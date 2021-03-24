Plastics Manufacturing Market Overview by 2027-Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings to Industry Growth and Business Strategy | AkzoNobel, BASF, Bayer, Borealis, ExxonMobil Corporation

“

The report titled Global Plastics Manufacturing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastics Manufacturing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastics Manufacturing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastics Manufacturing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastics Manufacturing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastics Manufacturing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastics Manufacturing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastics Manufacturing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastics Manufacturing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastics Manufacturing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastics Manufacturing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastics Manufacturing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel

BASF

Bayer

Borealis

ExxonMobil Corporation

Formosa Plastic Group

Evonik Industries

Grupo Antolin-Irausa

Johnson Controls

Lear Corporation

Magna International

Momentive Performance Materials

Royal DSM

SABIC

Teijin

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Asahi Kasei

Ascend

DOMO Chemicals

CHIMEI

CNPC



Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace Industry

Electronics Industry

Building Materials

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Home Applicance

Medical Industry

Other



The Plastics Manufacturing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastics Manufacturing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastics Manufacturing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastics Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastics Manufacturing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastics Manufacturing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastics Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastics Manufacturing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastics Manufacturing Market Overview

1.1 Plastics Manufacturing Product Overview

1.2 Plastics Manufacturing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.5 Polyethylene (PE)

1.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastics Manufacturing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastics Manufacturing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastics Manufacturing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastics Manufacturing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastics Manufacturing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastics Manufacturing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastics Manufacturing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastics Manufacturing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastics Manufacturing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastics Manufacturing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastics Manufacturing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastics Manufacturing by Application

4.1 Plastics Manufacturing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Electronics Industry

4.1.3 Building Materials

4.1.4 Packaging Industry

4.1.5 Automotive Industry

4.1.6 Home Applicance

4.1.7 Medical Industry

4.1.8 Other

4.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastics Manufacturing by Country

5.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastics Manufacturing by Country

6.1 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics Manufacturing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastics Manufacturing Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AkzoNobel Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Bayer

10.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bayer Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bayer Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.4 Borealis

10.4.1 Borealis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Borealis Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Borealis Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Borealis Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.4.5 Borealis Recent Development

10.5 ExxonMobil Corporation

10.5.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 ExxonMobil Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.5.5 ExxonMobil Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Formosa Plastic Group

10.6.1 Formosa Plastic Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Formosa Plastic Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Formosa Plastic Group Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Formosa Plastic Group Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.6.5 Formosa Plastic Group Recent Development

10.7 Evonik Industries

10.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Evonik Industries Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Evonik Industries Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.8 Grupo Antolin-Irausa

10.8.1 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Corporation Information

10.8.2 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.8.5 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Recent Development

10.9 Johnson Controls

10.9.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson Controls Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johnson Controls Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.10 Lear Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastics Manufacturing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lear Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lear Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Magna International

10.11.1 Magna International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Magna International Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Magna International Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Magna International Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.11.5 Magna International Recent Development

10.12 Momentive Performance Materials

10.12.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information

10.12.2 Momentive Performance Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Momentive Performance Materials Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Momentive Performance Materials Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.12.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Development

10.13 Royal DSM

10.13.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

10.13.2 Royal DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Royal DSM Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Royal DSM Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.13.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

10.14 SABIC

10.14.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.14.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SABIC Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SABIC Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.14.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.15 Teijin

10.15.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.15.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Teijin Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Teijin Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.15.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.16 Dow Chemical

10.16.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Dow Chemical Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Dow Chemical Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.16.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

10.17 Eastman Chemical Company

10.17.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.17.2 Eastman Chemical Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Eastman Chemical Company Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Eastman Chemical Company Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.17.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

10.18 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.18.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.18.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Development

10.19 Asahi Kasei

10.19.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.19.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Asahi Kasei Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Asahi Kasei Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.19.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.20 Ascend

10.20.1 Ascend Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ascend Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Ascend Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Ascend Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.20.5 Ascend Recent Development

10.21 DOMO Chemicals

10.21.1 DOMO Chemicals Corporation Information

10.21.2 DOMO Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 DOMO Chemicals Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 DOMO Chemicals Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.21.5 DOMO Chemicals Recent Development

10.22 CHIMEI

10.22.1 CHIMEI Corporation Information

10.22.2 CHIMEI Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 CHIMEI Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 CHIMEI Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.22.5 CHIMEI Recent Development

10.23 CNPC

10.23.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.23.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 CNPC Plastics Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 CNPC Plastics Manufacturing Products Offered

10.23.5 CNPC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastics Manufacturing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastics Manufacturing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastics Manufacturing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastics Manufacturing Distributors

12.3 Plastics Manufacturing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

