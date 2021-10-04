Plastics Manufacturing Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | AkzoNobel, BASF, Bayer

“

The report titled Global Plastics Manufacturing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastics Manufacturing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastics Manufacturing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastics Manufacturing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastics Manufacturing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastics Manufacturing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastics Manufacturing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastics Manufacturing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastics Manufacturing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastics Manufacturing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastics Manufacturing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastics Manufacturing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, BASF, Bayer, Borealis, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, Evonik Industries, Grupo Antolin-Irausa, Johnson Controls, Lear Corporation, Magna International, Momentive Performance Materials, Royal DSM, SABIC, Teijin, Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Ascend, DOMO Chemicals, CHIMEI, CNPC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace Industry

Electronics Industry

Building Materials

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Home Applicance

Medical Industry

Other



The Plastics Manufacturing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastics Manufacturing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastics Manufacturing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastics Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastics Manufacturing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastics Manufacturing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastics Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastics Manufacturing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastics Manufacturing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastics Manufacturing

1.2 Plastics Manufacturing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.4 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.6 Polyethylene (PE)

1.3 Plastics Manufacturing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace Industry

1.3.3 Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Building Materials

1.3.5 Packaging Industry

1.3.6 Automotive Industry

1.3.7 Home Applicance

1.3.8 Medical Industry

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plastics Manufacturing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plastics Manufacturing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plastics Manufacturing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plastics Manufacturing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plastics Manufacturing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plastics Manufacturing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plastics Manufacturing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plastics Manufacturing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plastics Manufacturing Production

3.4.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plastics Manufacturing Production

3.6.1 China Plastics Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plastics Manufacturing Production

3.7.1 Japan Plastics Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plastics Manufacturing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastics Manufacturing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plastics Manufacturing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Bayer

7.3.1 Bayer Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bayer Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Bayer Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Bayer Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Bayer Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Borealis

7.4.1 Borealis Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Borealis Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Borealis Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Borealis Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Borealis Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ExxonMobil Corporation

7.5.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.5.2 ExxonMobil Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ExxonMobil Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Formosa Plastic Group

7.6.1 Formosa Plastic Group Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Formosa Plastic Group Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Formosa Plastic Group Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Formosa Plastic Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Formosa Plastic Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Evonik Industries

7.7.1 Evonik Industries Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Evonik Industries Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Evonik Industries Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Grupo Antolin-Irausa

7.8.1 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.8.2 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Grupo Antolin-Irausa Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Johnson Controls

7.9.1 Johnson Controls Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Johnson Controls Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Johnson Controls Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Lear Corporation

7.10.1 Lear Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lear Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Lear Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Lear Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Lear Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Magna International

7.11.1 Magna International Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Magna International Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Magna International Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Magna International Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Magna International Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Momentive Performance Materials

7.12.1 Momentive Performance Materials Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.12.2 Momentive Performance Materials Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Momentive Performance Materials Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Momentive Performance Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Royal DSM

7.13.1 Royal DSM Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Royal DSM Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Royal DSM Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SABIC

7.14.1 SABIC Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.14.2 SABIC Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SABIC Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Teijin

7.15.1 Teijin Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.15.2 Teijin Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Teijin Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Dow Chemical

7.16.1 Dow Chemical Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dow Chemical Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Dow Chemical Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Eastman Chemical Company

7.17.1 Eastman Chemical Company Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Eastman Chemical Company Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Eastman Chemical Company Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Eastman Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.18.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Asahi Kasei

7.19.1 Asahi Kasei Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.19.2 Asahi Kasei Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Asahi Kasei Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Ascend

7.20.1 Ascend Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ascend Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Ascend Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Ascend Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Ascend Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 DOMO Chemicals

7.21.1 DOMO Chemicals Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.21.2 DOMO Chemicals Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.21.3 DOMO Chemicals Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 DOMO Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 DOMO Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 CHIMEI

7.22.1 CHIMEI Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.22.2 CHIMEI Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.22.3 CHIMEI Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 CHIMEI Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 CHIMEI Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 CNPC

7.23.1 CNPC Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.23.2 CNPC Plastics Manufacturing Product Portfolio

7.23.3 CNPC Plastics Manufacturing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plastics Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastics Manufacturing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastics Manufacturing

8.4 Plastics Manufacturing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plastics Manufacturing Distributors List

9.3 Plastics Manufacturing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plastics Manufacturing Industry Trends

10.2 Plastics Manufacturing Growth Drivers

10.3 Plastics Manufacturing Market Challenges

10.4 Plastics Manufacturing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastics Manufacturing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plastics Manufacturing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plastics Manufacturing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plastics Manufacturing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plastics Manufacturing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plastics Manufacturing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Manufacturing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Manufacturing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Manufacturing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Manufacturing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastics Manufacturing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastics Manufacturing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plastics Manufacturing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Manufacturing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”