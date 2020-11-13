Plastics in Electronics Components Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS, BASF, CELANESE, COVESTRO

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastics in Electronics Components report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastics in Electronics Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastics in Electronics Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Research Report: ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS, BASF, CELANESE, COVESTRO, CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC., DSM, DUPONT, EMS GRIVORY, EPIC RESINS, HENKEL AG, HUNTSMAN ADVANCED MATERIALS, INTERPLASTIC CORP., KINGFA, LANXESS, MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS, POLYPLASTICS, SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS, SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS, Sumitomo Bakelite, TORAY PLASTICS, VICTREX

Types: Thermoplastic Polyester

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyamide Imide

Polycarbonate

Poly (Phthalic Ideal

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Sulfonate Polymer

Other



Applications: Switch

Computer

Scanner

Electronic Display

Other Electronic Components



The Plastics in Electronics Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastics in Electronics Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastics in Electronics Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastics in Electronics Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastics in Electronics Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastics in Electronics Components market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastics in Electronics Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastics in Electronics Components market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastics in Electronics Components Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Plastics in Electronics Components Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyester

1.4.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide

1.4.4 Polyamide Imide

1.4.5 Polycarbonate

1.4.6 Poly (Phthalic Ideal

1.4.7 Liquid Crystal Polymer

1.4.8 Sulfonate Polymer

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Switch

1.5.3 Computer

1.5.4 Scanner

1.5.5 Electronic Display

1.5.6 Other Electronic Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Plastics in Electronics Components Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Plastics in Electronics Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastics in Electronics Components Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastics in Electronics Components Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastics in Electronics Components Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Plastics in Electronics Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Plastics in Electronics Components Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Plastics in Electronics Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plastics in Electronics Components by Country

6.1.1 North America Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastics in Electronics Components by Country

7.1.1 Europe Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastics in Electronics Components by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plastics in Electronics Components by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics in Electronics Components by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics in Electronics Components Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastics in Electronics Components Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

11.1.1 ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS Corporation Information

11.1.2 ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.1.5 ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 CELANESE

11.3.1 CELANESE Corporation Information

11.3.2 CELANESE Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 CELANESE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 CELANESE Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.3.5 CELANESE Related Developments

11.4 COVESTRO

11.4.1 COVESTRO Corporation Information

11.4.2 COVESTRO Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 COVESTRO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 COVESTRO Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.4.5 COVESTRO Related Developments

11.5 CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC.

11.5.1 CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC. Corporation Information

11.5.2 CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC. Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.5.5 CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC. Related Developments

11.6 DSM

11.6.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.6.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DSM Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.6.5 DSM Related Developments

11.7 DUPONT

11.7.1 DUPONT Corporation Information

11.7.2 DUPONT Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 DUPONT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DUPONT Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.7.5 DUPONT Related Developments

11.8 EMS GRIVORY

11.8.1 EMS GRIVORY Corporation Information

11.8.2 EMS GRIVORY Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 EMS GRIVORY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 EMS GRIVORY Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.8.5 EMS GRIVORY Related Developments

11.9 EPIC RESINS

11.9.1 EPIC RESINS Corporation Information

11.9.2 EPIC RESINS Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 EPIC RESINS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 EPIC RESINS Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.9.5 EPIC RESINS Related Developments

11.10 HENKEL AG

11.10.1 HENKEL AG Corporation Information

11.10.2 HENKEL AG Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 HENKEL AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 HENKEL AG Plastics in Electronics Components Products Offered

11.10.5 HENKEL AG Related Developments

11.12 INTERPLASTIC CORP.

11.12.1 INTERPLASTIC CORP. Corporation Information

11.12.2 INTERPLASTIC CORP. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 INTERPLASTIC CORP. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 INTERPLASTIC CORP. Products Offered

11.12.5 INTERPLASTIC CORP. Related Developments

11.13 KINGFA

11.13.1 KINGFA Corporation Information

11.13.2 KINGFA Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 KINGFA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 KINGFA Products Offered

11.13.5 KINGFA Related Developments

11.14 LANXESS

11.14.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

11.14.2 LANXESS Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 LANXESS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 LANXESS Products Offered

11.14.5 LANXESS Related Developments

11.15 MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS

11.15.1 MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS Corporation Information

11.15.2 MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS Products Offered

11.15.5 MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS Related Developments

11.16 POLYPLASTICS

11.16.1 POLYPLASTICS Corporation Information

11.16.2 POLYPLASTICS Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 POLYPLASTICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 POLYPLASTICS Products Offered

11.16.5 POLYPLASTICS Related Developments

11.17 SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS

11.17.1 SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS Corporation Information

11.17.2 SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS Products Offered

11.17.5 SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS Related Developments

11.18 SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS

11.18.1 SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS Corporation Information

11.18.2 SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS Products Offered

11.18.5 SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS Related Developments

11.19 Sumitomo Bakelite

11.19.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Products Offered

11.19.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Related Developments

11.20 TORAY PLASTICS

11.20.1 TORAY PLASTICS Corporation Information

11.20.2 TORAY PLASTICS Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 TORAY PLASTICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 TORAY PLASTICS Products Offered

11.20.5 TORAY PLASTICS Related Developments

11.21 VICTREX

11.21.1 VICTREX Corporation Information

11.21.2 VICTREX Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 VICTREX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 VICTREX Products Offered

11.21.5 VICTREX Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Plastics in Electronics Components Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Plastics in Electronics Components Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Plastics in Electronics Components Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Plastics in Electronics Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plastics in Electronics Components Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastics in Electronics Components Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”