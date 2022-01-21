Plastics Additives Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2028 | BASF SE, CLARIANT, Eli-Chem Resins

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Plastics Additives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastics Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastics Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastics Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastics Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastics Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastics Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE, CLARIANT, Eli-Chem Resins, ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Albemarle Corporation, Songwon Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plasticizer

Colorant

Heat Stabilizer

Antioxidant

Flame Retardant

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others



The Plastics Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastics Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastics Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastics Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plastics Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plastics Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plastics Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plastics Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plastics Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plastics Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plastics Additives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plastics Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plastics Additives Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plastics Additives Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plastics Additives Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plastics Additives Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plastics Additives Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plastics Additives Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plasticizer

2.1.2 Colorant

2.1.3 Heat Stabilizer

2.1.4 Antioxidant

2.1.5 Flame Retardant

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Plastics Additives Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plastics Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plastics Additives Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plastics Additives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plastics Additives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plastics Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plastics Additives Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Consumer Goods

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Plastics Additives Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plastics Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plastics Additives Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plastics Additives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plastics Additives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plastics Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plastics Additives Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plastics Additives Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plastics Additives Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastics Additives Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plastics Additives Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plastics Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plastics Additives Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plastics Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plastics Additives in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plastics Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plastics Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plastics Additives Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plastics Additives Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastics Additives Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plastics Additives Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plastics Additives Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plastics Additives Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plastics Additives Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plastics Additives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plastics Additives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plastics Additives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plastics Additives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plastics Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plastics Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plastics Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plastics Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plastics Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plastics Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plastics Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF SE Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF SE Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.2 CLARIANT

7.2.1 CLARIANT Corporation Information

7.2.2 CLARIANT Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CLARIANT Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CLARIANT Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.2.5 CLARIANT Recent Development

7.3 Eli-Chem Resins

7.3.1 Eli-Chem Resins Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eli-Chem Resins Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Eli-Chem Resins Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Eli-Chem Resins Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.3.5 Eli-Chem Resins Recent Development

7.4 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.4.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.4.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF SE Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF SE Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dow Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dow Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.6.5 Dow Recent Development

7.7 Bayer AG

7.7.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bayer AG Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bayer AG Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.7.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

7.8 Evonik Industries AG

7.8.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

7.8.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Evonik Industries AG Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Evonik Industries AG Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.8.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

7.9 Kaneka Corporation

7.9.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kaneka Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kaneka Corporation Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kaneka Corporation Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.9.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Lanxess AG

7.10.1 Lanxess AG Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lanxess AG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lanxess AG Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lanxess AG Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.10.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development

7.11 Albemarle Corporation

7.11.1 Albemarle Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Albemarle Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Albemarle Corporation Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Albemarle Corporation Plastics Additives Products Offered

7.11.5 Albemarle Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Songwon Industrial

7.12.1 Songwon Industrial Corporation Information

7.12.2 Songwon Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Songwon Industrial Plastics Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Songwon Industrial Products Offered

7.12.5 Songwon Industrial Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plastics Additives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plastics Additives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plastics Additives Distributors

8.3 Plastics Additives Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plastics Additives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plastics Additives Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plastics Additives Distributors

8.5 Plastics Additives Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”