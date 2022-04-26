Plastic Wire Ties Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2028| HellermannTyton, Thomas & Betts, Hua Wei Industrial

Los Angeles, United State: The report on the global Plastic Wire Ties market has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plastic Wire Ties market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plastic Wire Ties market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Plastic Wire Ties market.
Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and tools to compile in Plastic Wire Ties report. The research sources and tools that we use are highly reliable and trustworthy. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Plastic Wire Ties market. New players can also use this research study to create business strategies and get informed about future market challenges. We provide a comprehensive competitive analysis which includes detailed company profiling of leading players, a study on the nature and characteristics of the vendor landscape, and other important studies.
The research study includes key results and findings of our monitoring and analysis of the global Plastic Wire Ties market. We have provided crucial data points, which include divestments, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives taken by players in the global Plastic Wire Ties market. The report also provides price trends for regional markets and analysis of important market events on a regional as well as global scale. Our analysis will enable you to take informed decisions in the global Plastic Wire Ties market relating to procurement, inventory, pricing, and production. We enable you to give a tough competition to your opponents by providing real-time, actionable, and quick market information.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Wire Ties Market Research Report: HellermannTyton, Thomas & Betts, Hua Wei Industrial, Changhong Plastics Group, Panduit, Longhua Daily, Hont Electrical, American Elite Moulding, Igoto Electric, Shanghai Xinlong Plastic, Advanced Cable Ties, KSS, Avery Dennison, SapiSelco, Yueqing Huada Plastic, YY Cable Accessories, Yueqing Xinguang, Fengfan Electrical, Novoflex, HuoJu Plastic, Yueqing Zhengde Plastic, Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic, KST, Cabac, YueQing ZhongYe Plastics
Global Plastic Wire Ties Market Segmentation by Product: PA66 Wire Ties, PA6 Wire Ties, PA12 Wire Ties, PA46 Wire Ties, PP Wire Ties, PE Wire Ties, PTFE Wire Ties, Others
Global Plastic Wire Ties Market Segmentation by Application: Home Appliances, Automobile Industry, Logistics Industry, Others
The report will help you to understand how and whether or not the global Plastic Wire Ties market has become customer-centric. It offers deep insights into customer needs and preferences for players to increase their brand value, better connect with their clients, and improve their sales in the global Plastic Wire Ties market. As part of our customer insights, we have shed light on product positioning, customers’ perception of market competition, customer segmentation, consumer buying behavior, customer needs, and target customers.
Our competitor profiling includes evaluation of distribution channels and products and services offered by and financial performance of companies operating in the global Plastic Wire Ties market. We also provide Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis to assess competitive threat and examine other aspects of the global Plastic Wire Ties market. The report offers strategic recommendations, competitor benchmarking for performance measurement, and analysis of partnership, merger, and acquisition targets and industry best practices. It also provides analysis of profitability and cost across the industry value chain.
Some of the key Questions Answered in this report:
(1) What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
(2) Which are the key factors driving the Plastic Wire Ties market?
(3) What was the size of the emerging Plastic Wire Ties market by value in 2021?
(4) What will be the size of the emerging Plastic Wire Ties market in 2028?
(5) Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Plastic Wire Ties market?
(6) What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Plastic Wire Ties market?
(7) What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Plastic Wire Ties market?
(8) What are the Plastic Wire Ties market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Plastic Wire Ties Industry?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Wire Ties Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA66 Wire Ties
1.2.3 PA6 Wire Ties
1.2.4 PA12 Wire Ties
1.2.5 PA46 Wire Ties
1.2.6 PP Wire Ties
1.2.7 PE Wire Ties
1.2.8 PTFE Wire Ties
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Appliances
1.3.3 Automobile Industry
1.3.4 Logistics Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Plastic Wire Ties by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Wire Ties Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Plastic Wire Ties in 2021
3.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Wire Ties Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Plastic Wire Ties Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Plastic Wire Ties Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Plastic Wire Ties Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Wire Ties Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 HellermannTyton
11.1.1 HellermannTyton Corporation Information
11.1.2 HellermannTyton Overview
11.1.3 HellermannTyton Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 HellermannTyton Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 HellermannTyton Recent Developments
11.2 Thomas & Betts
11.2.1 Thomas & Betts Corporation Information
11.2.2 Thomas & Betts Overview
11.2.3 Thomas & Betts Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Thomas & Betts Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Thomas & Betts Recent Developments
11.3 Hua Wei Industrial
11.3.1 Hua Wei Industrial Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hua Wei Industrial Overview
11.3.3 Hua Wei Industrial Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Hua Wei Industrial Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Hua Wei Industrial Recent Developments
11.4 Changhong Plastics Group
11.4.1 Changhong Plastics Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 Changhong Plastics Group Overview
11.4.3 Changhong Plastics Group Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Changhong Plastics Group Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Changhong Plastics Group Recent Developments
11.5 Panduit
11.5.1 Panduit Corporation Information
11.5.2 Panduit Overview
11.5.3 Panduit Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Panduit Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Panduit Recent Developments
11.6 Longhua Daily
11.6.1 Longhua Daily Corporation Information
11.6.2 Longhua Daily Overview
11.6.3 Longhua Daily Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Longhua Daily Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Longhua Daily Recent Developments
11.7 Hont Electrical
11.7.1 Hont Electrical Corporation Information
11.7.2 Hont Electrical Overview
11.7.3 Hont Electrical Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Hont Electrical Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Hont Electrical Recent Developments
11.8 American Elite Moulding
11.8.1 American Elite Moulding Corporation Information
11.8.2 American Elite Moulding Overview
11.8.3 American Elite Moulding Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 American Elite Moulding Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 American Elite Moulding Recent Developments
11.9 Igoto Electric
11.9.1 Igoto Electric Corporation Information
11.9.2 Igoto Electric Overview
11.9.3 Igoto Electric Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Igoto Electric Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Igoto Electric Recent Developments
11.10 Shanghai Xinlong Plastic
11.10.1 Shanghai Xinlong Plastic Corporation Information
11.10.2 Shanghai Xinlong Plastic Overview
11.10.3 Shanghai Xinlong Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Shanghai Xinlong Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Shanghai Xinlong Plastic Recent Developments
11.11 Advanced Cable Ties
11.11.1 Advanced Cable Ties Corporation Information
11.11.2 Advanced Cable Ties Overview
11.11.3 Advanced Cable Ties Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Advanced Cable Ties Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Advanced Cable Ties Recent Developments
11.12 KSS
11.12.1 KSS Corporation Information
11.12.2 KSS Overview
11.12.3 KSS Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 KSS Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 KSS Recent Developments
11.13 Avery Dennison
11.13.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
11.13.2 Avery Dennison Overview
11.13.3 Avery Dennison Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Avery Dennison Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments
11.14 SapiSelco
11.14.1 SapiSelco Corporation Information
11.14.2 SapiSelco Overview
11.14.3 SapiSelco Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 SapiSelco Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 SapiSelco Recent Developments
11.15 Yueqing Huada Plastic
11.15.1 Yueqing Huada Plastic Corporation Information
11.15.2 Yueqing Huada Plastic Overview
11.15.3 Yueqing Huada Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Yueqing Huada Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Yueqing Huada Plastic Recent Developments
11.16 YY Cable Accessories
11.16.1 YY Cable Accessories Corporation Information
11.16.2 YY Cable Accessories Overview
11.16.3 YY Cable Accessories Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 YY Cable Accessories Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 YY Cable Accessories Recent Developments
11.17 Yueqing Xinguang
11.17.1 Yueqing Xinguang Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yueqing Xinguang Overview
11.17.3 Yueqing Xinguang Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Yueqing Xinguang Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Yueqing Xinguang Recent Developments
11.18 Fengfan Electrical
11.18.1 Fengfan Electrical Corporation Information
11.18.2 Fengfan Electrical Overview
11.18.3 Fengfan Electrical Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Fengfan Electrical Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Fengfan Electrical Recent Developments
11.19 Novoflex
11.19.1 Novoflex Corporation Information
11.19.2 Novoflex Overview
11.19.3 Novoflex Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Novoflex Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Novoflex Recent Developments
11.20 HuoJu Plastic
11.20.1 HuoJu Plastic Corporation Information
11.20.2 HuoJu Plastic Overview
11.20.3 HuoJu Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 HuoJu Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 HuoJu Plastic Recent Developments
11.21 Yueqing Zhengde Plastic
11.21.1 Yueqing Zhengde Plastic Corporation Information
11.21.2 Yueqing Zhengde Plastic Overview
11.21.3 Yueqing Zhengde Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.21.4 Yueqing Zhengde Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.21.5 Yueqing Zhengde Plastic Recent Developments
11.22 Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic
11.22.1 Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic Corporation Information
11.22.2 Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic Overview
11.22.3 Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.22.4 Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.22.5 Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic Recent Developments
11.23 KST
11.23.1 KST Corporation Information
11.23.2 KST Overview
11.23.3 KST Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.23.4 KST Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.23.5 KST Recent Developments
11.24 Cabac
11.24.1 Cabac Corporation Information
11.24.2 Cabac Overview
11.24.3 Cabac Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.24.4 Cabac Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.24.5 Cabac Recent Developments
11.25 YueQing ZhongYe Plastics
11.25.1 YueQing ZhongYe Plastics Corporation Information
11.25.2 YueQing ZhongYe Plastics Overview
11.25.3 YueQing ZhongYe Plastics Plastic Wire Ties Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.25.4 YueQing ZhongYe Plastics Plastic Wire Ties Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.25.5 YueQing ZhongYe Plastics Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Plastic Wire Ties Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Plastic Wire Ties Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Plastic Wire Ties Production Mode & Process
12.4 Plastic Wire Ties Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Plastic Wire Ties Sales Channels
12.4.2 Plastic Wire Ties Distributors
12.5 Plastic Wire Ties Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Plastic Wire Ties Industry Trends
13.2 Plastic Wire Ties Market Drivers
13.3 Plastic Wire Ties Market Challenges
13.4 Plastic Wire Ties Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Plastic Wire Ties Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
