Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler

The report titled Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Sorting Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Sorting Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler, Steinert, Satake, Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH), Sesotec GmbH, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Binder+Co AG, Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd., Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Anzai, Key Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chute-Type Sorting Machine

Belt-Type Sorting Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic Flakes and Particles

Pretreatment Plastics



The Plastic Sorting Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Sorting Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Sorting Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chute-Type Sorting Machine

1.2.3 Belt-Type Sorting Machine

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastic Flakes and Particles

1.3.3 Pretreatment Plastics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Sorting Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Sorting Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Plastic Sorting Machine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Plastic Sorting Machine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tomra

12.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tomra Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

12.2 Pellenc ST

12.2.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pellenc ST Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Pellenc ST Recent Development

12.3 Bühler

12.3.1 Bühler Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bühler Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Bühler Recent Development

12.4 Steinert

12.4.1 Steinert Corporation Information

12.4.2 Steinert Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Steinert Recent Development

12.5 Satake

12.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Satake Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 Satake Recent Development

12.6 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

12.6.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Development

12.7 Sesotec GmbH

12.7.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sesotec GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

12.8.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Binder+Co AG

12.9.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binder+Co AG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Development

12.10 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

12.10.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.12 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.12.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 Anzai

12.13.1 Anzai Corporation Information

12.13.2 Anzai Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Anzai Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Anzai Products Offered

12.13.5 Anzai Recent Development

12.14 Key Technology

12.14.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 Key Technology Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Key Technology Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Key Technology Products Offered

12.14.5 Key Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

