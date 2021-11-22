Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler

“

The report titled Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Sorting Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Sorting Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler, Steinert, Satake, Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH), Sesotec GmbH, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Binder+Co AG, Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd., Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Anzai, Key Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chute-Type Sorting Machine

Belt-Type Sorting Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic Flakes and Particles

Pretreatment Plastics



The Plastic Sorting Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Sorting Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Sorting Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Product Scope

1.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Chute-Type Sorting Machine

1.2.3 Belt-Type Sorting Machine

1.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Plastic Flakes and Particles

1.3.3 Pretreatment Plastics

1.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Plastic Sorting Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Sorting Machine as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 128 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 151 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 151 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Sorting Machine Business

12.1 Tomra

12.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tomra Business Overview

12.1.3 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

12.2 Pellenc ST

12.2.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pellenc ST Business Overview

12.2.3 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Pellenc ST Recent Development

12.3 Bühler

12.3.1 Bühler Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bühler Business Overview

12.3.3 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Bühler Recent Development

12.4 Steinert

12.4.1 Steinert Corporation Information

12.4.2 Steinert Business Overview

12.4.3 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Steinert Recent Development

12.5 Satake

12.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Satake Business Overview

12.5.3 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 Satake Recent Development

12.6 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

12.6.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Business Overview

12.6.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Development

12.7 Sesotec GmbH

12.7.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sesotec GmbH Business Overview

12.7.3 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

12.8.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Business Overview

12.8.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Binder+Co AG

12.9.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binder+Co AG Business Overview

12.9.3 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Development

12.10 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

12.10.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.10.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.11 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd.

12.11.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.11.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.11.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.12 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.12.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.12.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 Anzai

12.13.1 Anzai Corporation Information

12.13.2 Anzai Business Overview

12.13.3 Anzai Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Anzai Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.13.5 Anzai Recent Development

12.14 Key Technology

12.14.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 Key Technology Business Overview

12.14.3 Key Technology Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Key Technology Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

12.14.5 Key Technology Recent Development

13 Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Sorting Machine

13.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Distributors List

14.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Trends

15.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Drivers

15.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Challenges

15.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”