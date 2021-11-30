Plastic Sorting Machine Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler

“

The report titled Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Sorting Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Sorting Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler, Steinert, Satake, Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH), Sesotec GmbH, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Binder+Co AG, Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd., Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Anzai, Key Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chute-Type Sorting Machine

Belt-Type Sorting Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic Flakes and Particles

Pretreatment Plastics



The Plastic Sorting Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Sorting Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Sorting Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Sorting Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chute-Type Sorting Machine

1.2.3 Belt-Type Sorting Machine

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastic Flakes and Particles

1.3.3 Pretreatment Plastics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Market Restraints

3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales

3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Sorting Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tomra

12.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tomra Overview

12.1.3 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Tomra Recent Developments

12.2 Pellenc ST

12.2.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pellenc ST Overview

12.2.3 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Pellenc ST Recent Developments

12.3 Bühler

12.3.1 Bühler Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bühler Overview

12.3.3 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Bühler Recent Developments

12.4 Steinert

12.4.1 Steinert Corporation Information

12.4.2 Steinert Overview

12.4.3 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Steinert Recent Developments

12.5 Satake

12.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Satake Overview

12.5.3 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Satake Recent Developments

12.6 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

12.6.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Overview

12.6.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Developments

12.7 Sesotec GmbH

12.7.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sesotec GmbH Overview

12.7.3 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sesotec GmbH Recent Developments

12.8 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

12.8.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Overview

12.8.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Developments

12.9 Binder+Co AG

12.9.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binder+Co AG Overview

12.9.3 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Binder+Co AG Recent Developments

12.10 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

12.10.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.10.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.11 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd.

12.11.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Overview

12.11.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.11.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.12 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Overview

12.12.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.12.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.13 Anzai

12.13.1 Anzai Corporation Information

12.13.2 Anzai Overview

12.13.3 Anzai Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Anzai Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.13.5 Anzai Recent Developments

12.14 Key Technology

12.14.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 Key Technology Overview

12.14.3 Key Technology Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Key Technology Plastic Sorting Machine Products and Services

12.14.5 Key Technology Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plastic Sorting Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plastic Sorting Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plastic Sorting Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plastic Sorting Machine Distributors

13.5 Plastic Sorting Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”