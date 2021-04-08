Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US), Greenlam Industries Limited (India), Merino Group (India)

“

The report titled Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US), Greenlam Industries Limited (India), Merino Group (India), Wilsonart International Inc. (US), Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy), Archidply Industries Limited (India), FunderMax Gmbh (Austria), Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US), Stylam Industries Limited (India)

Market Segmentation by Product: General Purpose

Postforming

Special Products

Backer



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Non-residential

Transportation



The Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General Purpose

1.2.3 Postforming

1.2.4 Special Products

1.2.5 Backer

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.3.4 Transportation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Industry Trends

2.4.2 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Drivers

2.4.3 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Challenges

2.4.4 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Restraints

3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales

3.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)

12.1.1 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) Overview

12.1.3 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.1.5 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) Recent Developments

12.2 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US)

12.2.1 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US) Overview

12.2.3 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.2.5 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US) Recent Developments

12.3 Greenlam Industries Limited (India)

12.3.1 Greenlam Industries Limited (India) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Greenlam Industries Limited (India) Overview

12.3.3 Greenlam Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Greenlam Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.3.5 Greenlam Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Greenlam Industries Limited (India) Recent Developments

12.4 Merino Group (India)

12.4.1 Merino Group (India) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Merino Group (India) Overview

12.4.3 Merino Group (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Merino Group (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.4.5 Merino Group (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Merino Group (India) Recent Developments

12.5 Wilsonart International Inc. (US)

12.5.1 Wilsonart International Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wilsonart International Inc. (US) Overview

12.5.3 Wilsonart International Inc. (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wilsonart International Inc. (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.5.5 Wilsonart International Inc. (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Wilsonart International Inc. (US) Recent Developments

12.6 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy)

12.6.1 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy) Overview

12.6.3 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.6.5 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy) Recent Developments

12.7 Archidply Industries Limited (India)

12.7.1 Archidply Industries Limited (India) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Archidply Industries Limited (India) Overview

12.7.3 Archidply Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Archidply Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.7.5 Archidply Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Archidply Industries Limited (India) Recent Developments

12.8 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria)

12.8.1 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria) Corporation Information

12.8.2 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria) Overview

12.8.3 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.8.5 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 FunderMax Gmbh (Austria) Recent Developments

12.9 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US)

12.9.1 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US) Overview

12.9.3 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.9.5 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Panolam Industries International, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

12.10 Stylam Industries Limited (India)

12.10.1 Stylam Industries Limited (India) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stylam Industries Limited (India) Overview

12.10.3 Stylam Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Stylam Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Products and Services

12.10.5 Stylam Industries Limited (India) Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Stylam Industries Limited (India) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Distributors

13.5 Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

