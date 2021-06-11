Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Advanced Drainage Systems, AMSTED Industries Incorporated, Chevron Corporation

“

The report titled Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Potable Water Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Potable Water Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Drainage Systems, AMSTED Industries Incorporated, Chevron Corporation, Philips, Mitsubishi Group, National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters, Pipeline Plastics, LLC, SAINT-GOBAIN, SOLVAY SA, UPONOR CORPORATION

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residence

Office Space

Factory

School

Other



The Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyethylene

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.4 Polystyrene

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Potable Water Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Potable Water Pipe as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe by Application

4.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residence

4.1.2 Office Space

4.1.3 Factory

4.1.4 School

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Potable Water Pipe Business

10.1 Advanced Drainage Systems

10.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.1.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Recent Development

10.2 AMSTED Industries Incorporated

10.2.1 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Corporation Information

10.2.2 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.2.5 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Recent Development

10.3 Chevron Corporation

10.3.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chevron Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Chevron Corporation Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Chevron Corporation Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.3.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Philips

10.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.4.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Philips Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Philips Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.4.5 Philips Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Group

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Group Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Group Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Group Recent Development

10.6 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters

10.6.1 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Corporation Information

10.6.2 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.6.5 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Recent Development

10.7 Pipeline Plastics, LLC

10.7.1 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.7.5 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Recent Development

10.8 SAINT-GOBAIN

10.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information

10.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Development

10.9 SOLVAY SA

10.9.1 SOLVAY SA Corporation Information

10.9.2 SOLVAY SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SOLVAY SA Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SOLVAY SA Plastic Potable Water Pipe Products Offered

10.9.5 SOLVAY SA Recent Development

10.10 UPONOR CORPORATION

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 UPONOR CORPORATION Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 UPONOR CORPORATION Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Distributors

12.3 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”