Plastic Portable Water Cup Market 2022: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2028 | Newell Brands, CamelBak, Tupperware Brands

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Plastic Portable Water Cup Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Portable Water Cup report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Newell Brands, CamelBak, Tupperware Brands, Cascade Designs, BRITA, Lock & Lock, Fuguang, Philips Avent, Munchkin, NUK, Evenflo, Tommee Tippee, Gerber, Dr. Brown’s, Nuby, Combi, MAM Baby, Playtex, The First Years, Richell, Rikang, Thermos Foogo
Market Segmentation by Product:
PET
HDPE
PVC
PP
PS
PC
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Online
Offline
The Plastic Portable Water Cup Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Portable Water Cup market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 HDPE
1.2.4 PVC
1.2.5 PP
1.2.6 PS
1.2.7 PC
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Sales Channels
1.3.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channels, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Plastic Portable Water Cup by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Portable Water Cup Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Plastic Portable Water Cup in 2021
3.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Sales Channels
5.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Sales Channels
5.1.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Historical Sales by Sales Channels (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Forecasted Sales by Sales Channels (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales Market Share by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Sales Channels
5.2.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Historical Revenue by Sales Channels (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Forecasted Revenue by Sales Channels (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue Market Share by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Price by Sales Channels
5.3.1 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Price by Sales Channels (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Price Forecast by Sales Channels (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Sales Channels
6.2.1 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Sales Channels
7.2.1 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Sales Channels
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Sales Channels
9.2.1 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Sales Channels
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Sales Channels (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Portable Water Cup Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Newell Brands
11.1.1 Newell Brands Corporation Information
11.1.2 Newell Brands Overview
11.1.3 Newell Brands Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Newell Brands Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Newell Brands Recent Developments
11.2 CamelBak
11.2.1 CamelBak Corporation Information
11.2.2 CamelBak Overview
11.2.3 CamelBak Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 CamelBak Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 CamelBak Recent Developments
11.3 Tupperware Brands
11.3.1 Tupperware Brands Corporation Information
11.3.2 Tupperware Brands Overview
11.3.3 Tupperware Brands Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Tupperware Brands Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Tupperware Brands Recent Developments
11.4 Cascade Designs
11.4.1 Cascade Designs Corporation Information
11.4.2 Cascade Designs Overview
11.4.3 Cascade Designs Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Cascade Designs Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Cascade Designs Recent Developments
11.5 BRITA
11.5.1 BRITA Corporation Information
11.5.2 BRITA Overview
11.5.3 BRITA Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 BRITA Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 BRITA Recent Developments
11.6 Lock & Lock
11.6.1 Lock & Lock Corporation Information
11.6.2 Lock & Lock Overview
11.6.3 Lock & Lock Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Lock & Lock Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Lock & Lock Recent Developments
11.7 Fuguang
11.7.1 Fuguang Corporation Information
11.7.2 Fuguang Overview
11.7.3 Fuguang Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Fuguang Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Fuguang Recent Developments
11.8 Philips Avent
11.8.1 Philips Avent Corporation Information
11.8.2 Philips Avent Overview
11.8.3 Philips Avent Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Philips Avent Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Philips Avent Recent Developments
11.9 Munchkin
11.9.1 Munchkin Corporation Information
11.9.2 Munchkin Overview
11.9.3 Munchkin Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Munchkin Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Munchkin Recent Developments
11.10 NUK
11.10.1 NUK Corporation Information
11.10.2 NUK Overview
11.10.3 NUK Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 NUK Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 NUK Recent Developments
11.11 Evenflo
11.11.1 Evenflo Corporation Information
11.11.2 Evenflo Overview
11.11.3 Evenflo Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Evenflo Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Evenflo Recent Developments
11.12 Tommee Tippee
11.12.1 Tommee Tippee Corporation Information
11.12.2 Tommee Tippee Overview
11.12.3 Tommee Tippee Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Tommee Tippee Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Tommee Tippee Recent Developments
11.13 Gerber
11.13.1 Gerber Corporation Information
11.13.2 Gerber Overview
11.13.3 Gerber Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Gerber Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Gerber Recent Developments
11.14 Dr. Brown’s
11.14.1 Dr. Brown’s Corporation Information
11.14.2 Dr. Brown’s Overview
11.14.3 Dr. Brown’s Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Dr. Brown’s Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Dr. Brown’s Recent Developments
11.15 Nuby
11.15.1 Nuby Corporation Information
11.15.2 Nuby Overview
11.15.3 Nuby Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Nuby Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Nuby Recent Developments
11.16 Combi
11.16.1 Combi Corporation Information
11.16.2 Combi Overview
11.16.3 Combi Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Combi Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Combi Recent Developments
11.17 MAM Baby
11.17.1 MAM Baby Corporation Information
11.17.2 MAM Baby Overview
11.17.3 MAM Baby Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 MAM Baby Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 MAM Baby Recent Developments
11.18 Playtex
11.18.1 Playtex Corporation Information
11.18.2 Playtex Overview
11.18.3 Playtex Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Playtex Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Playtex Recent Developments
11.19 The First Years
11.19.1 The First Years Corporation Information
11.19.2 The First Years Overview
11.19.3 The First Years Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 The First Years Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 The First Years Recent Developments
11.20 Richell
11.20.1 Richell Corporation Information
11.20.2 Richell Overview
11.20.3 Richell Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Richell Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Richell Recent Developments
11.21 Rikang
11.21.1 Rikang Corporation Information
11.21.2 Rikang Overview
11.21.3 Rikang Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.21.4 Rikang Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.21.5 Rikang Recent Developments
11.22 Thermos Foogo
11.22.1 Thermos Foogo Corporation Information
11.22.2 Thermos Foogo Overview
11.22.3 Thermos Foogo Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.22.4 Thermos Foogo Plastic Portable Water Cup Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.22.5 Thermos Foogo Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Plastic Portable Water Cup Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Plastic Portable Water Cup Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Plastic Portable Water Cup Production Mode & Process
12.4 Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Plastic Portable Water Cup Sales Channels
12.4.2 Plastic Portable Water Cup Distributors
12.5 Plastic Portable Water Cup Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Plastic Portable Water Cup Industry Trends
13.2 Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Drivers
13.3 Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Challenges
13.4 Plastic Portable Water Cup Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Plastic Portable Water Cup Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
