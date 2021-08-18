Plastic Pipe Market Size By 2021 to 2027 | Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook By Top Leaders: | McWane, Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated, Alcoa Incorporated

“

The report titled Global Plastic Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

McWane, Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated, Alcoa Incorporated, American Cast Iron Pipe, AMSTED Industries, Can Clay, CONTECH Engineered Solutions, Cretex Companies, Atkore International Holdings, Pipelife Jet Stream, United States Pipe, Foundry Company, JM Eagle, Dura-Line

Market Segmentation by Product:

PVC, HDPE, Fiberglass, ABS, CPVC

Market Segmentation by Application:

Building and Construction Industry, Electrical and Electronics Industry, Chemical and Petroleum Industry

The Plastic Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 HDPE

1.2.4 Fiberglass

1.2.5 ABS

1.2.6 CPVC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building and Construction Industry

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Chemical and Petroleum Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Pipe, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Pipe Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Pipe Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Pipe Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Pipe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Plastic Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Plastic Pipe Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Plastic Pipe Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Plastic Pipe Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Plastic Pipe Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Plastic Pipe Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Plastic Pipe Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Plastic Pipe Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Plastic Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Plastic Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Plastic Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Plastic Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Plastic Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Plastic Pipe Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Plastic Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Plastic Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Plastic Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Plastic Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Plastic Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Plastic Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 McWane

12.1.1 McWane Corporation Information

12.1.2 McWane Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 McWane Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 McWane Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.1.5 McWane Recent Development

12.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated

12.2.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated Corporation Information

12.2.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.2.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated Recent Development

12.3 Alcoa Incorporated

12.3.1 Alcoa Incorporated Corporation Information

12.3.2 Alcoa Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Alcoa Incorporated Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Alcoa Incorporated Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.3.5 Alcoa Incorporated Recent Development

12.4 American Cast Iron Pipe

12.4.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Corporation Information

12.4.2 American Cast Iron Pipe Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 American Cast Iron Pipe Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 American Cast Iron Pipe Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.4.5 American Cast Iron Pipe Recent Development

12.5 AMSTED Industries

12.5.1 AMSTED Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 AMSTED Industries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AMSTED Industries Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AMSTED Industries Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.5.5 AMSTED Industries Recent Development

12.6 Can Clay

12.6.1 Can Clay Corporation Information

12.6.2 Can Clay Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Can Clay Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Can Clay Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.6.5 Can Clay Recent Development

12.7 CONTECH Engineered Solutions

12.7.1 CONTECH Engineered Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 CONTECH Engineered Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CONTECH Engineered Solutions Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CONTECH Engineered Solutions Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.7.5 CONTECH Engineered Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Cretex Companies

12.8.1 Cretex Companies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cretex Companies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cretex Companies Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cretex Companies Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.8.5 Cretex Companies Recent Development

12.9 Atkore International Holdings

12.9.1 Atkore International Holdings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Atkore International Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Atkore International Holdings Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Atkore International Holdings Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.9.5 Atkore International Holdings Recent Development

12.10 Pipelife Jet Stream

12.10.1 Pipelife Jet Stream Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pipelife Jet Stream Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pipelife Jet Stream Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Pipelife Jet Stream Plastic Pipe Products Offered

12.10.5 Pipelife Jet Stream Recent Development

12.12 Foundry Company

12.12.1 Foundry Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Foundry Company Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Foundry Company Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Foundry Company Products Offered

12.12.5 Foundry Company Recent Development

12.13 JM Eagle

12.13.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

12.13.2 JM Eagle Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 JM Eagle Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 JM Eagle Products Offered

12.13.5 JM Eagle Recent Development

12.14 Dura-Line

12.14.1 Dura-Line Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dura-Line Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Dura-Line Plastic Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dura-Line Products Offered

12.14.5 Dura-Line Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Pipe Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Pipe Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Pipe Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Pipe Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Pipe Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

