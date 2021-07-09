Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Aliaxis, LESSO, JM Eagle, RWC

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Aliaxis, LESSO, JM Eagle, RWC, GF Piping Systems, Charlotte Pipe, Uponor, Pipelife, Aquatherm

By Types:

PVC

CPVC

ABS

PE

Nylon



By Applications:

Residential Fitting

Water Supply

Sewage Systems

Oil & Gas

HVAC

Manufacturing

Agricultural Applications

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Pipe Fittings Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PVC

1.2.2 CPVC

1.2.3 ABS

1.2.4 PE

1.2.5 Nylon

1.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Pipe Fittings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Pipe Fittings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Pipe Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Pipe Fittings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Pipe Fittings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Pipe Fittings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastic Pipe Fittings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings by Application

4.1 Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Fitting

4.1.2 Water Supply

4.1.3 Sewage Systems

4.1.4 Oil & Gas

4.1.5 HVAC

4.1.6 Manufacturing

4.1.7 Agricultural Applications

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Pipe Fittings Business

10.1 Aliaxis

10.1.1 Aliaxis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aliaxis Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aliaxis Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aliaxis Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.1.5 Aliaxis Recent Development

10.2 LESSO

10.2.1 LESSO Corporation Information

10.2.2 LESSO Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 LESSO Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aliaxis Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.2.5 LESSO Recent Development

10.3 JM Eagle

10.3.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

10.3.2 JM Eagle Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 JM Eagle Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 JM Eagle Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.3.5 JM Eagle Recent Development

10.4 RWC

10.4.1 RWC Corporation Information

10.4.2 RWC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 RWC Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 RWC Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.4.5 RWC Recent Development

10.5 GF Piping Systems

10.5.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 GF Piping Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GF Piping Systems Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GF Piping Systems Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.5.5 GF Piping Systems Recent Development

10.6 Charlotte Pipe

10.6.1 Charlotte Pipe Corporation Information

10.6.2 Charlotte Pipe Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Charlotte Pipe Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Charlotte Pipe Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.6.5 Charlotte Pipe Recent Development

10.7 Uponor

10.7.1 Uponor Corporation Information

10.7.2 Uponor Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Uponor Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Uponor Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.7.5 Uponor Recent Development

10.8 Pipelife

10.8.1 Pipelife Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pipelife Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pipelife Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pipelife Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.8.5 Pipelife Recent Development

10.9 Aquatherm

10.9.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aquatherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Aquatherm Plastic Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Aquatherm Plastic Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.9.5 Aquatherm Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Pipe Fittings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Pipe Fittings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastic Pipe Fittings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastic Pipe Fittings Distributors

12.3 Plastic Pipe Fittings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

