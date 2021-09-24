Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 | BD, Teleflex, BBRAUN

“
The report titled Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2625125/global-plastic-injection-molding-for-medical-device-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
BD, Teleflex, BBRAUN, Terumo, Edwards, C. R. Bard, Flextronics, Smith’s Medical, Wego, Phillips Medisize, Nipro, ICU, Boston Scientific, SMC Plastics Ltd., CandJ Industries, Eastek International, Kindly, Merit Medical, JunoPacific Inc., Freudenberg, QFC Plastics, PCE Inc, Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc, Electroplast
Market Segmentation by Product:
Drug Delivery Products
Diagnostic Drug Test Kits
Package and Container
Surgical Consumables
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
R & D
The Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2625125/global-plastic-injection-molding-for-medical-device-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Drug Delivery Products
1.2.3 Diagnostic Drug Test Kits
1.2.4 Package and Container
1.2.5 Surgical Consumables
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 R & D
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BD
11.1.1 BD Corporation Information
11.1.2 BD Overview
11.1.3 BD Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 BD Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.1.5 BD Recent Developments
11.2 Teleflex
11.2.1 Teleflex Corporation Information
11.2.2 Teleflex Overview
11.2.3 Teleflex Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Teleflex Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.2.5 Teleflex Recent Developments
11.3 BBRAUN
11.3.1 BBRAUN Corporation Information
11.3.2 BBRAUN Overview
11.3.3 BBRAUN Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 BBRAUN Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.3.5 BBRAUN Recent Developments
11.4 Terumo
11.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information
11.4.2 Terumo Overview
11.4.3 Terumo Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Terumo Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.4.5 Terumo Recent Developments
11.5 Edwards
11.5.1 Edwards Corporation Information
11.5.2 Edwards Overview
11.5.3 Edwards Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Edwards Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.5.5 Edwards Recent Developments
11.6 C. R. Bard
11.6.1 C. R. Bard Corporation Information
11.6.2 C. R. Bard Overview
11.6.3 C. R. Bard Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 C. R. Bard Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.6.5 C. R. Bard Recent Developments
11.7 Flextronics
11.7.1 Flextronics Corporation Information
11.7.2 Flextronics Overview
11.7.3 Flextronics Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Flextronics Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.7.5 Flextronics Recent Developments
11.8 Smith’s Medical
11.8.1 Smith’s Medical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Smith’s Medical Overview
11.8.3 Smith’s Medical Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Smith’s Medical Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.8.5 Smith’s Medical Recent Developments
11.9 Wego
11.9.1 Wego Corporation Information
11.9.2 Wego Overview
11.9.3 Wego Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Wego Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.9.5 Wego Recent Developments
11.10 Phillips Medisize
11.10.1 Phillips Medisize Corporation Information
11.10.2 Phillips Medisize Overview
11.10.3 Phillips Medisize Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Phillips Medisize Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.10.5 Phillips Medisize Recent Developments
11.11 Nipro
11.11.1 Nipro Corporation Information
11.11.2 Nipro Overview
11.11.3 Nipro Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Nipro Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.11.5 Nipro Recent Developments
11.12 ICU
11.12.1 ICU Corporation Information
11.12.2 ICU Overview
11.12.3 ICU Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 ICU Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.12.5 ICU Recent Developments
11.13 Boston Scientific
11.13.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information
11.13.2 Boston Scientific Overview
11.13.3 Boston Scientific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Boston Scientific Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.13.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments
11.14 SMC Plastics Ltd.
11.14.1 SMC Plastics Ltd. Corporation Information
11.14.2 SMC Plastics Ltd. Overview
11.14.3 SMC Plastics Ltd. Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 SMC Plastics Ltd. Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.14.5 SMC Plastics Ltd. Recent Developments
11.15 CandJ Industries
11.15.1 CandJ Industries Corporation Information
11.15.2 CandJ Industries Overview
11.15.3 CandJ Industries Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 CandJ Industries Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.15.5 CandJ Industries Recent Developments
11.16 Eastek International
11.16.1 Eastek International Corporation Information
11.16.2 Eastek International Overview
11.16.3 Eastek International Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Eastek International Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.16.5 Eastek International Recent Developments
11.17 Kindly
11.17.1 Kindly Corporation Information
11.17.2 Kindly Overview
11.17.3 Kindly Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Kindly Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.17.5 Kindly Recent Developments
11.18 Merit Medical
11.18.1 Merit Medical Corporation Information
11.18.2 Merit Medical Overview
11.18.3 Merit Medical Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Merit Medical Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.18.5 Merit Medical Recent Developments
11.19 JunoPacific Inc.
11.19.1 JunoPacific Inc. Corporation Information
11.19.2 JunoPacific Inc. Overview
11.19.3 JunoPacific Inc. Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 JunoPacific Inc. Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.19.5 JunoPacific Inc. Recent Developments
11.20 Freudenberg
11.20.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information
11.20.2 Freudenberg Overview
11.20.3 Freudenberg Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Freudenberg Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.20.5 Freudenberg Recent Developments
11.21 QFC Plastics
11.21.1 QFC Plastics Corporation Information
11.21.2 QFC Plastics Overview
11.21.3 QFC Plastics Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 QFC Plastics Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.21.5 QFC Plastics Recent Developments
11.22 PCE Inc
11.22.1 PCE Inc Corporation Information
11.22.2 PCE Inc Overview
11.22.3 PCE Inc Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 PCE Inc Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.22.5 PCE Inc Recent Developments
11.23 Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc
11.23.1 Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc Corporation Information
11.23.2 Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc Overview
11.23.3 Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.23.5 Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc Recent Developments
11.24 Electroplast
11.24.1 Electroplast Corporation Information
11.24.2 Electroplast Overview
11.24.3 Electroplast Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Electroplast Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Product Description
11.24.5 Electroplast Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Production Mode & Process
12.4 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Sales Channels
12.4.2 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Distributors
12.5 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Industry Trends
13.2 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Drivers
13.3 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Challenges
13.4 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2625125/global-plastic-injection-molding-for-medical-device-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”