Plastic Infant Bottle Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2022-2028 | Pigeon, Avent, NUK

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Plastic Infant Bottle Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Infant Bottle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Infant Bottle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Infant Bottle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Infant Bottle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Infant Bottle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Infant Bottle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Nuby, Dr. Brown’s, Born Free, Evenflo, Lansinoh, Amama, Piyo Piyo, Tommee Tippee, Medela, Babisil, Gerber, Nip, Bobo, Ivory, MAM, Rhshine Babycare, Lovi, US Baby, Goodbaby, Rikang

Market Segmentation by Product:

120 ml

150 ml

220 ml

240 ml

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

0-6 Months Babies

6-12 Months Babies

12-18 Months Babies

Others



The Plastic Infant Bottle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Infant Bottle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Infant Bottle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Plastic Infant Bottle market expansion?

What will be the global Plastic Infant Bottle market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Plastic Infant Bottle market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Plastic Infant Bottle market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Plastic Infant Bottle market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Plastic Infant Bottle market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plastic Infant Bottle in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 120 ml

2.1.2 150 ml

2.1.3 220 ml

2.1.4 240 ml

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 0-6 Months Babies

3.1.2 6-12 Months Babies

3.1.3 12-18 Months Babies

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plastic Infant Bottle Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plastic Infant Bottle in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plastic Infant Bottle Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Infant Bottle Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plastic Infant Bottle Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plastic Infant Bottle Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plastic Infant Bottle Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plastic Infant Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Infant Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plastic Infant Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plastic Infant Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Infant Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Infant Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pigeon

7.1.1 Pigeon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pigeon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pigeon Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pigeon Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.1.5 Pigeon Recent Development

7.2 Avent

7.2.1 Avent Corporation Information

7.2.2 Avent Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Avent Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Avent Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.2.5 Avent Recent Development

7.3 NUK

7.3.1 NUK Corporation Information

7.3.2 NUK Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NUK Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NUK Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.3.5 NUK Recent Development

7.4 Playtex

7.4.1 Playtex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Playtex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Playtex Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Playtex Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.4.5 Playtex Recent Development

7.5 Nuby

7.5.1 Nuby Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nuby Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nuby Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nuby Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.5.5 Nuby Recent Development

7.6 Dr. Brown’s

7.6.1 Dr. Brown’s Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dr. Brown’s Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dr. Brown’s Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dr. Brown’s Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.6.5 Dr. Brown’s Recent Development

7.7 Born Free

7.7.1 Born Free Corporation Information

7.7.2 Born Free Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Born Free Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Born Free Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.7.5 Born Free Recent Development

7.8 Evenflo

7.8.1 Evenflo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Evenflo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Evenflo Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Evenflo Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.8.5 Evenflo Recent Development

7.9 Lansinoh

7.9.1 Lansinoh Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lansinoh Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lansinoh Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lansinoh Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.9.5 Lansinoh Recent Development

7.10 Amama

7.10.1 Amama Corporation Information

7.10.2 Amama Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Amama Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Amama Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.10.5 Amama Recent Development

7.11 Piyo Piyo

7.11.1 Piyo Piyo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Piyo Piyo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Piyo Piyo Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Piyo Piyo Plastic Infant Bottle Products Offered

7.11.5 Piyo Piyo Recent Development

7.12 Tommee Tippee

7.12.1 Tommee Tippee Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tommee Tippee Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tommee Tippee Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tommee Tippee Products Offered

7.12.5 Tommee Tippee Recent Development

7.13 Medela

7.13.1 Medela Corporation Information

7.13.2 Medela Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Medela Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Medela Products Offered

7.13.5 Medela Recent Development

7.14 Babisil

7.14.1 Babisil Corporation Information

7.14.2 Babisil Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Babisil Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Babisil Products Offered

7.14.5 Babisil Recent Development

7.15 Gerber

7.15.1 Gerber Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gerber Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gerber Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gerber Products Offered

7.15.5 Gerber Recent Development

7.16 Nip

7.16.1 Nip Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nip Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nip Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nip Products Offered

7.16.5 Nip Recent Development

7.17 Bobo

7.17.1 Bobo Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bobo Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Bobo Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Bobo Products Offered

7.17.5 Bobo Recent Development

7.18 Ivory

7.18.1 Ivory Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ivory Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ivory Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ivory Products Offered

7.18.5 Ivory Recent Development

7.19 MAM

7.19.1 MAM Corporation Information

7.19.2 MAM Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 MAM Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 MAM Products Offered

7.19.5 MAM Recent Development

7.20 Rhshine Babycare

7.20.1 Rhshine Babycare Corporation Information

7.20.2 Rhshine Babycare Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Rhshine Babycare Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Rhshine Babycare Products Offered

7.20.5 Rhshine Babycare Recent Development

7.21 Lovi

7.21.1 Lovi Corporation Information

7.21.2 Lovi Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Lovi Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Lovi Products Offered

7.21.5 Lovi Recent Development

7.22 US Baby

7.22.1 US Baby Corporation Information

7.22.2 US Baby Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 US Baby Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 US Baby Products Offered

7.22.5 US Baby Recent Development

7.23 Goodbaby

7.23.1 Goodbaby Corporation Information

7.23.2 Goodbaby Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Goodbaby Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Goodbaby Products Offered

7.23.5 Goodbaby Recent Development

7.24 Rikang

7.24.1 Rikang Corporation Information

7.24.2 Rikang Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Rikang Plastic Infant Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Rikang Products Offered

7.24.5 Rikang Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plastic Infant Bottle Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plastic Infant Bottle Distributors

8.3 Plastic Infant Bottle Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plastic Infant Bottle Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plastic Infant Bottle Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plastic Infant Bottle Distributors

8.5 Plastic Infant Bottle Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

