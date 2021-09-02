Plastic-Free Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Insights by 2027| Rawlings, WestRock, EnviGreen

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Plastic-Free Packaging market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Plastic-Free Packaging market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Plastic-Free Packaging market.
The research report on the global Plastic-Free Packaging market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Plastic-Free Packaging market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Plastic-Free Packaging research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Plastic-Free Packaging market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Plastic-Free Packaging market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Plastic-Free Packaging market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Plastic-Free Packaging Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Plastic-Free Packaging market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Plastic-Free Packaging market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Plastic-Free Packaging Market Leading Players
Rawlings, WestRock, EnviGreen, Orora Group, Zumbiel Packaging, Beatson Clark, All Packaging Company, Ardagh Group, Amcor, Ball Corporation
Plastic-Free Packaging Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Plastic-Free Packaging market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Plastic-Free Packaging market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Plastic-Free Packaging Segmentation by Product
Metal
Paper
Glass
Other Plastic-Free Packaging
Plastic-Free Packaging Segmentation by Application
Cosmetics
Food & Beverage
Phamaceutical
Other
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Plastic-Free Packaging market?
- How will the global Plastic-Free Packaging market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Plastic-Free Packaging market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Plastic-Free Packaging market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Plastic-Free Packaging market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Metal
1.2.3 Paper
1.2.4 Glass
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Phamaceutical
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Plastic-Free Packaging Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Plastic-Free Packaging Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Plastic-Free Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Plastic-Free Packaging Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Plastic-Free Packaging Market Trends
2.3.2 Plastic-Free Packaging Market Drivers
2.3.3 Plastic-Free Packaging Market Challenges
2.3.4 Plastic-Free Packaging Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic-Free Packaging Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic-Free Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic-Free Packaging Revenue
3.4 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic-Free Packaging Revenue in 2020
3.5 Plastic-Free Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Plastic-Free Packaging Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Plastic-Free Packaging Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Plastic-Free Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Plastic-Free Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Plastic-Free Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic-Free Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Rawlings
11.1.1 Rawlings Company Details
11.1.2 Rawlings Business Overview
11.1.3 Rawlings Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.1.4 Rawlings Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Rawlings Recent Development
11.2 WestRock
11.2.1 WestRock Company Details
11.2.2 WestRock Business Overview
11.2.3 WestRock Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.2.4 WestRock Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 WestRock Recent Development
11.3 EnviGreen
11.3.1 EnviGreen Company Details
11.3.2 EnviGreen Business Overview
11.3.3 EnviGreen Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.3.4 EnviGreen Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 EnviGreen Recent Development
11.4 Orora Group
11.4.1 Orora Group Company Details
11.4.2 Orora Group Business Overview
11.4.3 Orora Group Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.4.4 Orora Group Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Orora Group Recent Development
11.5 Zumbiel Packaging
11.5.1 Zumbiel Packaging Company Details
11.5.2 Zumbiel Packaging Business Overview
11.5.3 Zumbiel Packaging Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.5.4 Zumbiel Packaging Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Zumbiel Packaging Recent Development
11.6 Beatson Clark
11.6.1 Beatson Clark Company Details
11.6.2 Beatson Clark Business Overview
11.6.3 Beatson Clark Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.6.4 Beatson Clark Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Beatson Clark Recent Development
11.7 All Packaging Company
11.7.1 All Packaging Company Company Details
11.7.2 All Packaging Company Business Overview
11.7.3 All Packaging Company Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.7.4 All Packaging Company Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 All Packaging Company Recent Development
11.8 Ardagh Group
11.8.1 Ardagh Group Company Details
11.8.2 Ardagh Group Business Overview
11.8.3 Ardagh Group Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.8.4 Ardagh Group Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Ardagh Group Recent Development
11.9 Amcor
11.9.1 Amcor Company Details
11.9.2 Amcor Business Overview
11.9.3 Amcor Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.9.4 Amcor Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Amcor Recent Development
11.10 Ball Corporation
11.10.1 Ball Corporation Company Details
11.10.2 Ball Corporation Business Overview
11.10.3 Ball Corporation Plastic-Free Packaging Introduction
11.10.4 Ball Corporation Revenue in Plastic-Free Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details