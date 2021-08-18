Plastic Foams Market Size 2021-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2027| Top Leaders: | BASF, Recticel, Rogers

“

The report titled Global Plastic Foams Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Foams market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Foams market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Foams market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Foams market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Foams report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Foams report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Foams market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Foams market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Foams market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Foams market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Foams market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Recticel, Rogers, DowDuPont, Arkema, Armacell International, Borealis, JSP, Sealed Air, Synthos S.A., Kaneka, Total, Toray Industries, Sabic, Thermotec

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), PVC, Phenolic, Polyolefin (PO), Melamine, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging, Building & construction, Furniture & bedding, Automotive, Footwear, sports & recreational, Others

The Plastic Foams Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Foams market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Foams market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Foams market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Foams industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Foams market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Foams market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Foams market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Foams Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Foams Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.3 Polystyrene (PS)

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 Phenolic

1.2.6 Polyolefin (PO)

1.2.7 Melamine

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Foams Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Building & construction

1.3.4 Furniture & bedding

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Footwear, sports & recreational

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Foams Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Foams Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Foams Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Foams, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Foams Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Foams Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Foams Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Foams Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Foams Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Foams Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Foams Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Foams Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Foams Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Foams Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Foams Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Foams Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Foams Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Foams Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Foams Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Foams Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Foams Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Foams Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Foams Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Foams Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Foams Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Foams Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Foams Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Foams Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Foams Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Foams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Foams Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Foams Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Foams Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Foams Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Foams Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Foams Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Foams Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Foams Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Foams Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Foams Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Foams Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Foams Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Plastic Foams Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Plastic Foams Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Plastic Foams Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Plastic Foams Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Plastic Foams Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Plastic Foams Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Plastic Foams Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Plastic Foams Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Plastic Foams Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Plastic Foams Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Plastic Foams Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Plastic Foams Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Plastic Foams Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Plastic Foams Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Plastic Foams Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Plastic Foams Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Plastic Foams Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Plastic Foams Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Plastic Foams Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Plastic Foams Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Plastic Foams Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Plastic Foams Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Plastic Foams Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Foams Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Foams Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Foams Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Foams Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Foams Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Foams Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Foams Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Foams Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Foams Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Foams Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Foams Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Foams Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Foams Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Foams Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Foams Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Foams Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Recticel

12.2.1 Recticel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Recticel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Recticel Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Recticel Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.2.5 Recticel Recent Development

12.3 Rogers

12.3.1 Rogers Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rogers Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rogers Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Rogers Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.3.5 Rogers Recent Development

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.6 Armacell International

12.6.1 Armacell International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Armacell International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Armacell International Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Armacell International Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.6.5 Armacell International Recent Development

12.7 Borealis

12.7.1 Borealis Corporation Information

12.7.2 Borealis Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Borealis Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Borealis Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.7.5 Borealis Recent Development

12.8 JSP

12.8.1 JSP Corporation Information

12.8.2 JSP Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 JSP Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JSP Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.8.5 JSP Recent Development

12.9 Sealed Air

12.9.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sealed Air Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sealed Air Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sealed Air Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.9.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

12.10 Synthos S.A.

12.10.1 Synthos S.A. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Synthos S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Synthos S.A. Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Synthos S.A. Plastic Foams Products Offered

12.10.5 Synthos S.A. Recent Development

12.12 Total

12.12.1 Total Corporation Information

12.12.2 Total Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Total Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Total Products Offered

12.12.5 Total Recent Development

12.13 Toray Industries

12.13.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Toray Industries Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

12.13.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

12.14 Sabic

12.14.1 Sabic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sabic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sabic Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sabic Products Offered

12.14.5 Sabic Recent Development

12.15 Thermotec

12.15.1 Thermotec Corporation Information

12.15.2 Thermotec Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Thermotec Plastic Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Thermotec Products Offered

12.15.5 Thermotec Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Foams Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Foams Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Foams Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Foams Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Foams Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”