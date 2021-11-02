Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027|., 3M, ZheJiang Jiemei

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market.

The research report on the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Leading Players

., 3M, ZheJiang Jiemei, Advantek, Shin-Etsu, Lasertek, U-PAK, ROTHE, C-Pak, Accu Tech Plastics, Asahi Kasei, ACTECH, Ant Group (Acupaq), Advanced Component Taping, Argosy Inc. Market Segment by Material, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others Market Segment by Application, Power Discrete Devices, Integrated Circuit, Optoelectronics, Others

Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Segmentation by Product

Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Segmentation by Application

, Power Discrete Devices, Integrated Circuit, Optoelectronics, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market?

How will the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Size by Material: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Polycarbonate

1.3.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.3.4 Polypropylene

1.3.5 Polystyrene

1.3.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Power Discrete Devices

1.4.3 Integrated Circuit

1.4.4 Optoelectronics

1.4.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Industry

1.6.1.1 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape as of 2019)

3.4 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Material (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Historic Market Size by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Market Share by Material

4.1.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Size Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Market Share Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Market Share Forecast by Material

4.2.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Material

7.3.2 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Material

7.4.2 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Material

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Material

7.6.2 Central & South America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Material

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Corporation Information

8.1.2 3M Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 3M Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.1.5 3M SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 3M Recent Developments

8.2 ZheJiang Jiemei

8.2.1 ZheJiang Jiemei Corporation Information

8.2.2 ZheJiang Jiemei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ZheJiang Jiemei Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.2.5 ZheJiang Jiemei SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ZheJiang Jiemei Recent Developments

8.3 Advantek

8.3.1 Advantek Corporation Information

8.3.2 Advantek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Advantek Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.3.5 Advantek SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Advantek Recent Developments

8.4 Shin-Etsu

8.4.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shin-Etsu Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Shin-Etsu Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.4.5 Shin-Etsu SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Shin-Etsu Recent Developments

8.5 Lasertek

8.5.1 Lasertek Corporation Information

8.5.2 Lasertek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Lasertek Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.5.5 Lasertek SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Lasertek Recent Developments

8.6 U-PAK

8.6.1 U-PAK Corporation Information

8.6.2 U-PAK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 U-PAK Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.6.5 U-PAK SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 U-PAK Recent Developments

8.7 ROTHE

8.7.1 ROTHE Corporation Information

8.7.2 ROTHE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 ROTHE Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.7.5 ROTHE SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 ROTHE Recent Developments

8.8 C-Pak

8.8.1 C-Pak Corporation Information

8.8.2 C-Pak Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 C-Pak Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.8.5 C-Pak SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 C-Pak Recent Developments

8.9 Accu Tech Plastics

8.9.1 Accu Tech Plastics Corporation Information

8.9.2 Accu Tech Plastics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Accu Tech Plastics Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.9.5 Accu Tech Plastics SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Accu Tech Plastics Recent Developments

8.10 Asahi Kasei

8.10.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

8.10.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Asahi Kasei Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.10.5 Asahi Kasei SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

8.11 ACTECH

8.11.1 ACTECH Corporation Information

8.11.2 ACTECH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 ACTECH Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.11.5 ACTECH SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 ACTECH Recent Developments

8.12 Ant Group (Acupaq)

8.12.1 Ant Group (Acupaq) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ant Group (Acupaq) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Ant Group (Acupaq) Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.12.5 Ant Group (Acupaq) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Ant Group (Acupaq) Recent Developments

8.13 Advanced Component Taping

8.13.1 Advanced Component Taping Corporation Information

8.13.2 Advanced Component Taping Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Advanced Component Taping Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.13.5 Advanced Component Taping SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Advanced Component Taping Recent Developments

8.14 Argosy Inc.

8.14.1 Argosy Inc. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Argosy Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Argosy Inc. Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Products and Services

8.14.5 Argosy Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Argosy Inc. Recent Developments 9 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Sales Channels

11.2.2 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Distributors

11.3 Plastic Embossed Carrier Tape Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer