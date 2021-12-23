Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market 2021 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2027 | DS Smith Plc, Coroplast, Dynapac Co. Ltd

“

The report titled Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Corrugated Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DS Smith Plc, Coroplast, Dynapac Co. Ltd, FlEXcon Company, Inc., Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Technology Container Corp, Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc, American Containers Inc., Yamakoh, Co., Ltd., Samuel Grant Packaging, Amatech Inc., Twinplast, Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd., ORBIS Corporation, Androp Packaging, Inc., Shish Industries Limited, Mills Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Folding Boxes

Trays

Crates

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others



The Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Corrugated Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Product Scope

1.2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Folding Boxes

1.2.3 Trays

1.2.4 Crates

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Corrugated Packaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Corrugated Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Corrugated Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Corrugated Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company

6.1.1 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Corrugated Packaging Business

12.1 DS Smith Plc

12.1.1 DS Smith Plc Corporation Information

12.1.2 DS Smith Plc Business Overview

12.1.3 DS Smith Plc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DS Smith Plc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Development

12.2 Coroplast

12.2.1 Coroplast Corporation Information

12.2.2 Coroplast Business Overview

12.2.3 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 Coroplast Recent Development

12.3 Dynapac Co. Ltd

12.3.1 Dynapac Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dynapac Co. Ltd Business Overview

12.3.3 Dynapac Co. Ltd Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dynapac Co. Ltd Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 Dynapac Co. Ltd Recent Development

12.4 FlEXcon Company, Inc.

12.4.1 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Business Overview

12.4.3 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH

12.5.1 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Business Overview

12.5.3 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Technology Container Corp

12.6.1 Technology Container Corp Corporation Information

12.6.2 Technology Container Corp Business Overview

12.6.3 Technology Container Corp Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Technology Container Corp Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Technology Container Corp Recent Development

12.7 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc

12.7.1 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Business Overview

12.7.3 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Recent Development

12.8 American Containers Inc.

12.8.1 American Containers Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 American Containers Inc. Business Overview

12.8.3 American Containers Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 American Containers Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 American Containers Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.9.3 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 Samuel Grant Packaging

12.10.1 Samuel Grant Packaging Corporation Information

12.10.2 Samuel Grant Packaging Business Overview

12.10.3 Samuel Grant Packaging Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Samuel Grant Packaging Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Samuel Grant Packaging Recent Development

12.11 Amatech Inc.

12.11.1 Amatech Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Amatech Inc. Business Overview

12.11.3 Amatech Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Amatech Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.11.5 Amatech Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Twinplast

12.12.1 Twinplast Corporation Information

12.12.2 Twinplast Business Overview

12.12.3 Twinplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Twinplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.12.5 Twinplast Recent Development

12.13 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

12.13.1 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.13.3 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.13.5 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.14 ORBIS Corporation

12.14.1 ORBIS Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 ORBIS Corporation Business Overview

12.14.3 ORBIS Corporation Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ORBIS Corporation Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.14.5 ORBIS Corporation Recent Development

12.15 Androp Packaging, Inc.

12.15.1 Androp Packaging, Inc. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Androp Packaging, Inc. Business Overview

12.15.3 Androp Packaging, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Androp Packaging, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.15.5 Androp Packaging, Inc. Recent Development

12.16 Shish Industries Limited

12.16.1 Shish Industries Limited Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shish Industries Limited Business Overview

12.16.3 Shish Industries Limited Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shish Industries Limited Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.16.5 Shish Industries Limited Recent Development

12.17 Mills Industries

12.17.1 Mills Industries Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mills Industries Business Overview

12.17.3 Mills Industries Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mills Industries Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.17.5 Mills Industries Recent Development

13 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Corrugated Packaging

13.4 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Distributors List

14.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Trends

15.2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Drivers

15.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Challenges

15.4 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”