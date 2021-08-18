Plastic Containers Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Revenue Analysis by 2027 Top Leaders: | Plastipak Holdings, Sonoco Products, Linpac

“
The report titled Global Plastic Containers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Containers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Containers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Containers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Containers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Containers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Containers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Containers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Containers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Containers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Containers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Containers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Plastipak Holdings, Sonoco Products, Linpac, Alpha Packaging Holdings, AMCOR, Bemis, CKS Packaging, Constar International, Huhtamaki Oyj, Letica, Berry Plastics, RPC, Silgan Holdings, Coveris, DS Smith
Market Segmentation by Product:
Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Low Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Other Resins
Market Segmentation by Application:
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Stationary, Electronics, Other
The Plastic Containers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Containers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Containers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plastic Containers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Containers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Containers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Containers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Containers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Containers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.2.3 High Density Polyethylene
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.5 Low Density Polyethylene
1.2.6 Polypropylene
1.2.7 Polystyrene
1.2.8 Other Resins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Printing & Stationary
1.3.6 Electronics
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastic Containers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plastic Containers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plastic Containers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastic Containers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Plastic Containers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Plastic Containers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Containers Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Plastic Containers Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Plastic Containers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Plastic Containers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Containers Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Plastic Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Plastic Containers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Plastic Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Plastic Containers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Containers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Containers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Plastic Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Plastic Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Plastic Containers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Plastic Containers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Containers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Plastic Containers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Plastic Containers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Plastic Containers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Plastic Containers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Plastic Containers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Plastic Containers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Plastic Containers Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Plastic Containers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Plastic Containers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Plastic Containers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Plastic Containers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Plastic Containers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Plastic Containers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Plastipak Holdings
12.1.1 Plastipak Holdings Corporation Information
12.1.2 Plastipak Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Plastipak Holdings Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Plastipak Holdings Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.1.5 Plastipak Holdings Recent Development
12.2 Sonoco Products
12.2.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sonoco Products Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sonoco Products Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sonoco Products Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.2.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development
12.3 Linpac
12.3.1 Linpac Corporation Information
12.3.2 Linpac Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Linpac Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Linpac Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.3.5 Linpac Recent Development
12.4 Alpha Packaging Holdings
12.4.1 Alpha Packaging Holdings Corporation Information
12.4.2 Alpha Packaging Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Alpha Packaging Holdings Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Alpha Packaging Holdings Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.4.5 Alpha Packaging Holdings Recent Development
12.5 AMCOR
12.5.1 AMCOR Corporation Information
12.5.2 AMCOR Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 AMCOR Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 AMCOR Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.5.5 AMCOR Recent Development
12.6 Bemis
12.6.1 Bemis Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bemis Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bemis Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Bemis Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.6.5 Bemis Recent Development
12.7 CKS Packaging
12.7.1 CKS Packaging Corporation Information
12.7.2 CKS Packaging Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CKS Packaging Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CKS Packaging Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.7.5 CKS Packaging Recent Development
12.8 Constar International
12.8.1 Constar International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Constar International Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Constar International Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Constar International Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.8.5 Constar International Recent Development
12.9 Huhtamaki Oyj
12.9.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information
12.9.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.9.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development
12.10 Letica
12.10.1 Letica Corporation Information
12.10.2 Letica Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Letica Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Letica Plastic Containers Products Offered
12.10.5 Letica Recent Development
12.12 RPC
12.12.1 RPC Corporation Information
12.12.2 RPC Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 RPC Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 RPC Products Offered
12.12.5 RPC Recent Development
12.13 Silgan Holdings
12.13.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information
12.13.2 Silgan Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Silgan Holdings Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Silgan Holdings Products Offered
12.13.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Development
12.14 Coveris
12.14.1 Coveris Corporation Information
12.14.2 Coveris Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Coveris Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Coveris Products Offered
12.14.5 Coveris Recent Development
12.15 DS Smith
12.15.1 DS Smith Corporation Information
12.15.2 DS Smith Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 DS Smith Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 DS Smith Products Offered
12.15.5 DS Smith Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Plastic Containers Industry Trends
13.2 Plastic Containers Market Drivers
13.3 Plastic Containers Market Challenges
13.4 Plastic Containers Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Plastic Containers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
