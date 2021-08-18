Plastic Containers Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Revenue Analysis by 2027 Top Leaders: | Plastipak Holdings, Sonoco Products, Linpac

“

The report titled Global Plastic Containers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Containers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Containers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Containers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Containers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Containers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Containers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Containers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Containers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Containers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Containers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Containers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Plastipak Holdings, Sonoco Products, Linpac, Alpha Packaging Holdings, AMCOR, Bemis, CKS Packaging, Constar International, Huhtamaki Oyj, Letica, Berry Plastics, RPC, Silgan Holdings, Coveris, DS Smith

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Low Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Other Resins

Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Stationary, Electronics, Other

The Plastic Containers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Containers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Containers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Containers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Containers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Containers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Containers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Containers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Containers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.2.3 High Density Polyethylene

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.5 Low Density Polyethylene

1.2.6 Polypropylene

1.2.7 Polystyrene

1.2.8 Other Resins

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Printing & Stationary

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Containers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Containers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Containers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Containers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Containers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Containers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Containers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Containers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Containers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Containers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Containers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Containers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Containers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Containers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Containers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Containers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Containers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Containers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Plastic Containers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Plastic Containers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Plastic Containers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Plastic Containers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Plastic Containers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Plastic Containers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Plastic Containers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Plastic Containers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Plastic Containers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Plastic Containers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Plastic Containers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Plastic Containers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Plastic Containers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Plastic Containers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Plastipak Holdings

12.1.1 Plastipak Holdings Corporation Information

12.1.2 Plastipak Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Plastipak Holdings Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Plastipak Holdings Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.1.5 Plastipak Holdings Recent Development

12.2 Sonoco Products

12.2.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sonoco Products Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sonoco Products Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sonoco Products Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.2.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

12.3 Linpac

12.3.1 Linpac Corporation Information

12.3.2 Linpac Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Linpac Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Linpac Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.3.5 Linpac Recent Development

12.4 Alpha Packaging Holdings

12.4.1 Alpha Packaging Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Alpha Packaging Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Alpha Packaging Holdings Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Alpha Packaging Holdings Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.4.5 Alpha Packaging Holdings Recent Development

12.5 AMCOR

12.5.1 AMCOR Corporation Information

12.5.2 AMCOR Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AMCOR Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AMCOR Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.5.5 AMCOR Recent Development

12.6 Bemis

12.6.1 Bemis Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bemis Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bemis Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bemis Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.6.5 Bemis Recent Development

12.7 CKS Packaging

12.7.1 CKS Packaging Corporation Information

12.7.2 CKS Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CKS Packaging Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CKS Packaging Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.7.5 CKS Packaging Recent Development

12.8 Constar International

12.8.1 Constar International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Constar International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Constar International Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Constar International Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.8.5 Constar International Recent Development

12.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.9.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.9.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development

12.10 Letica

12.10.1 Letica Corporation Information

12.10.2 Letica Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Letica Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Letica Plastic Containers Products Offered

12.10.5 Letica Recent Development

12.12 RPC

12.12.1 RPC Corporation Information

12.12.2 RPC Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 RPC Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 RPC Products Offered

12.12.5 RPC Recent Development

12.13 Silgan Holdings

12.13.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information

12.13.2 Silgan Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Silgan Holdings Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Silgan Holdings Products Offered

12.13.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Development

12.14 Coveris

12.14.1 Coveris Corporation Information

12.14.2 Coveris Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Coveris Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Coveris Products Offered

12.14.5 Coveris Recent Development

12.15 DS Smith

12.15.1 DS Smith Corporation Information

12.15.2 DS Smith Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 DS Smith Plastic Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 DS Smith Products Offered

12.15.5 DS Smith Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Containers Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Containers Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Containers Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Containers Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Containers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”