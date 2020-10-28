Plastic Coatings Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| 3M, Eastman, Bayer, AkzoNobel, Axalta

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plastic Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Coatings Market Research Report: 3M, Eastman, Bayer, AkzoNobel, Axalta, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Evonik Industries, DowDupont

Types: Solvent-based Coatings

Powder Coating

Other



Applications: Building and Construction

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others



The Plastic Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Plastic Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solvent-based Coatings

1.4.3 Powder Coating

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building and Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plastic Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plastic Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Plastic Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Plastic Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Plastic Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Plastic Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plastic Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Plastic Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Plastic Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plastic Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Plastic Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Plastic Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Plastic Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Plastic Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plastic Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Plastic Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Plastic Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Plastic Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plastic Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Plastic Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plastic Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Plastic Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Plastic Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plastic Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.2 Eastman

11.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

11.2.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Eastman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Eastman Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 Eastman Related Developments

11.3 Bayer

11.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Bayer Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 Bayer Related Developments

11.4 AkzoNobel

11.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.4.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 AkzoNobel Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.5 Axalta

11.5.1 Axalta Corporation Information

11.5.2 Axalta Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Axalta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Axalta Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 Axalta Related Developments

11.6 PPG Industries

11.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PPG Industries Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.7 Kansai Paint

11.7.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kansai Paint Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments

11.8 Sherwin-Williams

11.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.9 BASF

11.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.9.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 BASF Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 BASF Related Developments

11.10 Evonik Industries

11.10.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Evonik Industries Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Plastic Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Plastic Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Plastic Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Plastic Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Plastic Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

