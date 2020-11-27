Plastic Closure Market Size 2020, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026 | Aptar Group, Silgan, ALPLA, THC

“

Key Manufacturers of Plastic Closure Market include: Bericap, Closure Systems International, Berry Global, Aptar Group, Silgan, ALPLA, THC, Mold Rite Plastics, Oriental Containers, Zijiang, Jinfu, Zhuhai Zhongfu, Blackhawk Molding, Mocap

Plastic Closure Market Types include: PP Closure

PE Closure

Other



Plastic Closure Market Applications include: Beverage & Dairy

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Products

Other



The research covers the current market size of the Global Plastic Closure Sales Market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of Plastic Closure market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Plastic Closure in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Closure Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Closure Product Scope

1.2 Plastic Closure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 PP Closure

1.2.3 PE Closure

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Plastic Closure Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Beverage & Dairy

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Personal Care Products

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Plastic Closure Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Closure Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Plastic Closure Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Plastic Closure Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Plastic Closure Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plastic Closure Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Plastic Closure Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Plastic Closure Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Plastic Closure Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Plastic Closure Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic Closure Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Plastic Closure Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Plastic Closure Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Closure Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Closure Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Closure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Closure as of 2019)

3.4 Global Plastic Closure Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Closure Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic Closure Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Plastic Closure Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Closure Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Closure Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plastic Closure Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Closure Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Plastic Closure Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Closure Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Closure Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plastic Closure Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Closure Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Plastic Closure Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Plastic Closure Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Plastic Closure Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Plastic Closure Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Plastic Closure Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Plastic Closure Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Closure Business

12.1 Bericap

12.1.1 Bericap Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bericap Business Overview

12.1.3 Bericap Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bericap Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.1.5 Bericap Recent Development

12.2 Closure Systems International

12.2.1 Closure Systems International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Closure Systems International Business Overview

12.2.3 Closure Systems International Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Closure Systems International Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.2.5 Closure Systems International Recent Development

12.3 Berry Global

12.3.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.3.2 Berry Global Business Overview

12.3.3 Berry Global Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Berry Global Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.3.5 Berry Global Recent Development

12.4 Aptar Group

12.4.1 Aptar Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aptar Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Aptar Group Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Aptar Group Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.4.5 Aptar Group Recent Development

12.5 Silgan

12.5.1 Silgan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Silgan Business Overview

12.5.3 Silgan Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Silgan Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.5.5 Silgan Recent Development

12.6 ALPLA

12.6.1 ALPLA Corporation Information

12.6.2 ALPLA Business Overview

12.6.3 ALPLA Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ALPLA Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.6.5 ALPLA Recent Development

12.7 THC

12.7.1 THC Corporation Information

12.7.2 THC Business Overview

12.7.3 THC Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 THC Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.7.5 THC Recent Development

12.8 Mold Rite Plastics

12.8.1 Mold Rite Plastics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mold Rite Plastics Business Overview

12.8.3 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.8.5 Mold Rite Plastics Recent Development

12.9 Oriental Containers

12.9.1 Oriental Containers Corporation Information

12.9.2 Oriental Containers Business Overview

12.9.3 Oriental Containers Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Oriental Containers Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.9.5 Oriental Containers Recent Development

12.10 Zijiang

12.10.1 Zijiang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zijiang Business Overview

12.10.3 Zijiang Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zijiang Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.10.5 Zijiang Recent Development

12.11 Jinfu

12.11.1 Jinfu Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jinfu Business Overview

12.11.3 Jinfu Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Jinfu Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.11.5 Jinfu Recent Development

12.12 Zhuhai Zhongfu

12.12.1 Zhuhai Zhongfu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhuhai Zhongfu Business Overview

12.12.3 Zhuhai Zhongfu Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Zhuhai Zhongfu Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.12.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Recent Development

12.13 Blackhawk Molding

12.13.1 Blackhawk Molding Corporation Information

12.13.2 Blackhawk Molding Business Overview

12.13.3 Blackhawk Molding Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Blackhawk Molding Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.13.5 Blackhawk Molding Recent Development

12.14 Mocap

12.14.1 Mocap Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mocap Business Overview

12.14.3 Mocap Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Mocap Plastic Closure Products Offered

12.14.5 Mocap Recent Development

13 Plastic Closure Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Plastic Closure Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Closure

13.4 Plastic Closure Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Plastic Closure Distributors List

14.3 Plastic Closure Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Plastic Closure Market Trends

15.2 Plastic Closure Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Plastic Closure Market Challenges

15.4 Plastic Closure Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

