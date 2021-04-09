Plastic Chip Cards Market Growth, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 to 2027| Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, CPI Card Group

The global Plastic Chip Cards market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Plastic Chip Cards market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plastic Chip Cards Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Plastic Chip Cards market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Plastic Chip Cards market.

Leading players of the global Plastic Chip Cards market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plastic Chip Cards market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plastic Chip Cards market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plastic Chip Cards market.

Plastic Chip Cards Market Leading Players

Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, CPI Card Group, American Banknote Corporation, IDEMIA, Inteligensa Group, Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation, Goldpac Group, Marketing Card Technology, TAG Systems SA, QARTIS, Teraco, Tactilis, Arroweye Solutions, CardLogix Corporation, Toppan Printing Market

Plastic Chip Cards Segmentation by Product

Contact Cards, Contactless Cards

Plastic Chip Cards Segmentation by Application

, Banking, Healthcare, Finance, Entertainment, Media, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Plastic Chip Cards market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Plastic Chip Cards market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Plastic Chip Cards market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Plastic Chip Cards market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Plastic Chip Cards market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plastic Chip Cards market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Plastic Chip Cards Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Contact Cards

1.2.3 Contactless Cards

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Banking

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Finance

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Media

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Plastic Chip Cards Industry Trends

2.4.2 Plastic Chip Cards Market Drivers

2.4.3 Plastic Chip Cards Market Challenges

2.4.4 Plastic Chip Cards Market Restraints 3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales

3.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Chip Cards Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Chip Cards Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Chip Cards Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plastic Chip Cards Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plastic Chip Cards Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plastic Chip Cards Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Chip Cards Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Chip Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gemalto Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.1.5 Gemalto Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Gemalto Recent Developments

12.2 Giesecke & Devrient

12.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.2.2 Giesecke & Devrient Overview

12.2.3 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments

12.3 CPI Card Group

12.3.1 CPI Card Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 CPI Card Group Overview

12.3.3 CPI Card Group Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CPI Card Group Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.3.5 CPI Card Group Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 CPI Card Group Recent Developments

12.4 American Banknote Corporation

12.4.1 American Banknote Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 American Banknote Corporation Overview

12.4.3 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.4.5 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 American Banknote Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 IDEMIA

12.5.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

12.5.2 IDEMIA Overview

12.5.3 IDEMIA Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IDEMIA Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.5.5 IDEMIA Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 IDEMIA Recent Developments

12.6 Inteligensa Group

12.6.1 Inteligensa Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Inteligensa Group Overview

12.6.3 Inteligensa Group Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Inteligensa Group Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.6.5 Inteligensa Group Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Inteligensa Group Recent Developments

12.7 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

12.7.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.7.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Goldpac Group

12.8.1 Goldpac Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Goldpac Group Overview

12.8.3 Goldpac Group Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Goldpac Group Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.8.5 Goldpac Group Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Goldpac Group Recent Developments

12.9 Marketing Card Technology

12.9.1 Marketing Card Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Marketing Card Technology Overview

12.9.3 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.9.5 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Marketing Card Technology Recent Developments

12.10 TAG Systems SA

12.10.1 TAG Systems SA Corporation Information

12.10.2 TAG Systems SA Overview

12.10.3 TAG Systems SA Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TAG Systems SA Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.10.5 TAG Systems SA Plastic Chip Cards SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 TAG Systems SA Recent Developments

12.11 QARTIS

12.11.1 QARTIS Corporation Information

12.11.2 QARTIS Overview

12.11.3 QARTIS Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 QARTIS Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.11.5 QARTIS Recent Developments

12.12 Teraco

12.12.1 Teraco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Teraco Overview

12.12.3 Teraco Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Teraco Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.12.5 Teraco Recent Developments

12.13 Tactilis

12.13.1 Tactilis Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tactilis Overview

12.13.3 Tactilis Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tactilis Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.13.5 Tactilis Recent Developments

12.14 Arroweye Solutions

12.14.1 Arroweye Solutions Corporation Information

12.14.2 Arroweye Solutions Overview

12.14.3 Arroweye Solutions Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Arroweye Solutions Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.14.5 Arroweye Solutions Recent Developments

12.15 CardLogix Corporation

12.15.1 CardLogix Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 CardLogix Corporation Overview

12.15.3 CardLogix Corporation Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CardLogix Corporation Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.15.5 CardLogix Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 Toppan Printing

12.16.1 Toppan Printing Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toppan Printing Overview

12.16.3 Toppan Printing Plastic Chip Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Toppan Printing Plastic Chip Cards Products and Services

12.16.5 Toppan Printing Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plastic Chip Cards Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Plastic Chip Cards Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plastic Chip Cards Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plastic Chip Cards Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plastic Chip Cards Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plastic Chip Cards Distributors

13.5 Plastic Chip Cards Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

