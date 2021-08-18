Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021, Top Companies: | Berry Global, Aptar Group, Evergreen Packaging

“

The report titled Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Caps & Closures report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Caps & Closures report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Caps & Closures market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Berry Global, Aptar Group, Evergreen Packaging, Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, RPC Group, Crown Holdings, Amcor, Rexam, Guala Closures Group, BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Other Plastic Caps

Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others

The Plastic Caps & Closures Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Caps & Closures market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Caps & Closures market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Caps & Closures market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Caps & Closures industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Caps & Closures market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Caps & Closures market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Caps & Closures market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Caps & Closures Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Screw Caps

1.2.3 Dispensing Caps

1.2.4 Other Plastic Caps

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Caps & Closures Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Caps & Closures Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Caps & Closures Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Caps & Closures Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Caps & Closures Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Caps & Closures Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Caps & Closures Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Caps & Closures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Plastic Caps & Closures Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Plastic Caps & Closures Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Plastic Caps & Closures Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Plastic Caps & Closures Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Plastic Caps & Closures Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Plastic Caps & Closures Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Plastic Caps & Closures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Plastic Caps & Closures Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Plastic Caps & Closures Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Plastic Caps & Closures Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Plastic Caps & Closures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Plastic Caps & Closures Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Plastic Caps & Closures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Caps & Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Caps & Closures Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Caps & Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Caps & Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Caps & Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Caps & Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Caps & Closures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Caps & Closures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Berry Global

12.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.1.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Berry Global Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Berry Global Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.1.5 Berry Global Recent Development

12.2 Aptar Group

12.2.1 Aptar Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aptar Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aptar Group Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Aptar Group Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.2.5 Aptar Group Recent Development

12.3 Evergreen Packaging

12.3.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evergreen Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Evergreen Packaging Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Evergreen Packaging Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.3.5 Evergreen Packaging Recent Development

12.4 Global Closure Systems

12.4.1 Global Closure Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Global Closure Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Global Closure Systems Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Global Closure Systems Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.4.5 Global Closure Systems Recent Development

12.5 Silgan Holdings

12.5.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information

12.5.2 Silgan Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Silgan Holdings Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Silgan Holdings Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.5.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Development

12.6 RPC Group

12.6.1 RPC Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 RPC Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 RPC Group Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 RPC Group Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.6.5 RPC Group Recent Development

12.7 Crown Holdings

12.7.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

12.7.2 Crown Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Crown Holdings Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Crown Holdings Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.7.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development

12.8 Amcor

12.8.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Amcor Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Amcor Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.8.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.9 Rexam

12.9.1 Rexam Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rexam Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rexam Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rexam Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.9.5 Rexam Recent Development

12.10 Guala Closures Group

12.10.1 Guala Closures Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Guala Closures Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Guala Closures Group Plastic Caps & Closures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Guala Closures Group Plastic Caps & Closures Products Offered

12.10.5 Guala Closures Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Caps & Closures Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Caps & Closures Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Caps & Closures Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Caps & Closures Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”