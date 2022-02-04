Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028 | Berry Global, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Plastic Bulk Bags Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4354311/global-plastic-bulk-bags-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bulk Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bulk Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bulk Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bulk Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bulk Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bulk Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Berry Global, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe L.L.C., Greif, Inc., Halsted Corporation, LC Packaging International BV, Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd., BAG Corp., Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd., Emmbi, Inc., Bulk Lift International, LLC., Langston Companies Inc., MiniBulk Inc., RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd., Jumbo Bag Ltd., Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd., Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Taihua Group, Bang Polypacks
Market Segmentation by Product:
Small (upto 0.75 cu. m)
Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)
Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)
Market Segmentation by Application:
Chemicals & Fertilizers
Food
Construction
Pharmaceutical
Mining
Others
The Plastic Bulk Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bulk Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bulk Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4354311/global-plastic-bulk-bags-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Plastic Bulk Bags market expansion?
- What will be the global Plastic Bulk Bags market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Plastic Bulk Bags market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Plastic Bulk Bags market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Plastic Bulk Bags market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Plastic Bulk Bags market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Bulk Bags Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Small (upto 0.75 cu. m)
1.2.3 Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)
1.2.4 Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemicals & Fertilizers
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Mining
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Plastic Bulk Bags by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Bulk Bags Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Plastic Bulk Bags in 2021
3.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Plastic Bulk Bags Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bulk Bags Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Berry Global, Inc.
11.1.1 Berry Global, Inc. Corporation Information
11.1.2 Berry Global, Inc. Overview
11.1.3 Berry Global, Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Berry Global, Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Berry Global, Inc. Recent Developments
11.2 Intertape Polymer Group
11.2.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview
11.2.3 Intertape Polymer Group Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Intertape Polymer Group Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments
11.3 Conitex Sonoco
11.3.1 Conitex Sonoco Corporation Information
11.3.2 Conitex Sonoco Overview
11.3.3 Conitex Sonoco Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Conitex Sonoco Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Conitex Sonoco Recent Developments
11.4 AmeriGlobe L.L.C.
11.4.1 AmeriGlobe L.L.C. Corporation Information
11.4.2 AmeriGlobe L.L.C. Overview
11.4.3 AmeriGlobe L.L.C. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 AmeriGlobe L.L.C. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 AmeriGlobe L.L.C. Recent Developments
11.5 Greif, Inc.
11.5.1 Greif, Inc. Corporation Information
11.5.2 Greif, Inc. Overview
11.5.3 Greif, Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Greif, Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Greif, Inc. Recent Developments
11.6 Halsted Corporation
11.6.1 Halsted Corporation Corporation Information
11.6.2 Halsted Corporation Overview
11.6.3 Halsted Corporation Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Halsted Corporation Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Halsted Corporation Recent Developments
11.7 LC Packaging International BV
11.7.1 LC Packaging International BV Corporation Information
11.7.2 LC Packaging International BV Overview
11.7.3 LC Packaging International BV Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 LC Packaging International BV Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 LC Packaging International BV Recent Developments
11.8 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.
11.8.1 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. Corporation Information
11.8.2 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. Overview
11.8.3 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. Recent Developments
11.9 BAG Corp.
11.9.1 BAG Corp. Corporation Information
11.9.2 BAG Corp. Overview
11.9.3 BAG Corp. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 BAG Corp. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 BAG Corp. Recent Developments
11.10 Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd.
11.10.1 Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd. Corporation Information
11.10.2 Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd. Overview
11.10.3 Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd. Recent Developments
11.11 Emmbi, Inc.
11.11.1 Emmbi, Inc. Corporation Information
11.11.2 Emmbi, Inc. Overview
11.11.3 Emmbi, Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Emmbi, Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Emmbi, Inc. Recent Developments
11.12 Bulk Lift International, LLC.
11.12.1 Bulk Lift International, LLC. Corporation Information
11.12.2 Bulk Lift International, LLC. Overview
11.12.3 Bulk Lift International, LLC. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Bulk Lift International, LLC. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Bulk Lift International, LLC. Recent Developments
11.13 Langston Companies Inc.
11.13.1 Langston Companies Inc. Corporation Information
11.13.2 Langston Companies Inc. Overview
11.13.3 Langston Companies Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Langston Companies Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Langston Companies Inc. Recent Developments
11.14 MiniBulk Inc.
11.14.1 MiniBulk Inc. Corporation Information
11.14.2 MiniBulk Inc. Overview
11.14.3 MiniBulk Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 MiniBulk Inc. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 MiniBulk Inc. Recent Developments
11.15 RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.
11.15.1 RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. Corporation Information
11.15.2 RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. Overview
11.15.3 RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. Recent Developments
11.16 Jumbo Bag Ltd.
11.16.1 Jumbo Bag Ltd. Corporation Information
11.16.2 Jumbo Bag Ltd. Overview
11.16.3 Jumbo Bag Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Jumbo Bag Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Jumbo Bag Ltd. Recent Developments
11.17 Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd.
11.17.1 Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd. Overview
11.17.3 Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
11.18 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
11.18.1 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.18.2 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Overview
11.18.3 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
11.19 Taihua Group
11.19.1 Taihua Group Corporation Information
11.19.2 Taihua Group Overview
11.19.3 Taihua Group Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Taihua Group Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Taihua Group Recent Developments
11.20 Bang Polypacks
11.20.1 Bang Polypacks Corporation Information
11.20.2 Bang Polypacks Overview
11.20.3 Bang Polypacks Plastic Bulk Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Bang Polypacks Plastic Bulk Bags Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Bang Polypacks Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Plastic Bulk Bags Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Plastic Bulk Bags Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Plastic Bulk Bags Production Mode & Process
12.4 Plastic Bulk Bags Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Plastic Bulk Bags Sales Channels
12.4.2 Plastic Bulk Bags Distributors
12.5 Plastic Bulk Bags Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Plastic Bulk Bags Industry Trends
13.2 Plastic Bulk Bags Market Drivers
13.3 Plastic Bulk Bags Market Challenges
13.4 Plastic Bulk Bags Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Plastic Bulk Bags Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4354311/global-plastic-bulk-bags-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”