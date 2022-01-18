Plastic Buckles Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2028 | YKK, Nifco Inc., ITW Nexus

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Plastic Buckles Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Buckles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Buckles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Buckles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Buckles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Buckles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Buckles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

YKK

Nifco Inc.

ITW Nexus

American Cord & Webbing

KAM Garment Accessories

Due Emme

Duraflex

Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd

Directex

John Howard Company

Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co

Nung Lai Co

Stonex Co

Bowmer Bond



Market Segmentation by Product:

Side Release Buckles

Center Push and Cam Buckles

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor

Bags & Luggage

Others



The Plastic Buckles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Buckles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Buckles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Buckles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plastic Buckles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plastic Buckles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plastic Buckles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plastic Buckles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plastic Buckles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plastic Buckles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plastic Buckles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plastic Buckles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plastic Buckles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plastic Buckles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plastic Buckles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plastic Buckles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Side Release Buckles

2.1.2 Center Push and Cam Buckles

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plastic Buckles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plastic Buckles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plastic Buckles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Outdoor

3.1.2 Bags & Luggage

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plastic Buckles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plastic Buckles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plastic Buckles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plastic Buckles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Buckles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Buckles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plastic Buckles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plastic Buckles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plastic Buckles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plastic Buckles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plastic Buckles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plastic Buckles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plastic Buckles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Buckles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plastic Buckles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plastic Buckles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plastic Buckles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plastic Buckles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plastic Buckles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plastic Buckles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plastic Buckles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plastic Buckles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plastic Buckles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plastic Buckles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 YKK

7.1.1 YKK Corporation Information

7.1.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 YKK Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 YKK Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.1.5 YKK Recent Development

7.2 Nifco Inc.

7.2.1 Nifco Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nifco Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nifco Inc. Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nifco Inc. Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.2.5 Nifco Inc. Recent Development

7.3 ITW Nexus

7.3.1 ITW Nexus Corporation Information

7.3.2 ITW Nexus Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ITW Nexus Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ITW Nexus Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.3.5 ITW Nexus Recent Development

7.4 American Cord & Webbing

7.4.1 American Cord & Webbing Corporation Information

7.4.2 American Cord & Webbing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 American Cord & Webbing Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 American Cord & Webbing Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.4.5 American Cord & Webbing Recent Development

7.5 KAM Garment Accessories

7.5.1 KAM Garment Accessories Corporation Information

7.5.2 KAM Garment Accessories Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KAM Garment Accessories Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KAM Garment Accessories Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.5.5 KAM Garment Accessories Recent Development

7.6 Due Emme

7.6.1 Due Emme Corporation Information

7.6.2 Due Emme Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Due Emme Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Due Emme Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.6.5 Due Emme Recent Development

7.7 Duraflex

7.7.1 Duraflex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Duraflex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Duraflex Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Duraflex Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.7.5 Duraflex Recent Development

7.8 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.9 Directex

7.9.1 Directex Corporation Information

7.9.2 Directex Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Directex Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Directex Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.9.5 Directex Recent Development

7.10 John Howard Company

7.10.1 John Howard Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 John Howard Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 John Howard Company Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 John Howard Company Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.10.5 John Howard Company Recent Development

7.11 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co

7.11.1 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Plastic Buckles Products Offered

7.11.5 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Recent Development

7.12 Nung Lai Co

7.12.1 Nung Lai Co Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nung Lai Co Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nung Lai Co Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nung Lai Co Products Offered

7.12.5 Nung Lai Co Recent Development

7.13 Stonex Co

7.13.1 Stonex Co Corporation Information

7.13.2 Stonex Co Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Stonex Co Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Stonex Co Products Offered

7.13.5 Stonex Co Recent Development

7.14 Bowmer Bond

7.14.1 Bowmer Bond Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bowmer Bond Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bowmer Bond Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bowmer Bond Products Offered

7.14.5 Bowmer Bond Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plastic Buckles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plastic Buckles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plastic Buckles Distributors

8.3 Plastic Buckles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plastic Buckles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plastic Buckles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plastic Buckles Distributors

8.5 Plastic Buckles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

