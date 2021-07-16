Plastic Buckles Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| YKK, Nifco Inc., ITW Nexus

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Plastic Buckles market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Plastic Buckles market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Plastic Buckles market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Plastic Buckles market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Plastic Buckles market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Plastic Buckles market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Buckles Market Research Report: YKK, Nifco Inc., ITW Nexus, American Cord & Webbing, KAM Garment Accessories, Due Emme, Duraflex, Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd, Directex, John Howard Company, Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co, Nung Lai Co, Stonex Co, Bowmer Bond

Global Plastic Buckles Market by Type: Side Release Buckles, Center Push and Cam Buckles, Others

Global Plastic Buckles Market by Application: Outdoor, Bags & Luggage, Others

The global Plastic Buckles market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Plastic Buckles report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Plastic Buckles research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Plastic Buckles market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Plastic Buckles market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Plastic Buckles market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Plastic Buckles market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Plastic Buckles market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Plastic Buckles Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Buckles Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Buckles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Side Release Buckles

1.2.2 Center Push and Cam Buckles

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastic Buckles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Buckles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Buckles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Buckles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Buckles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Buckles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Buckles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Buckles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Buckles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Buckles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Buckles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastic Buckles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Buckles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Buckles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastic Buckles by Application

4.1 Plastic Buckles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Outdoor

4.1.2 Bags & Luggage

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastic Buckles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastic Buckles by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastic Buckles by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastic Buckles by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Buckles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Buckles Business

10.1 YKK

10.1.1 YKK Corporation Information

10.1.2 YKK Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 YKK Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 YKK Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.1.5 YKK Recent Development

10.2 Nifco Inc.

10.2.1 Nifco Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nifco Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nifco Inc. Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nifco Inc. Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.2.5 Nifco Inc. Recent Development

10.3 ITW Nexus

10.3.1 ITW Nexus Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITW Nexus Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ITW Nexus Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ITW Nexus Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.3.5 ITW Nexus Recent Development

10.4 American Cord & Webbing

10.4.1 American Cord & Webbing Corporation Information

10.4.2 American Cord & Webbing Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 American Cord & Webbing Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 American Cord & Webbing Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.4.5 American Cord & Webbing Recent Development

10.5 KAM Garment Accessories

10.5.1 KAM Garment Accessories Corporation Information

10.5.2 KAM Garment Accessories Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KAM Garment Accessories Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KAM Garment Accessories Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.5.5 KAM Garment Accessories Recent Development

10.6 Due Emme

10.6.1 Due Emme Corporation Information

10.6.2 Due Emme Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Due Emme Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Due Emme Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.6.5 Due Emme Recent Development

10.7 Duraflex

10.7.1 Duraflex Corporation Information

10.7.2 Duraflex Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Duraflex Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Duraflex Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.7.5 Duraflex Recent Development

10.8 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd

10.8.1 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Directex

10.9.1 Directex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Directex Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Directex Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Directex Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.9.5 Directex Recent Development

10.10 John Howard Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Buckles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 John Howard Company Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 John Howard Company Recent Development

10.11 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co

10.11.1 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.11.5 Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co Recent Development

10.12 Nung Lai Co

10.12.1 Nung Lai Co Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nung Lai Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nung Lai Co Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nung Lai Co Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.12.5 Nung Lai Co Recent Development

10.13 Stonex Co

10.13.1 Stonex Co Corporation Information

10.13.2 Stonex Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Stonex Co Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Stonex Co Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.13.5 Stonex Co Recent Development

10.14 Bowmer Bond

10.14.1 Bowmer Bond Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bowmer Bond Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Bowmer Bond Plastic Buckles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Bowmer Bond Plastic Buckles Products Offered

10.14.5 Bowmer Bond Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Buckles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Buckles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastic Buckles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastic Buckles Distributors

12.3 Plastic Buckles Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



