Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Veolia Group

The report titled Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bottle Recycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bottle Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Veolia Group, Evergreen Plastics, Shazil, Indorama Ventures, Avangard Innovative, Clear Path Recycling, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Incom Recycle, FENC, SEIWA Group, Kyoei Industry, J&T Recycling, Tobe-Shoji, Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET, Utsumi Recycle Systems, Toyo Seikan

Market Segmentation by Product:

PET Recycling

HDPE Recycling

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fiber

Food and Beverage Packaging

Sheet and Film

Others



The Plastic Bottle Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bottle Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bottle Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bottle Recycling

1.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PET Recycling

1.2.3 HDPE Recycling

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Plastic Bottle Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fiber

1.3.3 Food and Beverage Packaging

1.3.4 Sheet and Film

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plastic Bottle Recycling Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production

3.6.1 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 UltrePET

7.1.1 UltrePET Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.1.2 UltrePET Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.1.3 UltrePET Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 UltrePET Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 UltrePET Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CarbonLITE

7.2.1 CarbonLITE Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.2.2 CarbonLITE Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CarbonLITE Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CarbonLITE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CarbonLITE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Veolia Group

7.3.1 Veolia Group Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.3.2 Veolia Group Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Veolia Group Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Veolia Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Veolia Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Evergreen Plastics

7.4.1 Evergreen Plastics Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evergreen Plastics Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Evergreen Plastics Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Evergreen Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shazil

7.5.1 Shazil Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shazil Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shazil Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shazil Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shazil Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Indorama Ventures

7.6.1 Indorama Ventures Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.6.2 Indorama Ventures Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Indorama Ventures Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Avangard Innovative

7.7.1 Avangard Innovative Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.7.2 Avangard Innovative Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Avangard Innovative Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Avangard Innovative Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Avangard Innovative Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Clear Path Recycling

7.8.1 Clear Path Recycling Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.8.2 Clear Path Recycling Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Clear Path Recycling Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Clear Path Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

7.9.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.9.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Incom Recycle

7.10.1 Incom Recycle Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.10.2 Incom Recycle Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Incom Recycle Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Incom Recycle Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Incom Recycle Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 FENC

7.11.1 FENC Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.11.2 FENC Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.11.3 FENC Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 FENC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 FENC Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SEIWA Group

7.12.1 SEIWA Group Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.12.2 SEIWA Group Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SEIWA Group Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SEIWA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SEIWA Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kyoei Industry

7.13.1 Kyoei Industry Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kyoei Industry Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kyoei Industry Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kyoei Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 J&T Recycling

7.14.1 J&T Recycling Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.14.2 J&T Recycling Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.14.3 J&T Recycling Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 J&T Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 J&T Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Tobe-Shoji

7.15.1 Tobe-Shoji Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tobe-Shoji Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Tobe-Shoji Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Tobe-Shoji Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Tobe-Shoji Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET

7.16.1 Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.16.2 Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Utsumi Recycle Systems

7.17.1 Utsumi Recycle Systems Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.17.2 Utsumi Recycle Systems Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Utsumi Recycle Systems Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Utsumi Recycle Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Utsumi Recycle Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Toyo Seikan

7.18.1 Toyo Seikan Plastic Bottle Recycling Corporation Information

7.18.2 Toyo Seikan Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Toyo Seikan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Toyo Seikan Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Toyo Seikan Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plastic Bottle Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Bottle Recycling

8.4 Plastic Bottle Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Distributors List

9.3 Plastic Bottle Recycling Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Industry Trends

10.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Growth Drivers

10.3 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Challenges

10.4 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plastic Bottle Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plastic Bottle Recycling

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bottle Recycling by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

