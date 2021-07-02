Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC

“

The report titled Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC, Bunting, Magnequench, Mate, Yunsheng, Zhong Ke San Huan, Sintex

Market Segmentation by Product: Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Compaction Molding



Market Segmentation by Application: Synchronous Motors

Stepper Motors

Steering Control Motors

Actuators

Magnetic Bearings

Other



The Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Injection Molding

1.2.3 Extrusion Molding

1.2.4 Compaction Molding

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Synchronous Motors

1.3.3 Stepper Motors

1.3.4 Steering Control Motors

1.3.5 Actuators

1.3.6 Magnetic Bearings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Goudsmit Magnetics

12.1.1 Goudsmit Magnetics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Goudsmit Magnetics Overview

12.1.3 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.1.5 Goudsmit Magnetics Recent Developments

12.2 Daido Electronics

12.2.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daido Electronics Overview

12.2.3 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.2.5 Daido Electronics Recent Developments

12.3 BOMATEC

12.3.1 BOMATEC Corporation Information

12.3.2 BOMATEC Overview

12.3.3 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.3.5 BOMATEC Recent Developments

12.4 Bunting

12.4.1 Bunting Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bunting Overview

12.4.3 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.4.5 Bunting Recent Developments

12.5 Magnequench

12.5.1 Magnequench Corporation Information

12.5.2 Magnequench Overview

12.5.3 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.5.5 Magnequench Recent Developments

12.6 Mate

12.6.1 Mate Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mate Overview

12.6.3 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.6.5 Mate Recent Developments

12.7 Yunsheng

12.7.1 Yunsheng Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yunsheng Overview

12.7.3 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.7.5 Yunsheng Recent Developments

12.8 Zhong Ke San Huan

12.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Overview

12.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.8.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments

12.9 Sintex

12.9.1 Sintex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sintex Overview

12.9.3 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Description

12.9.5 Sintex Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Distributors

13.5 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industry Trends

14.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Drivers

14.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Challenges

14.4 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”