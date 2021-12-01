Plastic and Wood Trays Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Polymer Solutions International, CHEP, PalletOne

“

The report titled Global Plastic and Wood Trays Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic and Wood Trays report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic and Wood Trays report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic and Wood Trays market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Polymer Solutions International, CHEP, PalletOne, Kamps Pallets, Inka-paletten, Pooling Partners, Falkenhahn AG, PECO, John Rock, Millwood, United Pallet Services, Pacific Pallet, Brambles, Craemer Holding, Langjia, ORBIS, Rehrig Pacific, Lika Plastic Pallet, CABKA Group, Schoeller Allibert, Qinghao Plastic Pallet, Greystone Logistics, IPG, Buckhorn, GEM, Rodman, Nelson, Loscam, Faber Halbertsma Group, PGS, Corrugated Pallets

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wood Pallet

Plastic Pallet



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Industrial

Medical Industrial

Chemical Industrial

Manufacturing Industrial

Logistics Industrial

Transportation Industrial

Others



The Plastic and Wood Trays Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic and Wood Trays market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic and Wood Trays market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic and Wood Trays market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic and Wood Trays industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic and Wood Trays market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic and Wood Trays market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic and Wood Trays market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic and Wood Trays Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic and Wood Trays

1.2 Plastic and Wood Trays Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Wood Pallet

1.2.3 Plastic Pallet

1.3 Plastic and Wood Trays Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industrial

1.3.3 Medical Industrial

1.3.4 Chemical Industrial

1.3.5 Manufacturing Industrial

1.3.6 Logistics Industrial

1.3.7 Transportation Industrial

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plastic and Wood Trays Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plastic and Wood Trays Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plastic and Wood Trays Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plastic and Wood Trays Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plastic and Wood Trays Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plastic and Wood Trays Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plastic and Wood Trays Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plastic and Wood Trays Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plastic and Wood Trays Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plastic and Wood Trays Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plastic and Wood Trays Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic and Wood Trays Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plastic and Wood Trays Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic and Wood Trays Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plastic and Wood Trays Production

3.6.1 China Plastic and Wood Trays Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plastic and Wood Trays Production

3.7.1 Japan Plastic and Wood Trays Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plastic and Wood Trays Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Polymer Solutions International

7.1.1 Polymer Solutions International Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.1.2 Polymer Solutions International Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Polymer Solutions International Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Polymer Solutions International Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Polymer Solutions International Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CHEP

7.2.1 CHEP Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.2.2 CHEP Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CHEP Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CHEP Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CHEP Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PalletOne

7.3.1 PalletOne Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.3.2 PalletOne Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PalletOne Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PalletOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PalletOne Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kamps Pallets

7.4.1 Kamps Pallets Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kamps Pallets Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kamps Pallets Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kamps Pallets Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kamps Pallets Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Inka-paletten

7.5.1 Inka-paletten Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.5.2 Inka-paletten Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Inka-paletten Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Inka-paletten Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Inka-paletten Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Pooling Partners

7.6.1 Pooling Partners Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pooling Partners Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Pooling Partners Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Pooling Partners Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Pooling Partners Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Falkenhahn AG

7.7.1 Falkenhahn AG Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.7.2 Falkenhahn AG Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Falkenhahn AG Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Falkenhahn AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Falkenhahn AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 PECO

7.8.1 PECO Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.8.2 PECO Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.8.3 PECO Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 PECO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PECO Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 John Rock

7.9.1 John Rock Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.9.2 John Rock Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.9.3 John Rock Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 John Rock Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 John Rock Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Millwood

7.10.1 Millwood Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.10.2 Millwood Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Millwood Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Millwood Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Millwood Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 United Pallet Services

7.11.1 United Pallet Services Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.11.2 United Pallet Services Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.11.3 United Pallet Services Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 United Pallet Services Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 United Pallet Services Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Pacific Pallet

7.12.1 Pacific Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pacific Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Pacific Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Pacific Pallet Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Pacific Pallet Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Brambles

7.13.1 Brambles Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.13.2 Brambles Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Brambles Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Brambles Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Brambles Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Craemer Holding

7.14.1 Craemer Holding Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.14.2 Craemer Holding Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Craemer Holding Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Craemer Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Craemer Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Langjia

7.15.1 Langjia Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.15.2 Langjia Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Langjia Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Langjia Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Langjia Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 ORBIS

7.16.1 ORBIS Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.16.2 ORBIS Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.16.3 ORBIS Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 ORBIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 ORBIS Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Rehrig Pacific

7.17.1 Rehrig Pacific Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.17.2 Rehrig Pacific Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Rehrig Pacific Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Rehrig Pacific Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Rehrig Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Lika Plastic Pallet

7.18.1 Lika Plastic Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lika Plastic Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Lika Plastic Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Lika Plastic Pallet Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Lika Plastic Pallet Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 CABKA Group

7.19.1 CABKA Group Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.19.2 CABKA Group Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.19.3 CABKA Group Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 CABKA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 CABKA Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Schoeller Allibert

7.20.1 Schoeller Allibert Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.20.2 Schoeller Allibert Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Schoeller Allibert Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Schoeller Allibert Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Schoeller Allibert Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Qinghao Plastic Pallet

7.21.1 Qinghao Plastic Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.21.2 Qinghao Plastic Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Qinghao Plastic Pallet Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Qinghao Plastic Pallet Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Qinghao Plastic Pallet Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Greystone Logistics

7.22.1 Greystone Logistics Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.22.2 Greystone Logistics Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Greystone Logistics Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Greystone Logistics Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Greystone Logistics Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 IPG

7.23.1 IPG Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.23.2 IPG Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.23.3 IPG Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 IPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 IPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Buckhorn

7.24.1 Buckhorn Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.24.2 Buckhorn Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Buckhorn Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Buckhorn Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Buckhorn Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 GEM

7.25.1 GEM Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.25.2 GEM Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.25.3 GEM Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 GEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 GEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Rodman

7.26.1 Rodman Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.26.2 Rodman Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Rodman Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Rodman Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Rodman Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Nelson

7.27.1 Nelson Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.27.2 Nelson Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Nelson Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Nelson Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Nelson Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Loscam

7.28.1 Loscam Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.28.2 Loscam Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Loscam Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Loscam Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Loscam Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Faber Halbertsma Group

7.29.1 Faber Halbertsma Group Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.29.2 Faber Halbertsma Group Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Faber Halbertsma Group Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Faber Halbertsma Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Faber Halbertsma Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 PGS

7.30.1 PGS Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.30.2 PGS Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.30.3 PGS Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 PGS Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 PGS Recent Developments/Updates

7.31 Corrugated Pallets

7.31.1 Corrugated Pallets Plastic and Wood Trays Corporation Information

7.31.2 Corrugated Pallets Plastic and Wood Trays Product Portfolio

7.31.3 Corrugated Pallets Plastic and Wood Trays Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.31.4 Corrugated Pallets Main Business and Markets Served

7.31.5 Corrugated Pallets Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plastic and Wood Trays Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic and Wood Trays Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic and Wood Trays

8.4 Plastic and Wood Trays Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plastic and Wood Trays Distributors List

9.3 Plastic and Wood Trays Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plastic and Wood Trays Industry Trends

10.2 Plastic and Wood Trays Growth Drivers

10.3 Plastic and Wood Trays Market Challenges

10.4 Plastic and Wood Trays Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic and Wood Trays by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plastic and Wood Trays Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plastic and Wood Trays Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plastic and Wood Trays Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plastic and Wood Trays Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plastic and Wood Trays

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic and Wood Trays by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic and Wood Trays by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic and Wood Trays by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic and Wood Trays by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic and Wood Trays by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic and Wood Trays by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plastic and Wood Trays by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plastic and Wood Trays by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”