Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2027 | Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF

The report titled Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic and Metal Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic and Metal Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF, Saint-Gobain, Crown, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Huhtamaki OYJ, Greif, Ardagh, Silgan, Huber Packaging, Kian Joo Group, JL Clark, Avon Crowncaps & Containers, UnitedCan Company, Macbey, William Say, Can Pack Group, HUBER Packaging, Toyo Seikan

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging

Market Segmentation by Application: Food packaging, Beverage packaging, Personal care packaging, Industrial packaging

The Plastic and Metal Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic and Metal Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic and Metal Packaging

1.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Rigid Packaging

1.2.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food packaging

1.3.3 Beverage packaging

1.3.4 Personal care packaging

1.3.5 Industrial packaging

1.4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Plastic and Metal Packaging Industry

1.6 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Trends

2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic and Metal Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic and Metal Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic and Metal Packaging Business

6.1 Amcor

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Amcor Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Amcor Products Offered

6.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

6.2 Ball Corporation

6.2.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 Ball Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Ball Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Ball Corporation Products Offered

6.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BASF Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF Recent Development

6.4 Saint-Gobain

6.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.4.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Saint-Gobain Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Saint-Gobain Products Offered

6.4.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

6.5 Crown

6.5.1 Crown Corporation Information

6.5.2 Crown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Crown Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Crown Products Offered

6.5.5 Crown Recent Development

6.6 Sonoco Products

6.6.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sonoco Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sonoco Products Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sonoco Products Products Offered

6.6.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

6.7 Sealed Air Corporation

6.6.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sealed Air Corporation Products Offered

6.7.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

6.8 Mondi Group

6.8.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mondi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Mondi Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Mondi Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

6.9 Berry Global

6.9.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

6.9.2 Berry Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Berry Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Berry Global Products Offered

6.9.5 Berry Global Recent Development

6.10 Huhtamaki OYJ

6.10.1 Huhtamaki OYJ Corporation Information

6.10.2 Huhtamaki OYJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Huhtamaki OYJ Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Huhtamaki OYJ Products Offered

6.10.5 Huhtamaki OYJ Recent Development

6.11 Greif

6.11.1 Greif Corporation Information

6.11.2 Greif Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Greif Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Greif Products Offered

6.11.5 Greif Recent Development

6.12 Ardagh

6.12.1 Ardagh Corporation Information

6.12.2 Ardagh Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Ardagh Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Ardagh Products Offered

6.12.5 Ardagh Recent Development

6.13 Silgan

6.13.1 Silgan Corporation Information

6.13.2 Silgan Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Silgan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Silgan Products Offered

6.13.5 Silgan Recent Development

6.14 Huber Packaging

6.14.1 Huber Packaging Corporation Information

6.14.2 Huber Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Huber Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Huber Packaging Products Offered

6.14.5 Huber Packaging Recent Development

6.15 Kian Joo Group

6.15.1 Kian Joo Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Kian Joo Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Kian Joo Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Kian Joo Group Products Offered

6.15.5 Kian Joo Group Recent Development

6.16 JL Clark

6.16.1 JL Clark Corporation Information

6.16.2 JL Clark Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 JL Clark Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 JL Clark Products Offered

6.16.5 JL Clark Recent Development

6.17 Avon Crowncaps & Containers

6.17.1 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Corporation Information

6.17.2 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Products Offered

6.17.5 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Recent Development

6.18 UnitedCan Company

6.18.1 UnitedCan Company Corporation Information

6.18.2 UnitedCan Company Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 UnitedCan Company Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 UnitedCan Company Products Offered

6.18.5 UnitedCan Company Recent Development

6.19 Macbey

6.19.1 Macbey Corporation Information

6.19.2 Macbey Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Macbey Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Macbey Products Offered

6.19.5 Macbey Recent Development

6.20 William Say

6.20.1 William Say Corporation Information

6.20.2 William Say Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 William Say Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 William Say Products Offered

6.20.5 William Say Recent Development

6.21 Can Pack Group

6.21.1 Can Pack Group Corporation Information

6.21.2 Can Pack Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Can Pack Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Can Pack Group Products Offered

6.21.5 Can Pack Group Recent Development

6.22 HUBER Packaging

6.22.1 HUBER Packaging Corporation Information

6.22.2 HUBER Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 HUBER Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 HUBER Packaging Products Offered

6.22.5 HUBER Packaging Recent Development

6.23 Toyo Seikan

6.23.1 Toyo Seikan Corporation Information

6.23.2 Toyo Seikan Plastic and Metal Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Toyo Seikan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Toyo Seikan Products Offered

6.23.5 Toyo Seikan Recent Development

7 Plastic and Metal Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic and Metal Packaging

7.4 Plastic and Metal Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Distributors List

8.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic and Metal Packaging by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic and Metal Packaging by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic and Metal Packaging by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic and Metal Packaging by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

