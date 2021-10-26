Plastic Additives Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027 | BASF, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Plastic Additives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals, Adeka Corporation, AkzoNobel, Albemarle Corporation, Baerlocher Group, Emerald Performance Materials, Grafe Advanced Polymers, Kaneka Corporation, Milliken, PolyOne, Sabo, Sakai Chemical Industry, Songwon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others



The Plastic Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Plastic Additives Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Plastic Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Plastic Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Plastic Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Plastic Additives Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Additives Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Plastic Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Plastic Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Plastic Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Plastic Additives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Additives Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Plastic Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Additives Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Plastic Additives Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Additives Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Plasticizers

4.1.3 Stabilizers

4.1.4 Flame Retardants

4.1.5 Impact Modifiers

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Plastic Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Consumer Goods

5.1.5 Construction

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Plastic Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Overview

6.1.3 BASF Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BASF Plastic Additives Product Description

6.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.2 Clariant

6.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

6.2.2 Clariant Overview

6.2.3 Clariant Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Clariant Plastic Additives Product Description

6.2.5 Clariant Recent Developments

6.3 The Dow Chemical Company

6.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.3.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview

6.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company Plastic Additives Product Description

6.3.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments

6.4 Evonik Industries

6.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Evonik Industries Overview

6.4.3 Evonik Industries Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Evonik Industries Plastic Additives Product Description

6.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments

6.5 ExxonMobil

6.5.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.5.2 ExxonMobil Overview

6.5.3 ExxonMobil Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 ExxonMobil Plastic Additives Product Description

6.5.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

6.6 LANXESS

6.6.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

6.6.2 LANXESS Overview

6.6.3 LANXESS Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 LANXESS Plastic Additives Product Description

6.6.5 LANXESS Recent Developments

6.7 Mitsui Chemicals

6.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

6.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

6.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Plastic Additives Product Description

6.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

6.8 Adeka Corporation

6.8.1 Adeka Corporation Corporation Information

6.8.2 Adeka Corporation Overview

6.8.3 Adeka Corporation Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Adeka Corporation Plastic Additives Product Description

6.8.5 Adeka Corporation Recent Developments

6.9 AkzoNobel

6.9.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

6.9.2 AkzoNobel Overview

6.9.3 AkzoNobel Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 AkzoNobel Plastic Additives Product Description

6.9.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

6.10 Albemarle Corporation

6.10.1 Albemarle Corporation Corporation Information

6.10.2 Albemarle Corporation Overview

6.10.3 Albemarle Corporation Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Albemarle Corporation Plastic Additives Product Description

6.10.5 Albemarle Corporation Recent Developments

6.11 Baerlocher Group

6.11.1 Baerlocher Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Baerlocher Group Overview

6.11.3 Baerlocher Group Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Baerlocher Group Plastic Additives Product Description

6.11.5 Baerlocher Group Recent Developments

6.12 Emerald Performance Materials

6.12.1 Emerald Performance Materials Corporation Information

6.12.2 Emerald Performance Materials Overview

6.12.3 Emerald Performance Materials Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Emerald Performance Materials Plastic Additives Product Description

6.12.5 Emerald Performance Materials Recent Developments

6.13 Grafe Advanced Polymers

6.13.1 Grafe Advanced Polymers Corporation Information

6.13.2 Grafe Advanced Polymers Overview

6.13.3 Grafe Advanced Polymers Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Grafe Advanced Polymers Plastic Additives Product Description

6.13.5 Grafe Advanced Polymers Recent Developments

6.14 Kaneka Corporation

6.14.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

6.14.2 Kaneka Corporation Overview

6.14.3 Kaneka Corporation Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Kaneka Corporation Plastic Additives Product Description

6.14.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Developments

6.15 Milliken

6.15.1 Milliken Corporation Information

6.15.2 Milliken Overview

6.15.3 Milliken Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Milliken Plastic Additives Product Description

6.15.5 Milliken Recent Developments

6.16 PolyOne

6.16.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

6.16.2 PolyOne Overview

6.16.3 PolyOne Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 PolyOne Plastic Additives Product Description

6.16.5 PolyOne Recent Developments

6.17 Sabo

6.17.1 Sabo Corporation Information

6.17.2 Sabo Overview

6.17.3 Sabo Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Sabo Plastic Additives Product Description

6.17.5 Sabo Recent Developments

6.18 Sakai Chemical Industry

6.18.1 Sakai Chemical Industry Corporation Information

6.18.2 Sakai Chemical Industry Overview

6.18.3 Sakai Chemical Industry Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Sakai Chemical Industry Plastic Additives Product Description

6.18.5 Sakai Chemical Industry Recent Developments

6.19 Songwon

6.19.1 Songwon Corporation Information

6.19.2 Songwon Overview

6.19.3 Songwon Plastic Additives Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Songwon Plastic Additives Product Description

6.19.5 Songwon Recent Developments

7 United States Plastic Additives Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Plastic Additives Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Plastic Additives Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Plastic Additives Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Plastic Additives Industry Value Chain

9.2 Plastic Additives Upstream Market

9.3 Plastic Additives Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Plastic Additives Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”