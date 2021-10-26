Plasterboard Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp

“

A newly published report titled “(Plasterboard Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plasterboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plasterboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plasterboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plasterboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plasterboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plasterboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp, Knauf, USG, National Gypsum, Boral, Yoshino, Baier, Jason

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular Plasterboard

Moisture Resistant Plasterboard

Fire Resistant Plasterboard



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other



The Plasterboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plasterboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plasterboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plasterboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Plasterboard Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Plasterboard Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Plasterboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Plasterboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Plasterboard Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plasterboard Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Plasterboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Plasterboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Plasterboard Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Plasterboard Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plasterboard Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Plasterboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plasterboard Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Plasterboard Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plasterboard Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Plasterboard Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Regular Plasterboard

4.1.3 Moisture Resistant Plasterboard

4.1.4 Fire Resistant Plasterboard

4.2 By Type – United States Plasterboard Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Plasterboard Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Plasterboard Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Plasterboard Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Plasterboard Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Plasterboard Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Plasterboard Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Plasterboard Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Plasterboard Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Plasterboard Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – United States Plasterboard Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Plasterboard Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Plasterboard Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Plasterboard Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Plasterboard Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Plasterboard Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Plasterboard Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Plasterboard Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Plasterboard Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BNBM

6.1.1 BNBM Corporation Information

6.1.2 BNBM Overview

6.1.3 BNBM Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BNBM Plasterboard Product Description

6.1.5 BNBM Recent Developments

6.2 Saint-Gobain

6.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.2.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

6.2.3 Saint-Gobain Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Saint-Gobain Plasterboard Product Description

6.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

6.3 Etex Corp

6.3.1 Etex Corp Corporation Information

6.3.2 Etex Corp Overview

6.3.3 Etex Corp Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Etex Corp Plasterboard Product Description

6.3.5 Etex Corp Recent Developments

6.4 Knauf

6.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information

6.4.2 Knauf Overview

6.4.3 Knauf Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Knauf Plasterboard Product Description

6.4.5 Knauf Recent Developments

6.5 USG

6.5.1 USG Corporation Information

6.5.2 USG Overview

6.5.3 USG Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 USG Plasterboard Product Description

6.5.5 USG Recent Developments

6.6 National Gypsum

6.6.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

6.6.2 National Gypsum Overview

6.6.3 National Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 National Gypsum Plasterboard Product Description

6.6.5 National Gypsum Recent Developments

6.7 Boral

6.7.1 Boral Corporation Information

6.7.2 Boral Overview

6.7.3 Boral Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Boral Plasterboard Product Description

6.7.5 Boral Recent Developments

6.8 Yoshino

6.8.1 Yoshino Corporation Information

6.8.2 Yoshino Overview

6.8.3 Yoshino Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Yoshino Plasterboard Product Description

6.8.5 Yoshino Recent Developments

6.9 Baier

6.9.1 Baier Corporation Information

6.9.2 Baier Overview

6.9.3 Baier Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Baier Plasterboard Product Description

6.9.5 Baier Recent Developments

6.10 Jason

6.10.1 Jason Corporation Information

6.10.2 Jason Overview

6.10.3 Jason Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Jason Plasterboard Product Description

6.10.5 Jason Recent Developments

7 United States Plasterboard Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Plasterboard Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Plasterboard Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Plasterboard Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Plasterboard Industry Value Chain

9.2 Plasterboard Upstream Market

9.3 Plasterboard Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Plasterboard Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

