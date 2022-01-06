Plaster Board Paper Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | PAPCEL, a.s., Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co.

“

The report titled Global Plaster Board Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plaster Board Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plaster Board Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plaster Board Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plaster Board Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plaster Board Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plaster Board Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plaster Board Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plaster Board Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plaster Board Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plaster Board Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plaster Board Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PAPCEL, a.s., Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd., DS Smith, Solupaper LLC, Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd., International Paper, Shiv Corporation, Asia Paper, Panley, Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd., Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd., Alier S.A., Neopak, Visy Industries, Fantasy Papers LTD., Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Soundproof Gypsum Board Paper

Fireproof Gypsum Board Paper

Waterproof Board Paper

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Other



The Plaster Board Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plaster Board Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plaster Board Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plaster Board Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plaster Board Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plaster Board Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plaster Board Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plaster Board Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plaster Board Paper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plaster Board Paper

1.2 Plaster Board Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Soundproof Gypsum Board Paper

1.2.3 Fireproof Gypsum Board Paper

1.2.4 Waterproof Board Paper

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plaster Board Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Plaster Board Paper Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Plaster Board Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Plaster Board Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Plaster Board Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Plaster Board Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Plaster Board Paper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Plaster Board Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plaster Board Paper Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Plaster Board Paper Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plaster Board Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plaster Board Paper Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plaster Board Paper Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plaster Board Paper Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Plaster Board Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Plaster Board Paper Production

3.4.1 North America Plaster Board Paper Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Plaster Board Paper Production

3.5.1 Europe Plaster Board Paper Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Plaster Board Paper Production

3.6.1 China Plaster Board Paper Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Plaster Board Paper Production

3.7.1 Japan Plaster Board Paper Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plaster Board Paper Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plaster Board Paper Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Plaster Board Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Plaster Board Paper Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Plaster Board Paper Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Plaster Board Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Plaster Board Paper Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PAPCEL, a.s.

7.1.1 PAPCEL, a.s. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.1.2 PAPCEL, a.s. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PAPCEL, a.s. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PAPCEL, a.s. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PAPCEL, a.s. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.2.2 Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Linyi City Mengshan Tourism District Huabang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DS Smith

7.3.1 DS Smith Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.3.2 DS Smith Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DS Smith Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DS Smith Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DS Smith Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Solupaper LLC

7.4.1 Solupaper LLC Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.4.2 Solupaper LLC Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Solupaper LLC Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Solupaper LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Solupaper LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 International Paper

7.6.1 International Paper Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.6.2 International Paper Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.6.3 International Paper Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 International Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 International Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shiv Corporation

7.7.1 Shiv Corporation Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shiv Corporation Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shiv Corporation Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shiv Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shiv Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Asia Paper

7.8.1 Asia Paper Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.8.2 Asia Paper Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Asia Paper Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Asia Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Asia Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Panley

7.9.1 Panley Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.9.2 Panley Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Panley Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Panley Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Panley Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.10.2 Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Qingdao Eastern Dragon Pulp& Paper Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shandong Wanzhuang Building Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Alier S.A.

7.12.1 Alier S.A. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alier S.A. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Alier S.A. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Alier S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Alier S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Neopak

7.13.1 Neopak Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.13.2 Neopak Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Neopak Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Neopak Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Neopak Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Visy Industries

7.14.1 Visy Industries Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.14.2 Visy Industries Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Visy Industries Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Visy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Visy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Fantasy Papers LTD.

7.15.1 Fantasy Papers LTD. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fantasy Papers LTD. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Fantasy Papers LTD. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fantasy Papers LTD. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Fantasy Papers LTD. Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. Plaster Board Paper Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plaster Board Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plaster Board Paper Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plaster Board Paper

8.4 Plaster Board Paper Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plaster Board Paper Distributors List

9.3 Plaster Board Paper Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plaster Board Paper Industry Trends

10.2 Plaster Board Paper Market Drivers

10.3 Plaster Board Paper Market Challenges

10.4 Plaster Board Paper Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plaster Board Paper by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Plaster Board Paper Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Plaster Board Paper Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Plaster Board Paper Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Plaster Board Paper Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plaster Board Paper

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plaster Board Paper by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plaster Board Paper by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plaster Board Paper by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plaster Board Paper by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plaster Board Paper by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plaster Board Paper by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plaster Board Paper by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plaster Board Paper by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plaster Board Paper by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plaster Board Paper by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plaster Board Paper by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”