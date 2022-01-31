Plasma Welding Torches Market Outlook To 2028, Driving Factors, Trends Of The Industry And Forecast Analysis 2022-2028| Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International

Los Angeles, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. Plasma Welding Torches report discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Plasma Welding Torches Market report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Plasma Welding Torches market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global Plasma Welding Torches market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Plasma Welding Torches market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Research Report: Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International, Colfax Corporation, Autogen-Ritter, Trafimet Group, Lincoln Electric, ITW, Parker Torchology, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Migatronic, Parweld, OTC DAIHEN, Tecmo, Thermacut, Kunshan Arctec, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe), Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment, Changzhou Long welding

Global Plasma Welding Torches Market by Type: Handheld Plasma Welding Torches, Mechanised Plasma Welding Torches

Global Plasma Welding Torches Market by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Maintenance and Repair, Metal Fabrication, Shipbuilding, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Plasma Welding Torches market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Plasma Welding Torches market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The Plasma Welding Torches report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Plasma Welding Torches market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Plasma Welding Torches market?

2. What will be the size of the global Plasma Welding Torches market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Plasma Welding Torches market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Plasma Welding Torches market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Plasma Welding Torches market?

Table of Contents

1 Plasma Welding Torches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plasma Welding Torches

1.2 Plasma Welding Torches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Handheld Plasma Welding Torches

1.2.3 Mechanised Plasma Welding Torches

1.3 Plasma Welding Torches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair

1.3.5 Metal Fabrication

1.3.6 Shipbuilding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plasma Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plasma Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plasma Welding Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plasma Welding Torches Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plasma Welding Torches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plasma Welding Torches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plasma Welding Torches Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plasma Welding Torches Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Plasma Welding Torches Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plasma Welding Torches Production

3.4.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Production

3.5.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plasma Welding Torches Production

3.6.1 China Plasma Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plasma Welding Torches Production

3.7.1 Japan Plasma Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Abicor Binzel

7.1.1 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Abicor Binzel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Abicor Binzel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 EWM

7.2.1 EWM Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.2.2 EWM Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.2.3 EWM Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 EWM Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 EWM Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Fronius International

7.3.1 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Fronius International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Fronius International Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Colfax Corporation

7.4.1 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.4.2 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Colfax Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Colfax Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Autogen-Ritter

7.5.1 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.5.2 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Autogen-Ritter Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Autogen-Ritter Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Trafimet Group

7.6.1 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.6.2 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Trafimet Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Trafimet Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lincoln Electric

7.7.1 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lincoln Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ITW

7.8.1 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.8.2 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ITW Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ITW Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Parker Torchology

7.9.1 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.9.2 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Parker Torchology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Parker Torchology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)

7.10.1 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.10.2 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Migatronic

7.11.1 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.11.2 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Migatronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Migatronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Parweld

7.12.1 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.12.2 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Parweld Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Parweld Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 OTC DAIHEN

7.13.1 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.13.2 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.13.3 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 OTC DAIHEN Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 OTC DAIHEN Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Tecmo

7.14.1 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Tecmo Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Tecmo Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Thermacut

7.15.1 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.15.2 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Thermacut Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Thermacut Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Kunshan Arctec

7.16.1 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Kunshan Arctec Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Kunshan Arctec Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Changzhou Huarui

7.17.1 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.17.2 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Changzhou Huarui Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Changzhou Huarui Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Shanghai Innotec

7.18.1 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Shanghai Innotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Shanghai Innotec Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

7.19.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.19.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment

7.20.1 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.20.2 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Changzhou Long welding

7.21.1 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.21.2 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Changzhou Long welding Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Changzhou Long welding Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plasma Welding Torches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plasma Welding Torches

8.4 Plasma Welding Torches Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plasma Welding Torches Distributors List

9.3 Plasma Welding Torches Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plasma Welding Torches Industry Trends

10.2 Plasma Welding Torches Growth Drivers

10.3 Plasma Welding Torches Market Challenges

10.4 Plasma Welding Torches Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plasma Welding Torches by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plasma Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plasma Welding Torches

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Welding Torches by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Welding Torches by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Welding Torches by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Welding Torches by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plasma Welding Torches by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plasma Welding Torches by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plasma Welding Torches by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plasma Welding Torches by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



