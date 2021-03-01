Plasma Welding Torches Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International

“

The report titled Global Plasma Welding Torches Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plasma Welding Torches market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plasma Welding Torches market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plasma Welding Torches market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plasma Welding Torches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plasma Welding Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plasma Welding Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plasma Welding Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plasma Welding Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plasma Welding Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plasma Welding Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plasma Welding Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International, Colfax Corporation, Autogen-Ritter, Trafimet Group, Lincoln Electric, ITW, Parker Torchology, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Migatronic, Parweld, OTC DAIHEN, Tecmo, Thermacut, Kunshan Arctec, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe), Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment, Changzhou Long welding

Market Segmentation by Product: Handheld Plasma Welding Torches

Mechanised Plasma Welding Torches



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Maintenance and Repair

Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding

Others



The Plasma Welding Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plasma Welding Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plasma Welding Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plasma Welding Torches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plasma Welding Torches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plasma Welding Torches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plasma Welding Torches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plasma Welding Torches market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plasma Welding Torches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Handheld Plasma Welding Torches

1.2.3 Mechanised Plasma Welding Torches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair

1.3.5 Metal Fabrication

1.3.6 Shipbuilding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production

2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plasma Welding Torches Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plasma Welding Torches Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plasma Welding Torches Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Abicor Binzel

12.1.1 Abicor Binzel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abicor Binzel Overview

12.1.3 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Abicor Binzel Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.1.5 Abicor Binzel Related Developments

12.2 EWM

12.2.1 EWM Corporation Information

12.2.2 EWM Overview

12.2.3 EWM Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 EWM Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.2.5 EWM Related Developments

12.3 Fronius International

12.3.1 Fronius International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fronius International Overview

12.3.3 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fronius International Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.3.5 Fronius International Related Developments

12.4 Colfax Corporation

12.4.1 Colfax Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Colfax Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Colfax Corporation Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.4.5 Colfax Corporation Related Developments

12.5 Autogen-Ritter

12.5.1 Autogen-Ritter Corporation Information

12.5.2 Autogen-Ritter Overview

12.5.3 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.5.5 Autogen-Ritter Related Developments

12.6 Trafimet Group

12.6.1 Trafimet Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Trafimet Group Overview

12.6.3 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Trafimet Group Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.6.5 Trafimet Group Related Developments

12.7 Lincoln Electric

12.7.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lincoln Electric Overview

12.7.3 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lincoln Electric Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.7.5 Lincoln Electric Related Developments

12.8 ITW

12.8.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.8.2 ITW Overview

12.8.3 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ITW Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.8.5 ITW Related Developments

12.9 Parker Torchology

12.9.1 Parker Torchology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Parker Torchology Overview

12.9.3 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Parker Torchology Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.9.5 Parker Torchology Related Developments

12.10 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)

12.10.1 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Overview

12.10.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.10.5 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Related Developments

12.11 Migatronic

12.11.1 Migatronic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Migatronic Overview

12.11.3 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Migatronic Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.11.5 Migatronic Related Developments

12.12 Parweld

12.12.1 Parweld Corporation Information

12.12.2 Parweld Overview

12.12.3 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Parweld Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.12.5 Parweld Related Developments

12.13 OTC DAIHEN

12.13.1 OTC DAIHEN Corporation Information

12.13.2 OTC DAIHEN Overview

12.13.3 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.13.5 OTC DAIHEN Related Developments

12.14 Tecmo

12.14.1 Tecmo Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tecmo Overview

12.14.3 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tecmo Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.14.5 Tecmo Related Developments

12.15 Thermacut

12.15.1 Thermacut Corporation Information

12.15.2 Thermacut Overview

12.15.3 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Thermacut Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.15.5 Thermacut Related Developments

12.16 Kunshan Arctec

12.16.1 Kunshan Arctec Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kunshan Arctec Overview

12.16.3 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kunshan Arctec Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.16.5 Kunshan Arctec Related Developments

12.17 Changzhou Huarui

12.17.1 Changzhou Huarui Corporation Information

12.17.2 Changzhou Huarui Overview

12.17.3 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.17.5 Changzhou Huarui Related Developments

12.18 Shanghai Innotec

12.18.1 Shanghai Innotec Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shanghai Innotec Overview

12.18.3 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.18.5 Shanghai Innotec Related Developments

12.19 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

12.19.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Overview

12.19.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.19.5 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Related Developments

12.20 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment

12.20.1 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Overview

12.20.3 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.20.5 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Related Developments

8.21 Changzhou Long welding

12.21.1 Changzhou Long welding Corporation Information

12.21.2 Changzhou Long welding Overview

12.21.3 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Changzhou Long welding Plasma Welding Torches Product Description

12.21.5 Changzhou Long welding Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plasma Welding Torches Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Plasma Welding Torches Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plasma Welding Torches Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plasma Welding Torches Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plasma Welding Torches Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plasma Welding Torches Distributors

13.5 Plasma Welding Torches Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Plasma Welding Torches Industry Trends

14.2 Plasma Welding Torches Market Drivers

14.3 Plasma Welding Torches Market Challenges

14.4 Plasma Welding Torches Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Plasma Welding Torches Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

