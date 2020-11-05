LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Applied Materials ASM International Lam Research Wonik IPS Meyer Burger Centrotherm Tempress Plasma-Therm S.C New Energy Technology Jusung Engineering KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) ULVAC, Inc Beijing NAURA Shenyang Piotech Oxford Instruments SAMCO CVD Equipment Corporation Trion Technology SENTECH Instruments NANO-MASTER Market Segment by Product Type: , , Parallel Plate Type PECVD Systems Tube Type PECVD Systems Market Segment by Application: Semiconductor Industry Solar Industry Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems market

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS1 1.1 Definition of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems1 1.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Segment by Type2 1.2.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2015-2026)2 1.2.2 Parallel Plate Type PECVD Systems3 1.2.3 Tube Type PECVD Systems4 1.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Segment by Application5 1.3.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2015-2026)5 1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry6 1.3.3 Solar Industry7 1.3.4 Others8 1.4 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Overall Market: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20269 1.4.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue (2015-2026)9 1.4.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size by Volume (2015-2026)11 1.4.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202611 1.4.4 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)12 1.4.5 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)13 1.4.6 Asia Pacific Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)14 1.4.7 Latin America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)15 1.4.8 Middle East & Africa Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)16 1.5 Market Impact of US-China Relationship and Korea Display Industry16 1.6 Technology Trend18 1.7 The Impact of Covid-19 to the Semiconductor Industry18 2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS20 2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers20 2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems21 2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems22 2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems23 3 DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS OF PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS24 3.1 Top Manufacturers Headquarters, Rank by Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production24 3.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Manufacturing Plants Distribution and Commercial Production Date25 3.3 Major Manufacturers Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Offered26 3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans27 4 KEY FIGURES OF MAJOR MANUFACTURERS29 4.1 Global Top Manufacturers Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production Analysis30 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue Analysis32 4.3 Global Top Manufacturers Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Price Analysis35 4.4 Market Concentration Degree35 5 PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS38 5.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production by Regions38 5.1.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production by Regions (2015-2020)38 5.1.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue by Regions39 5.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Consumption by Regions41 5.3 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Analysis42 5.3.1 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production42 5.3.2 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue43 5.4 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Analysis44 5.4.1 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production44 5.4.2 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue45 5.5 Japan Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Analysis46 5.5.1 Japan Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production46 5.5.2 Japan Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue47 5.6 China Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Analysis48 5.6.1 China Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production48 5.6.2 China Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue49 5.7 Korea Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Analysis50 5.7.1 Korea Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production50 5.7.2 Korea Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue51 5.8 Asia Other Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Analysis52 5.8.1 Asia Other Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production52 5.8.2 Asia Other Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue53 6 PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY TYPE)54 6.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production by Type54 6.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Revenue by Type56 6.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Price by Type57 7 PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY APPLICATION)58 7.1 Overview58 7.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)58 8 PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS60 8.1 Applied Materials60 8.1.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information60 8.1.2 Applied Materials Overview60 8.1.3 Applied Materials Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)61 8.1.4 Applied Materials Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description61 8.2 ASM International63 8.2.1 ASM International Corporation Information63 8.2.2 ASM International Overview63 8.2.3 ASM International Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)64 8.2.4 ASM International Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description64 8.3 Lam Research65 8.3.1 Lam Research Corporation Information65 8.3.2 Lam Research Overview66 8.3.3 Lam Research Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)66 8.3.4 Lam Research Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description66 8.3.5 Lam Research Recent Development68 8.4 WONIK IPS68 8.4.1 WONIK IPS Corporation Information68 8.4.2 WONIK IPS Overview69 8.4.3 WONIK IPS Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)70 8.4.4 WONIK IPS Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description70 8.5 Meyer Burger71 8.5.1 Meyer Burger Corporation Information71 8.5.2 Meyer Burger Overview72 8.5.3 Meyer Burger Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)72 8.5.4 Meyer Burger Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description73 8.6 Centrotherm74 8.6.1 Centrotherm Corporation Information74 8.6.2 Centrotherm Overview75 8.6.3 Centrotherm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)75 8.6.4 Centrotherm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description75 8.6.5 Centrotherm Recent Development77 8.7 Tempress78 8.7.1 Tempress Corporation Information78 8.7.2 Tempress Overview78 8.7.3 Tempress Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)79 8.7.4 Tempress Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description79 8.8 Plasma-Therm81 8.8.1 Plasma-Therm Corporation Information81 8.8.2 Plasma-Therm Overview81 8.8.3 Plasma-Therm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)82 8.8.4 Plasma-Therm Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description82 8.8.5 Plasma-Therm Recent Development87 8.9 S.C New Energy Technology88 8.9.1 S.C New Energy Technology Corporation Information88 8.9.2 S.C New Energy Technology Overview89 8.9.3 S.C New Energy Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)89 8.9.4 S.C New Energy Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description90 8.10 Jusung Engineering92 8.10.1 Jusung Engineering Corporation Information92 8.10.2 Jusung Engineering Overview92 8.10.3 Jusung Engineering Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)93 8.10.4 Jusung Engineering Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description93 8.11 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech)94 8.11.1 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Corporation Information94 8.11.2 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Overview94 8.11.3 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)95 8.11.4 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description95 8.11.5 KLA-Tencor (Orbotech) Recent Development97 8.12 ULVAC, Inc.97 8.12.1 ULVAC, Inc. Corporation Information97 8.12.2 ULVAC, Inc. Overview97 8.12.3 ULVAC, Inc. Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)98 8.12.4 ULVAC, Inc. Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description98 8.12.5 ULVAC, Inc. Recent Development99 8.13 Beijing NAURA99 8.13.1 Beijing NAURA Corporation Information99 8.13.2 Beijing NAURA Overview100 8.13.3 Beijing NAURA Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)101 8.13.4 Beijing NAURA Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description101 8.14 Shenyang Piotech102 8.14.1 Shenyang Piotech Corporation Information102 8.14.2 Shenyang Piotech Overview102 8.14.3 Shenyang Piotech Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)103 8.14.4 Shenyang Piotech Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description104 8.15 Oxford Instruments106 8.15.1 Oxford Instruments Corporation Information106 8.15.2 Oxford Instruments Overview106 8.15.3 Oxford Instruments Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)107 8.15.4 Oxford Instruments Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description107 8.15.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Development112 8.16 SAMCO113 8.16.1 SAMCO Corporation Information113 8.16.2 SAMCO Overview113 8.16.3 SAMCO Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)114 8.16.4 SAMCO Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description114 8.17 CVD Equipment Corporation116 8.17.1 CVD Equipment Corporation Corporation Information116 8.17.2 CVD Equipment Corporation Overview116 8.17.3 CVD Equipment Corporation Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)117 8.17.4 CVD Equipment Corporation Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description117 8.17.5 CVD Equipment Corporation Recent Development119 8.18 Trion Technology119 8.18.1 Trion Technology Corporation Information119 8.18.2 Trion Technology Overview120 8.18.3 Trion Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)120 8.18.4 Trion Technology Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description121 8.19 SENTECH Instruments122 8.19.1 SENTECH Instruments Corporation Information122 8.19.2 SENTECH Instruments Overview122 8.19.3 SENTECH Instruments Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)123 8.19.4 SENTECH Instruments Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description123 8.19.5 SENTECH Instruments Recent Development126 8.20 NANO-MASTER127 8.20.1 NANO-MASTER Corporation Information127 8.20.2 NANO-MASTER Overview127 8.20.3 NANO-MASTER Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)128 8.20.4 NANO-MASTER Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Product Description128 9 DEVELOPMENT TREND OF ANALYSIS OF PLASMA ENHANCED CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION (PECVD) SYSTEMS MARKET131 9.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Regional Market Trend131 9.1.1 North America Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Forecast 2021-2026131 9.1.2 Europe Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Forecast 2021-2026132 9.1.3 Japan Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Forecast 2021-2026133 9.1.4 China Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Forecast 2021-2026134 9.1.5 Korea Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Forecast 2021-2026135 9.1.6 Asia Other Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Forecast 2021-2026136 9.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Trend (Product Type)136 9.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Trend (Application)137 10 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS138 10.1 Marketing Channel138 10.1.1 Direct Channels138 10.1.2 Indirect Channels139 10.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Distributors List140 10.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Customers141 11 MARKET DYNAMICS142 11.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Trends142 11.2 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Opportunities and Drivers142 11.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Systems Market Challenges143 11.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis143 12 CONCLUSION145 13 APPENDIX146 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach146 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design146 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation147 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation148 13.2 Data Source149 13.2.1 Secondary Sources149 13.2.2 Primary Sources150 13.3 Author List152 13.4 Disclaimer152 鈥

