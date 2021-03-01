Plasma Cutting Torches Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Abicor Binzel, EWM, Parker Torchology

“

The report titled Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plasma Cutting Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plasma Cutting Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abicor Binzel, EWM, Parker Torchology, Trafimet Group, Autogen-Ritter, Migatronic, Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric, ITW, OTC DAIHEN, Sumig, Hypertherm, Inc., voestalpine Böhler Welding, Translas, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Tecmo, Jinan North Welding, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe), Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment, Changzhou Long Welding

Market Segmentation by Product: High Frequency

Low Frequency



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Maintenance and Repair

Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding

Others



The Plasma Cutting Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plasma Cutting Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plasma Cutting Torches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plasma Cutting Torches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plasma Cutting Torches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Frequency

1.2.3 Low Frequency

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair

1.3.5 Metal Fabrication

1.3.6 Shipbuilding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production

2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plasma Cutting Torches Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Abicor Binzel

12.1.1 Abicor Binzel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abicor Binzel Overview

12.1.3 Abicor Binzel Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Abicor Binzel Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.1.5 Abicor Binzel Related Developments

12.2 EWM

12.2.1 EWM Corporation Information

12.2.2 EWM Overview

12.2.3 EWM Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 EWM Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.2.5 EWM Related Developments

12.3 Parker Torchology

12.3.1 Parker Torchology Corporation Information

12.3.2 Parker Torchology Overview

12.3.3 Parker Torchology Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Parker Torchology Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.3.5 Parker Torchology Related Developments

12.4 Trafimet Group

12.4.1 Trafimet Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Trafimet Group Overview

12.4.3 Trafimet Group Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Trafimet Group Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.4.5 Trafimet Group Related Developments

12.5 Autogen-Ritter

12.5.1 Autogen-Ritter Corporation Information

12.5.2 Autogen-Ritter Overview

12.5.3 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Autogen-Ritter Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.5.5 Autogen-Ritter Related Developments

12.6 Migatronic

12.6.1 Migatronic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Migatronic Overview

12.6.3 Migatronic Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Migatronic Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.6.5 Migatronic Related Developments

12.7 Colfax Corporation

12.7.1 Colfax Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Colfax Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Colfax Corporation Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Colfax Corporation Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.7.5 Colfax Corporation Related Developments

12.8 Lincoln Electric

12.8.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lincoln Electric Overview

12.8.3 Lincoln Electric Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lincoln Electric Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.8.5 Lincoln Electric Related Developments

12.9 ITW

12.9.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.9.2 ITW Overview

12.9.3 ITW Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ITW Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.9.5 ITW Related Developments

12.10 OTC DAIHEN

12.10.1 OTC DAIHEN Corporation Information

12.10.2 OTC DAIHEN Overview

12.10.3 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 OTC DAIHEN Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.10.5 OTC DAIHEN Related Developments

12.11 Sumig

12.11.1 Sumig Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumig Overview

12.11.3 Sumig Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sumig Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.11.5 Sumig Related Developments

12.12 Hypertherm, Inc.

12.12.1 Hypertherm, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hypertherm, Inc. Overview

12.12.3 Hypertherm, Inc. Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hypertherm, Inc. Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.12.5 Hypertherm, Inc. Related Developments

12.13 voestalpine Böhler Welding

12.13.1 voestalpine Böhler Welding Corporation Information

12.13.2 voestalpine Böhler Welding Overview

12.13.3 voestalpine Böhler Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 voestalpine Böhler Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.13.5 voestalpine Böhler Welding Related Developments

12.14 Translas

12.14.1 Translas Corporation Information

12.14.2 Translas Overview

12.14.3 Translas Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Translas Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.14.5 Translas Related Developments

12.15 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)

12.15.1 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Overview

12.15.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.15.5 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Related Developments

12.16 Tecmo

12.16.1 Tecmo Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tecmo Overview

12.16.3 Tecmo Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tecmo Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.16.5 Tecmo Related Developments

12.17 Jinan North Welding

12.17.1 Jinan North Welding Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jinan North Welding Overview

12.17.3 Jinan North Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jinan North Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.17.5 Jinan North Welding Related Developments

12.18 Changzhou Huarui

12.18.1 Changzhou Huarui Corporation Information

12.18.2 Changzhou Huarui Overview

12.18.3 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Changzhou Huarui Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.18.5 Changzhou Huarui Related Developments

12.19 Shanghai Innotec

12.19.1 Shanghai Innotec Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shanghai Innotec Overview

12.19.3 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shanghai Innotec Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.19.5 Shanghai Innotec Related Developments

12.20 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

12.20.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Overview

12.20.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.20.5 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Related Developments

8.21 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment

12.21.1 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Overview

12.21.3 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.21.5 Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment Related Developments

12.22 Changzhou Long Welding

12.22.1 Changzhou Long Welding Corporation Information

12.22.2 Changzhou Long Welding Overview

12.22.3 Changzhou Long Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Changzhou Long Welding Plasma Cutting Torches Product Description

12.22.5 Changzhou Long Welding Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Plasma Cutting Torches Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plasma Cutting Torches Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plasma Cutting Torches Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plasma Cutting Torches Distributors

13.5 Plasma Cutting Torches Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Industry Trends

14.2 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Drivers

14.3 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Challenges

14.4 Plasma Cutting Torches Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Plasma Cutting Torches Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

