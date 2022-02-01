Plant Protein-based Food Market Future Scope, Industry Growth, Demand, Region, Competitive Analysis and Forecast2028| Pinnacle Foods, Turtle Island Foods, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Plant Protein-based Food market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Plant Protein-based Food market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Plant Protein-based Food market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Plant Protein-based Food market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Plant Protein-based Food market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Plant Protein-based Food market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Plant Protein-based Food market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Research Report: Pinnacle Foods, Turtle Island Foods, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Amy’s Kitchen, Atlantic Natural Foods, Impossible Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Family Food, Pulmuone Holdings, Hügli Holding, Sweet Earth, VBites Food, Maple Leaf Foods, Kraft Heinz, Schouten Europe, Taifun-Tofu GmbH

Global Plant Protein-based Food Market by Type: , Soy Protein-based Foods, Wheat Protein-based Foods, Pea Protein-based Foods, Others

Global Plant Protein-based Food Market by Application: , Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian

The global Plant Protein-based Food market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Plant Protein-based Food market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Plant Protein-based Food market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Plant Protein-based Food market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Plant Protein-based Food market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Plant Protein-based Food market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Plant Protein-based Food market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Plant Protein-based Food market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Plant Protein-based Food market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Plant Protein-based Food Market Overview

1.1 Plant Protein-based Food Product Overview

1.2 Plant Protein-based Food Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Soy Protein-based Foods

1.2.2 Wheat Protein-based Foods

1.2.3 Pea Protein-based Foods

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plant Protein-based Food Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plant Protein-based Food Industry

1.5.1.1 Plant Protein-based Food Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Plant Protein-based Food Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Plant Protein-based Food Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plant Protein-based Food Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plant Protein-based Food Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plant Protein-based Food Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plant Protein-based Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plant Protein-based Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant Protein-based Food Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant Protein-based Food Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plant Protein-based Food as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant Protein-based Food Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plant Protein-based Food Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Plant Protein-based Food by Application

4.1 Plant Protein-based Food Segment by Application

4.1.1 Vegetarian

4.1.2 Non-vegetarian

4.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plant Protein-based Food Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant Protein-based Food Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plant Protein-based Food by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food by Application 5 North America Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Plant Protein-based Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant Protein-based Food Business

10.1 Pinnacle Foods

10.1.1 Pinnacle Foods Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pinnacle Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Pinnacle Foods Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pinnacle Foods Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.1.5 Pinnacle Foods Recent Development

10.2 Turtle Island Foods

10.2.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Turtle Island Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Pinnacle Foods Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.2.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Development

10.3 ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

10.3.1 ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Corporation Information

10.3.2 ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.3.5 ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Recent Development

10.4 Amy’s Kitchen

10.4.1 Amy’s Kitchen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amy’s Kitchen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Amy’s Kitchen Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.4.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

10.5 Atlantic Natural Foods

10.5.1 Atlantic Natural Foods Corporation Information

10.5.2 Atlantic Natural Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.5.5 Atlantic Natural Foods Recent Development

10.6 Impossible Foods

10.6.1 Impossible Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 Impossible Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Impossible Foods Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Impossible Foods Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.6.5 Impossible Foods Recent Development

10.7 The Hain Celestial Group

10.7.1 The Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Hain Celestial Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 The Hain Celestial Group Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 The Hain Celestial Group Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.7.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.8 Beyond Meat

10.8.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beyond Meat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Beyond Meat Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Beyond Meat Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.8.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

10.9 Pacific Foods of Oregon

10.9.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pacific Foods of Oregon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.9.5 Pacific Foods of Oregon Recent Development

10.10 Monde Nissin Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plant Protein-based Food Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Monde Nissin Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Kellogg Company

10.11.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kellogg Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kellogg Company Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kellogg Company Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.11.5 Kellogg Company Recent Development

10.12 Fry Family Food

10.12.1 Fry Family Food Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fry Family Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Fry Family Food Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fry Family Food Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.12.5 Fry Family Food Recent Development

10.13 Pulmuone Holdings

10.13.1 Pulmuone Holdings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pulmuone Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Pulmuone Holdings Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Pulmuone Holdings Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.13.5 Pulmuone Holdings Recent Development

10.14 Hügli Holding

10.14.1 Hügli Holding Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hügli Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hügli Holding Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hügli Holding Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.14.5 Hügli Holding Recent Development

10.15 Sweet Earth

10.15.1 Sweet Earth Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sweet Earth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Sweet Earth Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Sweet Earth Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.15.5 Sweet Earth Recent Development

10.16 VBites Food

10.16.1 VBites Food Corporation Information

10.16.2 VBites Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 VBites Food Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VBites Food Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.16.5 VBites Food Recent Development

10.17 Maple Leaf Foods

10.17.1 Maple Leaf Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Maple Leaf Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Maple Leaf Foods Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Maple Leaf Foods Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.17.5 Maple Leaf Foods Recent Development

10.18 Kraft Heinz

10.18.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kraft Heinz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kraft Heinz Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kraft Heinz Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.18.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.19 Schouten Europe

10.19.1 Schouten Europe Corporation Information

10.19.2 Schouten Europe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Schouten Europe Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Schouten Europe Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.19.5 Schouten Europe Recent Development

10.20 Taifun-Tofu GmbH

10.20.1 Taifun-Tofu GmbH Corporation Information

10.20.2 Taifun-Tofu GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Taifun-Tofu GmbH Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Taifun-Tofu GmbH Plant Protein-based Food Products Offered

10.20.5 Taifun-Tofu GmbH Recent Development 11 Plant Protein-based Food Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plant Protein-based Food Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plant Protein-based Food Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

