Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| DowDuPont, Roquette Freres, Archer-Daniels Midland

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Plant-Based Proteins Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Plant-Based Proteins market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Plant-Based Proteins market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Plant-Based Proteins market.

The research report on the global Plant-Based Proteins market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Plant-Based Proteins market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Plant-Based Proteins research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Plant-Based Proteins market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Plant-Based Proteins market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Plant-Based Proteins market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Plant-Based Proteins Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Plant-Based Proteins market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Plant-Based Proteins market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Plant-Based Proteins Market Leading Players

Glanbia, DowDuPont, Roquette Freres, Archer-Daniels Midland, Cargill, Burcon Nutrascience, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Agt Food & Ingredients, Ingredion, CHS, The Scoular, Fuji Oil, Wilmar, Ag Processing, Batory Foods, Devansoy, Crown Soya Protein, Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry, Gushen, Biopress

Plant-Based Proteins Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Plant-Based Proteins market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Plant-Based Proteins market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Plant-Based Proteins Segmentation by Product



Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Plant-Based Proteins Segmentation by Application

Supplements & Nutritional Powders

Beverages

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Bakery & Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Plant-Based Proteins market?

How will the global Plant-Based Proteins market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Plant-Based Proteins market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Plant-Based Proteins market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Plant-Based Proteins market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Plant-Based Proteins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soy Protein

1.4.3 Wheat Protein

1.4.4 Pea Protein

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supplements & Nutritional Powders

1.5.3 Beverages

1.5.4 Protein & Nutritional Bars

1.5.5 Bakery & Snacks

1.5.6 Breakfast Cereals

1.5.7 Meat Products

1.5.8 Dairy Products

1.5.9 Infant Nutrition

1.5.10 Animal Feed 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Plant-Based Proteins Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Plant-Based Proteins Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Proteins Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Plant-Based Proteins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plant-Based Proteins Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plant-Based Proteins Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plant-Based Proteins Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Plant-Based Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Plant-Based Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Plant-Based Proteins Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Plant-Based Proteins Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Plant-Based Proteins Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Plant-Based Proteins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Plant-Based Proteins Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Glanbia

12.1.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Glanbia Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Glanbia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Glanbia Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.1.5 Glanbia Recent Development 12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development 12.3 Roquette Freres

12.3.1 Roquette Freres Corporation Information

12.3.2 Roquette Freres Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Roquette Freres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Roquette Freres Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.3.5 Roquette Freres Recent Development 12.4 Archer-Daniels Midland

12.4.1 Archer-Daniels Midland Corporation Information

12.4.2 Archer-Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Archer-Daniels Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Archer-Daniels Midland Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.4.5 Archer-Daniels Midland Recent Development 12.5 Cargill

12.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cargill Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.5.5 Cargill Recent Development 12.6 Burcon Nutrascience

12.6.1 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation Information

12.6.2 Burcon Nutrascience Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Burcon Nutrascience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Burcon Nutrascience Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.6.5 Burcon Nutrascience Recent Development 12.7 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

12.7.1 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.7.5 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Recent Development 12.8 Agt Food & Ingredients

12.8.1 Agt Food & Ingredients Corporation Information

12.8.2 Agt Food & Ingredients Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Agt Food & Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Agt Food & Ingredients Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.8.5 Agt Food & Ingredients Recent Development 12.9 Ingredion

12.9.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ingredion Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ingredion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ingredion Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development 12.10 CHS

12.10.1 CHS Corporation Information

12.10.2 CHS Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CHS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CHS Plant-Based Proteins Products Offered

12.12.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fuji Oil Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Fuji Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Fuji Oil Products Offered

12.12.5 Fuji Oil Recent Development 12.13 Wilmar

12.13.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Wilmar Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Wilmar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Wilmar Products Offered

12.13.5 Wilmar Recent Development 12.14 Ag Processing

12.14.1 Ag Processing Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ag Processing Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Ag Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Ag Processing Products Offered

12.14.5 Ag Processing Recent Development 12.15 Batory Foods

12.15.1 Batory Foods Corporation Information

12.15.2 Batory Foods Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Batory Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Batory Foods Products Offered

12.15.5 Batory Foods Recent Development 12.16 Devansoy

12.16.1 Devansoy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Devansoy Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Devansoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Devansoy Products Offered

12.16.5 Devansoy Recent Development 12.17 Crown Soya Protein

12.17.1 Crown Soya Protein Corporation Information

12.17.2 Crown Soya Protein Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Crown Soya Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Crown Soya Protein Products Offered

12.17.5 Crown Soya Protein Recent Development 12.18 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry

12.18.1 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Products Offered

12.18.5 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Recent Development 12.19 Gushen

12.19.1 Gushen Corporation Information

12.19.2 Gushen Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Gushen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Gushen Products Offered

12.19.5 Gushen Recent Development 12.20 Biopress

12.20.1 Biopress Corporation Information

12.20.2 Biopress Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Biopress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Biopress Products Offered

12.20.5 Biopress Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plant-Based Proteins Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Plant-Based Proteins Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

