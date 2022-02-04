Plant-based-protein Meat Market2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To2028 |ConAgra Foods, Turtle Island Foods, McCain Foods

LOS ANGELES, United States : The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Plant-based-protein Meat market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Plant-based-protein Meat market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Plant-based-protein Meat market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Plant-based-protein Meat market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Plant-based-protein Meat market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Plant-based-protein Meat market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Plant-based-protein Meat market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Research Report: , ConAgra Foods, Turtle Island Foods, McCain Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Atlantic Natural Foods, Nestlé USA, The Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods, Nasoya Foods, Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group), The Kraft Heinz Company, VBites Food, Lightlife Foods, Schouten Europe

Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market by Type: Soy-based Meat Alternatives, Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives, Wheat-based Meat Alternatives, Other

Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market by Application: Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian

The global Plant-based-protein Meat market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Plant-based-protein Meat market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Plant-based-protein Meat market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Plant-based-protein Meat market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Plant-based-protein Meat market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Plant-based-protein Meat market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Plant-based-protein Meat market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Plant-based-protein Meat market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Plant-based-protein Meat market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Plant-based-protein Meat Market Overview

1.1 Plant-based-protein Meat Product Overview

1.2 Plant-based-protein Meat Market Segment

1.2.1 Soy-based Meat Alternatives

1.2.2 Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

1.2.3 Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size Overview (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Historic Market Size Review (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Breakdown (2015-2020) 2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plant-based-protein Meat Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plant-based-protein Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plant-based-protein Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plant-based-protein Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-based-protein Meat Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant-based-protein Meat Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plant-based-protein Meat as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant-based-protein Meat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plant-based-protein Meat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Plant-based-protein Meat

4.1 Plant-based-protein Meat Segment

4.1.1 Vegetarian

4.1.2 Non-vegetarian

4.2 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Sales : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Historic Sales (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant-based-protein Meat Forecasted Sales (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size

4.5.1 North America Plant-based-protein Meat

4.5.2 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat

4.5.4 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat 5 North America Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based-protein Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-based-protein Meat Business

10.1 ConAgra Foods

10.1.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

10.1.2 ConAgra Foods Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ConAgra Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ConAgra Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.1.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Developments

10.2 Turtle Island Foods

10.2.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Turtle Island Foods Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ConAgra Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.2.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Developments

10.3 McCain Foods

10.3.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information

10.3.2 McCain Foods Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 McCain Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 McCain Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.3.5 McCain Foods Recent Developments

10.4 Amy’s Kitchen

10.4.1 Amy’s Kitchen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amy’s Kitchen Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.4.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Developments

10.5 Atlantic Natural Foods

10.5.1 Atlantic Natural Foods Corporation Information

10.5.2 Atlantic Natural Foods Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.5.5 Atlantic Natural Foods Recent Developments

10.6 Nestlé USA

10.6.1 Nestlé USA Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nestlé USA Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Nestlé USA Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nestlé USA Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.6.5 Nestlé USA Recent Developments

10.7 The Hain Celestial Group

10.7.1 The Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Hain Celestial Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.7.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Developments

10.8 Beyond Meat

10.8.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beyond Meat Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Beyond Meat Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Beyond Meat Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.8.5 Beyond Meat Recent Developments

10.9 Pacific Foods of Oregon

10.9.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pacific Foods of Oregon Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.9.5 Pacific Foods of Oregon Recent Developments

10.10 Monde Nissin Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plant-based-protein Meat Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Monde Nissin Corporation Recent Developments

10.11 Kellogg Company

10.11.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kellogg Company Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kellogg Company Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kellogg Company Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.11.5 Kellogg Company Recent Developments

10.12 Fry Group Foods

10.12.1 Fry Group Foods Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fry Group Foods Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Fry Group Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fry Group Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.12.5 Fry Group Foods Recent Developments

10.13 Nasoya Foods

10.13.1 Nasoya Foods Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nasoya Foods Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Nasoya Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nasoya Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.13.5 Nasoya Foods Recent Developments

10.14 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group)

10.14.1 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.14.5 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Recent Developments

10.15 The Kraft Heinz Company

10.15.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 The Kraft Heinz Company Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.15.5 The Kraft Heinz Company Recent Developments

10.16 VBites Food

10.16.1 VBites Food Corporation Information

10.16.2 VBites Food Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 VBites Food Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VBites Food Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.16.5 VBites Food Recent Developments

10.17 Lightlife Foods

10.17.1 Lightlife Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lightlife Foods Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Lightlife Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lightlife Foods Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.17.5 Lightlife Foods Recent Developments

10.18 Schouten Europe

10.18.1 Schouten Europe Corporation Information

10.18.2 Schouten Europe Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Schouten Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Schouten Europe Plant-based-protein Meat Products Offered

10.18.5 Schouten Europe Recent Developments 11 Plant-based-protein Meat Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plant-based-protein Meat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plant-based-protein Meat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Plant-based-protein Meat Industry Trends

11.4.2 Plant-based-protein Meat Market Drivers

11.4.3 Plant-based-protein Meat Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

