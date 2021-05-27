Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives MARKET – TRENDS, GROWTH, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2020 – 2027) | Danone, Daiya, Beyond Meat, LightLife, Impossible Foods

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market.
Danone, Daiya, Beyond Meat, LightLife, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Sweet Earth Foods, Before the Butcher, Ojah B.V., Eat Just, Good Catch Foods, Ripple Foods, Meatless Farm, The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever), Yofix Probiotics Ltd, Boca, Conagra Brands, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Moving Mountains, Kite Hill, Halsa Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Terrafertil(Nestle), Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH), Upfield Foods, Alpha Foods
|Market Segment by Product Type:
| Plant-Based Dairy
Plant-Based Meat
Other Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives
|Market Segment by Application:
| Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Plant-Based Dairy
1.2.3 Plant-Based Meat
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Specialty Stores
1.3.5 Online Stores
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Trends
2.3.2 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Drivers
2.3.3 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Challenges
2.3.4 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Revenue
3.4 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Revenue in 2020
3.5 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Danone
11.1.1 Danone Company Details
11.1.2 Danone Business Overview
11.1.3 Danone Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.1.4 Danone Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Danone Recent Development
11.2 Daiya
11.2.1 Daiya Company Details
11.2.2 Daiya Business Overview
11.2.3 Daiya Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.2.4 Daiya Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Daiya Recent Development
11.3 Beyond Meat
11.3.1 Beyond Meat Company Details
11.3.2 Beyond Meat Business Overview
11.3.3 Beyond Meat Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.3.4 Beyond Meat Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development
11.4 LightLife
11.4.1 LightLife Company Details
11.4.2 LightLife Business Overview
11.4.3 LightLife Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.4.4 LightLife Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 LightLife Recent Development
11.5 Impossible Foods
11.5.1 Impossible Foods Company Details
11.5.2 Impossible Foods Business Overview
11.5.3 Impossible Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.5.4 Impossible Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Impossible Foods Recent Development
11.6 Maple Leaf Foods
11.6.1 Maple Leaf Foods Company Details
11.6.2 Maple Leaf Foods Business Overview
11.6.3 Maple Leaf Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.6.4 Maple Leaf Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Maple Leaf Foods Recent Development
11.7 Morningstar Farms
11.7.1 Morningstar Farms Company Details
11.7.2 Morningstar Farms Business Overview
11.7.3 Morningstar Farms Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.7.4 Morningstar Farms Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Morningstar Farms Recent Development
11.8 Sweet Earth Foods
11.8.1 Sweet Earth Foods Company Details
11.8.2 Sweet Earth Foods Business Overview
11.8.3 Sweet Earth Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.8.4 Sweet Earth Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Sweet Earth Foods Recent Development
11.9 Before the Butcher
11.9.1 Before the Butcher Company Details
11.9.2 Before the Butcher Business Overview
11.9.3 Before the Butcher Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.9.4 Before the Butcher Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Before the Butcher Recent Development
11.10 Ojah B.V.
11.10.1 Ojah B.V. Company Details
11.10.2 Ojah B.V. Business Overview
11.10.3 Ojah B.V. Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.10.4 Ojah B.V. Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Ojah B.V. Recent Development
11.11 Eat Just
11.11.1 Eat Just Company Details
11.11.2 Eat Just Business Overview
11.11.3 Eat Just Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.11.4 Eat Just Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Eat Just Recent Development
11.12 Good Catch Foods
11.12.1 Good Catch Foods Company Details
11.12.2 Good Catch Foods Business Overview
11.12.3 Good Catch Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.12.4 Good Catch Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Good Catch Foods Recent Development
11.13 Ripple Foods
11.13.1 Ripple Foods Company Details
11.13.2 Ripple Foods Business Overview
11.13.3 Ripple Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.13.4 Ripple Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Ripple Foods Recent Development
11.14 Meatless Farm
11.14.1 Meatless Farm Company Details
11.14.2 Meatless Farm Business Overview
11.14.3 Meatless Farm Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.14.4 Meatless Farm Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Meatless Farm Recent Development
11.15 The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever)
11.15.1 The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever) Company Details
11.15.2 The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever) Business Overview
11.15.3 The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever) Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.15.4 The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever) Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 The Vegetarian Butcher(Unilever) Recent Development
11.16 Yofix Probiotics Ltd
11.16.1 Yofix Probiotics Ltd Company Details
11.16.2 Yofix Probiotics Ltd Business Overview
11.16.3 Yofix Probiotics Ltd Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.16.4 Yofix Probiotics Ltd Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Yofix Probiotics Ltd Recent Development
11.17 Boca
11.17.1 Boca Company Details
11.17.2 Boca Business Overview
11.17.3 Boca Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.17.4 Boca Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Boca Recent Development
11.18 Conagra Brands
11.18.1 Conagra Brands Company Details
11.18.2 Conagra Brands Business Overview
11.18.3 Conagra Brands Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.18.4 Conagra Brands Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development
11.18 Pacific Foods of Oregon
11.25.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Company Details
11.25.2 Pacific Foods of Oregon Business Overview
11.25.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.25.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Pacific Foods of Oregon Recent Development
11.20 Moving Mountains
11.20.1 Moving Mountains Company Details
11.20.2 Moving Mountains Business Overview
11.20.3 Moving Mountains Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.20.4 Moving Mountains Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Moving Mountains Recent Development
11.21 Kite Hill
11.21.1 Kite Hill Company Details
11.21.2 Kite Hill Business Overview
11.21.3 Kite Hill Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.21.4 Kite Hill Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Kite Hill Recent Development
11.22 Halsa Foods
11.22.1 Halsa Foods Company Details
11.22.2 Halsa Foods Business Overview
11.22.3 Halsa Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.22.4 Halsa Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Halsa Foods Recent Development
11.23 Blue Diamond Growers
11.23.1 Blue Diamond Growers Company Details
11.23.2 Blue Diamond Growers Business Overview
11.23.3 Blue Diamond Growers Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.23.4 Blue Diamond Growers Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 Blue Diamond Growers Recent Development
11.24 Califia Farms
11.24.1 Califia Farms Company Details
11.24.2 Califia Farms Business Overview
11.24.3 Califia Farms Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.24.4 Califia Farms Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Califia Farms Recent Development
11.25 Terrafertil(Nestle)
11.25.1 Terrafertil(Nestle) Company Details
11.25.2 Terrafertil(Nestle) Business Overview
11.25.3 Terrafertil(Nestle) Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.25.4 Terrafertil(Nestle) Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Terrafertil(Nestle) Recent Development
11.26 Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH)
11.26.1 Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH) Company Details
11.26.2 Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH) Business Overview
11.26.3 Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH) Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.26.4 Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH) Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.26.5 Nutrafood(Döhler GmbH) Recent Development
11.27 Upfield Foods
11.27.1 Upfield Foods Company Details
11.27.2 Upfield Foods Business Overview
11.27.3 Upfield Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.27.4 Upfield Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.27.5 Upfield Foods Recent Development
11.28 Alpha Foods
11.28.1 Alpha Foods Company Details
11.28.2 Alpha Foods Business Overview
11.28.3 Alpha Foods Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Introduction
11.28.4 Alpha Foods Revenue in Plant-Based Food and Beverages Alternatives Business (2016-2021)
11.28.5 Alpha Foods Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
