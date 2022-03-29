Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd ,Drinkoca ,Guru Energy

Los Angeles, United States: The global Plant-Based Energy Drink market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market.

Leading players of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market.

Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Leading Players

Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd, Drinkoca, Guru Energy, Yerbaé, Teariot, Kayu Fruit, Proper Wild, Inc., Fire Bird Energy, Nestle, Garden of life, PepsiCo, Runa Energy Drink, ToroMatcha, Monster Beverages, Guayaki Yerba Mate, Hansen Natural Corporation, Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd, New Hope Group, BodyArmor

Plant-Based Energy Drink Segmentation by Product

Bottles, Cans

Plant-Based Energy Drink Segmentation by Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plant-Based Energy Drink market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bottles

1.2.3 Cans

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

1.3.3 E-commerce

1.3.4 Grocery Stores

1.3.5 Convenience Stores

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Plant-Based Energy Drink by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Plant-Based Energy Drink Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Plant-Based Energy Drink in 2021

3.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Energy Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd

11.1.1 Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd Overview

11.1.3 Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Tenzing Natural Energy Ltd Recent Developments

11.2 Drinkoca

11.2.1 Drinkoca Corporation Information

11.2.2 Drinkoca Overview

11.2.3 Drinkoca Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Drinkoca Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Drinkoca Recent Developments

11.3 Guru Energy

11.3.1 Guru Energy Corporation Information

11.3.2 Guru Energy Overview

11.3.3 Guru Energy Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Guru Energy Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Guru Energy Recent Developments

11.4 Yerbaé

11.4.1 Yerbaé Corporation Information

11.4.2 Yerbaé Overview

11.4.3 Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Yerbaé Recent Developments

11.5 Teariot

11.5.1 Teariot Corporation Information

11.5.2 Teariot Overview

11.5.3 Teariot Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Teariot Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Teariot Recent Developments

11.6 Kayu Fruit

11.6.1 Kayu Fruit Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kayu Fruit Overview

11.6.3 Kayu Fruit Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Kayu Fruit Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Kayu Fruit Recent Developments

11.7 Proper Wild, Inc.

11.7.1 Proper Wild, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Proper Wild, Inc. Overview

11.7.3 Proper Wild, Inc. Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Proper Wild, Inc. Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Proper Wild, Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 Fire Bird Energy

11.8.1 Fire Bird Energy Corporation Information

11.8.2 Fire Bird Energy Overview

11.8.3 Fire Bird Energy Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Fire Bird Energy Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Fire Bird Energy Recent Developments

11.9 Nestle

11.9.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nestle Overview

11.9.3 Nestle Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Nestle Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Nestle Recent Developments

11.10 Garden of life

11.10.1 Garden of life Corporation Information

11.10.2 Garden of life Overview

11.10.3 Garden of life Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Garden of life Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Garden of life Recent Developments

11.11 PepsiCo

11.11.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.11.2 PepsiCo Overview

11.11.3 PepsiCo Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 PepsiCo Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments

11.12 Runa Energy Drink

11.12.1 Runa Energy Drink Corporation Information

11.12.2 Runa Energy Drink Overview

11.12.3 Runa Energy Drink Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Runa Energy Drink Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Runa Energy Drink Recent Developments

11.13 ToroMatcha

11.13.1 ToroMatcha Corporation Information

11.13.2 ToroMatcha Overview

11.13.3 ToroMatcha Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 ToroMatcha Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 ToroMatcha Recent Developments

11.14 Monster Beverages

11.14.1 Monster Beverages Corporation Information

11.14.2 Monster Beverages Overview

11.14.3 Monster Beverages Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Monster Beverages Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Monster Beverages Recent Developments

11.15 Guayaki Yerba Mate

11.15.1 Guayaki Yerba Mate Corporation Information

11.15.2 Guayaki Yerba Mate Overview

11.15.3 Guayaki Yerba Mate Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Guayaki Yerba Mate Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Guayaki Yerba Mate Recent Developments

11.16 Hansen Natural Corporation

11.16.1 Hansen Natural Corporation Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hansen Natural Corporation Overview

11.16.3 Hansen Natural Corporation Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Hansen Natural Corporation Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Hansen Natural Corporation Recent Developments

11.17 Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd

11.17.1 Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd Overview

11.17.3 Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Hangzhou Lingtouniu Biotechnology Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.18 New Hope Group

11.18.1 New Hope Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 New Hope Group Overview

11.18.3 New Hope Group Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 New Hope Group Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 New Hope Group Recent Developments

11.19 BodyArmor

11.19.1 BodyArmor Corporation Information

11.19.2 BodyArmor Overview

11.19.3 BodyArmor Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 BodyArmor Plant-Based Energy Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 BodyArmor Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Plant-Based Energy Drink Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Plant-Based Energy Drink Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Plant-Based Energy Drink Production Mode & Process

12.4 Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Plant-Based Energy Drink Sales Channels

12.4.2 Plant-Based Energy Drink Distributors

12.5 Plant-Based Energy Drink Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Plant-Based Energy Drink Industry Trends

13.2 Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Drivers

13.3 Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Challenges

13.4 Plant-Based Energy Drink Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Plant-Based Energy Drink Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

