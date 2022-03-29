Plant-based Drink Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028 |Danone ,OATLY ,Sichuan Lanjian Beverage

Los Angeles, United States: The global Plant-based Drink market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Plant-based Drink market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plant-based Drink Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Plant-based Drink market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Plant-based Drink market.
Leading players of the global Plant-based Drink market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plant-based Drink market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plant-based Drink market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plant-based Drink market.
Plant-based Drink Market Leading Players
Danone, OATLY, Sichuan Lanjian Beverage, Dali Foods Group, NONGFU SPRING, Honice’s, Cheng De LoLo, Coconut Palm, Huierkang, Vv Group, Vitasoy, Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage, EASTROC BEVERAGE, Wahaha, JDB, Wang Laoji, Coca-Cola, Uni-president, PEPSI, Master.Kong, HUANLEJIA Food Group, Inner Mongolia High-Tech, Yili Industrial, Vita Coco, Xiangpiaopiao, Yinlu Group, PANPAN FOODS, Lactasoy, OCAK
Plant-based Drink Segmentation by Product
Cereal Beverage, Herbal Tea Beverage, Cocoa Beverage, Edible Fungus Beverage, Algae Bevarage, Others
Plant-based Drink Segmentation by Application
Catering Service Channel, Offline Retail Channel, Online e-commerce Channel, Others
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global Plant-based Drink market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Plant-based Drink market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Plant-based Drink market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global Plant-based Drink market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global Plant-based Drink market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plant-based Drink market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plant-based Drink Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cereal Beverage
1.2.3 Herbal Tea Beverage
1.2.4 Cocoa Beverage
1.2.5 Edible Fungus Beverage
1.2.6 Algae Bevarage
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Catering Service Channel
1.3.3 Offline Retail Channel
1.3.4 Online e-commerce Channel
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Plant-based Drink by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plant-based Drink Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Plant-based Drink in 2021
3.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-based Drink Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Plant-based Drink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Plant-based Drink Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Plant-based Drink Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Plant-based Drink Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America
6.1 North America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Danone
11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information
11.1.2 Danone Overview
11.1.3 Danone Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Danone Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Danone Recent Developments
11.2 OATLY
11.2.1 OATLY Corporation Information
11.2.2 OATLY Overview
11.2.3 OATLY Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 OATLY Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 OATLY Recent Developments
11.3 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage
11.3.1 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Corporation Information
11.3.2 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Overview
11.3.3 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Recent Developments
11.4 Dali Foods Group
11.4.1 Dali Foods Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 Dali Foods Group Overview
11.4.3 Dali Foods Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Dali Foods Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Dali Foods Group Recent Developments
11.5 NONGFU SPRING
11.5.1 NONGFU SPRING Corporation Information
11.5.2 NONGFU SPRING Overview
11.5.3 NONGFU SPRING Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 NONGFU SPRING Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 NONGFU SPRING Recent Developments
11.6 Honice’s
11.6.1 Honice’s Corporation Information
11.6.2 Honice’s Overview
11.6.3 Honice’s Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Honice’s Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Honice’s Recent Developments
11.7 Cheng De LoLo
11.7.1 Cheng De LoLo Corporation Information
11.7.2 Cheng De LoLo Overview
11.7.3 Cheng De LoLo Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Cheng De LoLo Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Cheng De LoLo Recent Developments
11.8 Coconut Palm
11.8.1 Coconut Palm Corporation Information
11.8.2 Coconut Palm Overview
11.8.3 Coconut Palm Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Coconut Palm Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Coconut Palm Recent Developments
11.9 Huierkang
11.9.1 Huierkang Corporation Information
11.9.2 Huierkang Overview
11.9.3 Huierkang Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Huierkang Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Huierkang Recent Developments
11.10 Vv Group
11.10.1 Vv Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 Vv Group Overview
11.10.3 Vv Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Vv Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Vv Group Recent Developments
11.11 Vitasoy
11.11.1 Vitasoy Corporation Information
11.11.2 Vitasoy Overview
11.11.3 Vitasoy Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Vitasoy Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Vitasoy Recent Developments
11.12 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage
11.12.1 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Corporation Information
11.12.2 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Overview
11.12.3 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Recent Developments
11.13 EASTROC BEVERAGE
11.13.1 EASTROC BEVERAGE Corporation Information
11.13.2 EASTROC BEVERAGE Overview
11.13.3 EASTROC BEVERAGE Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 EASTROC BEVERAGE Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 EASTROC BEVERAGE Recent Developments
11.14 Wahaha
11.14.1 Wahaha Corporation Information
11.14.2 Wahaha Overview
11.14.3 Wahaha Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Wahaha Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Wahaha Recent Developments
11.15 JDB
11.15.1 JDB Corporation Information
11.15.2 JDB Overview
11.15.3 JDB Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 JDB Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 JDB Recent Developments
11.16 Wang Laoji
11.16.1 Wang Laoji Corporation Information
11.16.2 Wang Laoji Overview
11.16.3 Wang Laoji Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Wang Laoji Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Wang Laoji Recent Developments
11.17 Coca-Cola
11.17.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
11.17.2 Coca-Cola Overview
11.17.3 Coca-Cola Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Coca-Cola Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments
11.18 Uni-president
11.18.1 Uni-president Corporation Information
11.18.2 Uni-president Overview
11.18.3 Uni-president Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Uni-president Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Uni-president Recent Developments
11.19 PEPSI
11.19.1 PEPSI Corporation Information
11.19.2 PEPSI Overview
11.19.3 PEPSI Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 PEPSI Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 PEPSI Recent Developments
11.20 Master.Kong
11.20.1 Master.Kong Corporation Information
11.20.2 Master.Kong Overview
11.20.3 Master.Kong Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Master.Kong Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Master.Kong Recent Developments
11.21 HUANLEJIA Food Group
11.21.1 HUANLEJIA Food Group Corporation Information
11.21.2 HUANLEJIA Food Group Overview
11.21.3 HUANLEJIA Food Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.21.4 HUANLEJIA Food Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.21.5 HUANLEJIA Food Group Recent Developments
11.22 Inner Mongolia High-Tech
11.22.1 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Corporation Information
11.22.2 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Overview
11.22.3 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.22.4 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.22.5 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Recent Developments
11.23 Yili Industrial
11.23.1 Yili Industrial Corporation Information
11.23.2 Yili Industrial Overview
11.23.3 Yili Industrial Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.23.4 Yili Industrial Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.23.5 Yili Industrial Recent Developments
11.24 Vita Coco
11.24.1 Vita Coco Corporation Information
11.24.2 Vita Coco Overview
11.24.3 Vita Coco Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.24.4 Vita Coco Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.24.5 Vita Coco Recent Developments
11.25 Xiangpiaopiao
11.25.1 Xiangpiaopiao Corporation Information
11.25.2 Xiangpiaopiao Overview
11.25.3 Xiangpiaopiao Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.25.4 Xiangpiaopiao Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.25.5 Xiangpiaopiao Recent Developments
11.26 Yinlu Group
11.26.1 Yinlu Group Corporation Information
11.26.2 Yinlu Group Overview
11.26.3 Yinlu Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.26.4 Yinlu Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.26.5 Yinlu Group Recent Developments
11.27 PANPAN FOODS
11.27.1 PANPAN FOODS Corporation Information
11.27.2 PANPAN FOODS Overview
11.27.3 PANPAN FOODS Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.27.4 PANPAN FOODS Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.27.5 PANPAN FOODS Recent Developments
11.28 Lactasoy
11.28.1 Lactasoy Corporation Information
11.28.2 Lactasoy Overview
11.28.3 Lactasoy Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.28.4 Lactasoy Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.28.5 Lactasoy Recent Developments
11.29 OCAK
11.29.1 OCAK Corporation Information
11.29.2 OCAK Overview
11.29.3 OCAK Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.29.4 OCAK Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.29.5 OCAK Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Plant-based Drink Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Plant-based Drink Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Plant-based Drink Production Mode & Process
12.4 Plant-based Drink Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Plant-based Drink Sales Channels
12.4.2 Plant-based Drink Distributors
12.5 Plant-based Drink Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Plant-based Drink Industry Trends
13.2 Plant-based Drink Market Drivers
13.3 Plant-based Drink Market Challenges
13.4 Plant-based Drink Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Plant-based Drink Study 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
