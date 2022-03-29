Plant-based Drink Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028 |Danone ,OATLY ,Sichuan Lanjian Beverage

Los Angeles, United States: The global Plant-based Drink market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Plant-based Drink market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Plant-based Drink Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Plant-based Drink market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Plant-based Drink market.

Leading players of the global Plant-based Drink market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plant-based Drink market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plant-based Drink market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plant-based Drink market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4470051/global-plant-based-drink-market

Plant-based Drink Market Leading Players

Danone, OATLY, Sichuan Lanjian Beverage, Dali Foods Group, NONGFU SPRING, Honice’s, Cheng De LoLo, Coconut Palm, Huierkang, Vv Group, Vitasoy, Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage, EASTROC BEVERAGE, Wahaha, JDB, Wang Laoji, Coca-Cola, Uni-president, PEPSI, Master.Kong, HUANLEJIA Food Group, Inner Mongolia High-Tech, Yili Industrial, Vita Coco, Xiangpiaopiao, Yinlu Group, PANPAN FOODS, Lactasoy, OCAK

Plant-based Drink Segmentation by Product

Cereal Beverage, Herbal Tea Beverage, Cocoa Beverage, Edible Fungus Beverage, Algae Bevarage, Others

Plant-based Drink Segmentation by Application

Catering Service Channel, Offline Retail Channel, Online e-commerce Channel, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Plant-based Drink market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Plant-based Drink market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Plant-based Drink market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Plant-based Drink market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Plant-based Drink market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plant-based Drink market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Get Full Report Now @

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c486c4fec057d4ea967254ab3f449d1c,0,1,global-plant-based-drink-market

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant-based Drink Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cereal Beverage

1.2.3 Herbal Tea Beverage

1.2.4 Cocoa Beverage

1.2.5 Edible Fungus Beverage

1.2.6 Algae Bevarage

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Catering Service Channel

1.3.3 Offline Retail Channel

1.3.4 Online e-commerce Channel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Plant-based Drink by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Plant-based Drink Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Plant-based Drink in 2021

3.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-based Drink Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Plant-based Drink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Plant-based Drink Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Plant-based Drink Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plant-based Drink Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Plant-based Drink Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Plant-based Drink Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Plant-based Drink Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Plant-based Drink Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Plant-based Drink Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Plant-based Drink Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Drink Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Drink Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danone Overview

11.1.3 Danone Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Danone Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Danone Recent Developments

11.2 OATLY

11.2.1 OATLY Corporation Information

11.2.2 OATLY Overview

11.2.3 OATLY Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 OATLY Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 OATLY Recent Developments

11.3 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage

11.3.1 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Overview

11.3.3 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Sichuan Lanjian Beverage Recent Developments

11.4 Dali Foods Group

11.4.1 Dali Foods Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dali Foods Group Overview

11.4.3 Dali Foods Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Dali Foods Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Dali Foods Group Recent Developments

11.5 NONGFU SPRING

11.5.1 NONGFU SPRING Corporation Information

11.5.2 NONGFU SPRING Overview

11.5.3 NONGFU SPRING Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 NONGFU SPRING Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 NONGFU SPRING Recent Developments

11.6 Honice’s

11.6.1 Honice’s Corporation Information

11.6.2 Honice’s Overview

11.6.3 Honice’s Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Honice’s Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Honice’s Recent Developments

11.7 Cheng De LoLo

11.7.1 Cheng De LoLo Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cheng De LoLo Overview

11.7.3 Cheng De LoLo Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Cheng De LoLo Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Cheng De LoLo Recent Developments

11.8 Coconut Palm

11.8.1 Coconut Palm Corporation Information

11.8.2 Coconut Palm Overview

11.8.3 Coconut Palm Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Coconut Palm Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Coconut Palm Recent Developments

11.9 Huierkang

11.9.1 Huierkang Corporation Information

11.9.2 Huierkang Overview

11.9.3 Huierkang Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Huierkang Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Huierkang Recent Developments

11.10 Vv Group

11.10.1 Vv Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Vv Group Overview

11.10.3 Vv Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Vv Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Vv Group Recent Developments

11.11 Vitasoy

11.11.1 Vitasoy Corporation Information

11.11.2 Vitasoy Overview

11.11.3 Vitasoy Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Vitasoy Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Vitasoy Recent Developments

11.12 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage

11.12.1 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Corporation Information

11.12.2 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Overview

11.12.3 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Recent Developments

11.13 EASTROC BEVERAGE

11.13.1 EASTROC BEVERAGE Corporation Information

11.13.2 EASTROC BEVERAGE Overview

11.13.3 EASTROC BEVERAGE Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 EASTROC BEVERAGE Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 EASTROC BEVERAGE Recent Developments

11.14 Wahaha

11.14.1 Wahaha Corporation Information

11.14.2 Wahaha Overview

11.14.3 Wahaha Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Wahaha Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Wahaha Recent Developments

11.15 JDB

11.15.1 JDB Corporation Information

11.15.2 JDB Overview

11.15.3 JDB Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 JDB Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 JDB Recent Developments

11.16 Wang Laoji

11.16.1 Wang Laoji Corporation Information

11.16.2 Wang Laoji Overview

11.16.3 Wang Laoji Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Wang Laoji Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Wang Laoji Recent Developments

11.17 Coca-Cola

11.17.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.17.2 Coca-Cola Overview

11.17.3 Coca-Cola Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Coca-Cola Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

11.18 Uni-president

11.18.1 Uni-president Corporation Information

11.18.2 Uni-president Overview

11.18.3 Uni-president Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Uni-president Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Uni-president Recent Developments

11.19 PEPSI

11.19.1 PEPSI Corporation Information

11.19.2 PEPSI Overview

11.19.3 PEPSI Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 PEPSI Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 PEPSI Recent Developments

11.20 Master.Kong

11.20.1 Master.Kong Corporation Information

11.20.2 Master.Kong Overview

11.20.3 Master.Kong Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Master.Kong Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Master.Kong Recent Developments

11.21 HUANLEJIA Food Group

11.21.1 HUANLEJIA Food Group Corporation Information

11.21.2 HUANLEJIA Food Group Overview

11.21.3 HUANLEJIA Food Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 HUANLEJIA Food Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 HUANLEJIA Food Group Recent Developments

11.22 Inner Mongolia High-Tech

11.22.1 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Corporation Information

11.22.2 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Overview

11.22.3 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Inner Mongolia High-Tech Recent Developments

11.23 Yili Industrial

11.23.1 Yili Industrial Corporation Information

11.23.2 Yili Industrial Overview

11.23.3 Yili Industrial Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 Yili Industrial Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 Yili Industrial Recent Developments

11.24 Vita Coco

11.24.1 Vita Coco Corporation Information

11.24.2 Vita Coco Overview

11.24.3 Vita Coco Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.24.4 Vita Coco Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.24.5 Vita Coco Recent Developments

11.25 Xiangpiaopiao

11.25.1 Xiangpiaopiao Corporation Information

11.25.2 Xiangpiaopiao Overview

11.25.3 Xiangpiaopiao Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.25.4 Xiangpiaopiao Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.25.5 Xiangpiaopiao Recent Developments

11.26 Yinlu Group

11.26.1 Yinlu Group Corporation Information

11.26.2 Yinlu Group Overview

11.26.3 Yinlu Group Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.26.4 Yinlu Group Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.26.5 Yinlu Group Recent Developments

11.27 PANPAN FOODS

11.27.1 PANPAN FOODS Corporation Information

11.27.2 PANPAN FOODS Overview

11.27.3 PANPAN FOODS Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.27.4 PANPAN FOODS Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.27.5 PANPAN FOODS Recent Developments

11.28 Lactasoy

11.28.1 Lactasoy Corporation Information

11.28.2 Lactasoy Overview

11.28.3 Lactasoy Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.28.4 Lactasoy Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.28.5 Lactasoy Recent Developments

11.29 OCAK

11.29.1 OCAK Corporation Information

11.29.2 OCAK Overview

11.29.3 OCAK Plant-based Drink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.29.4 OCAK Plant-based Drink Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.29.5 OCAK Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Plant-based Drink Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Plant-based Drink Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Plant-based Drink Production Mode & Process

12.4 Plant-based Drink Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Plant-based Drink Sales Channels

12.4.2 Plant-based Drink Distributors

12.5 Plant-based Drink Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Plant-based Drink Industry Trends

13.2 Plant-based Drink Market Drivers

13.3 Plant-based Drink Market Challenges

13.4 Plant-based Drink Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Plant-based Drink Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.