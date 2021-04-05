Plant-Based Chicken Market Size, Trends, Evolving Technology, Overview, Leading Players Analysis By 2027 | ConAgra Foods, Turtle Island Foods, McCain Foods

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plant-Based Chicken market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant-Based Chicken market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Plant-Based Chicken market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant-Based Chicken market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ConAgra Foods, Turtle Island Foods, McCain Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Atlantic Natural Foods, Nestlé USA, The Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods, Nasoya Foods, Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group), The Kraft Heinz Company, VBites Food, Lightlife Foods, Schouten Europe Market Segment by Product Type:

Soy-based Chicken Alternatives

Mycoprotein Chicken Alternatives

Wheat-based Chicken Alternatives

Other Market Segment by Application:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant-Based Chicken market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant-Based Chicken market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant-Based Chicken market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-Based Chicken market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-Based Chicken market

TOC

1 Plant-Based Chicken Market Overview

1.1 Plant-Based Chicken Product Overview

1.2 Plant-Based Chicken Market Segment

1.2.1 Soy-based Chicken Alternatives

1.2.2 Mycoprotein Chicken Alternatives

1.2.3 Wheat-based Chicken Alternatives

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size Overview (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Historic Market Size Review (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Average Selling Price (ASP) (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plant-Based Chicken Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Plant-Based Chicken Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken Sales Breakdown (2015-2020) 2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plant-Based Chicken Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plant-Based Chicken Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plant-Based Chicken Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plant-Based Chicken Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plant-Based Chicken Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-Based Chicken Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant-Based Chicken Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plant-Based Chicken as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant-Based Chicken Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plant-Based Chicken Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Plant-Based Chicken by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Plant-Based Chicken

4.1 Plant-Based Chicken Segment

4.1.1 Vegetarian

4.1.2 Non-vegetarian

4.2 Global Plant-Based Chicken Sales : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plant-Based Chicken Historic Sales (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant-Based Chicken Forecasted Sales (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plant-Based Chicken Market Size

4.5.1 North America Plant-Based Chicken

4.5.2 Europe Plant-Based Chicken

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken

4.5.4 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken 5 North America Plant-Based Chicken Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Plant-Based Chicken Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Chicken Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-Based Chicken Business

10.1 ConAgra Foods

10.1.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

10.1.2 ConAgra Foods Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ConAgra Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ConAgra Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.1.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Developments

10.2 Turtle Island Foods

10.2.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Turtle Island Foods Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ConAgra Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.2.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Developments

10.3 McCain Foods

10.3.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information

10.3.2 McCain Foods Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 McCain Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 McCain Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.3.5 McCain Foods Recent Developments

10.4 Amy’s Kitchen

10.4.1 Amy’s Kitchen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amy’s Kitchen Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.4.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Developments

10.5 Atlantic Natural Foods

10.5.1 Atlantic Natural Foods Corporation Information

10.5.2 Atlantic Natural Foods Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.5.5 Atlantic Natural Foods Recent Developments

10.6 Nestlé USA

10.6.1 Nestlé USA Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nestlé USA Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Nestlé USA Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nestlé USA Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.6.5 Nestlé USA Recent Developments

10.7 The Hain Celestial Group

10.7.1 The Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Hain Celestial Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.7.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Developments

10.8 Beyond Meat

10.8.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beyond Meat Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Beyond Meat Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Beyond Meat Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.8.5 Beyond Meat Recent Developments

10.9 Pacific Foods of Oregon

10.9.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pacific Foods of Oregon Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.9.5 Pacific Foods of Oregon Recent Developments

10.10 Monde Nissin Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plant-Based Chicken Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Monde Nissin Corporation Recent Developments

10.11 Kellogg Company

10.11.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kellogg Company Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kellogg Company Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kellogg Company Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.11.5 Kellogg Company Recent Developments

10.12 Fry Group Foods

10.12.1 Fry Group Foods Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fry Group Foods Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Fry Group Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fry Group Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.12.5 Fry Group Foods Recent Developments

10.13 Nasoya Foods

10.13.1 Nasoya Foods Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nasoya Foods Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Nasoya Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nasoya Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.13.5 Nasoya Foods Recent Developments

10.14 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group)

10.14.1 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.14.5 Hügli Holding (Bell Food Group) Recent Developments

10.15 The Kraft Heinz Company

10.15.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 The Kraft Heinz Company Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.15.5 The Kraft Heinz Company Recent Developments

10.16 VBites Food

10.16.1 VBites Food Corporation Information

10.16.2 VBites Food Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 VBites Food Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VBites Food Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.16.5 VBites Food Recent Developments

10.17 Lightlife Foods

10.17.1 Lightlife Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lightlife Foods Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Lightlife Foods Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lightlife Foods Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.17.5 Lightlife Foods Recent Developments

10.18 Schouten Europe

10.18.1 Schouten Europe Corporation Information

10.18.2 Schouten Europe Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Schouten Europe Plant-Based Chicken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Schouten Europe Plant-Based Chicken Products Offered

10.18.5 Schouten Europe Recent Developments 11 Plant-Based Chicken Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plant-Based Chicken Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plant-Based Chicken Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Plant-Based Chicken Industry Trends

11.4.2 Plant-Based Chicken Market Drivers

11.4.3 Plant-Based Chicken Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

