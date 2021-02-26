Plant-Based Beef Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027| Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Plant-Based Beef market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Plant-Based Beef market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Plant-Based Beef market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Plant-Based Beef Market are: Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise, Roquette, Tyson Foods, Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, Ingredion, Beneo GmbH, Glanbia, Fuji Oil

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Plant-Based Beef market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Plant-Based Beef market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Plant-Based Beef market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Plant-Based Beef Market by Type Segments:

Soy-based Protein, Corn-based Protein, Wheat-based Protein, Others

Global Plant-Based Beef Market by Application Segments:

Retail, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others

Table of Contents

1 Plant-Based Beef Market Overview

1.1 Plant-Based Beef Product Scope

1.2 Plant-Based Beef Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Soy-based Protein

1.2.3 Corn-based Protein

1.2.4 Wheat-based Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plant-Based Beef Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Online Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Plant-Based Beef Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Plant-Based Beef Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plant-Based Beef as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plant-Based Beef Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Plant-Based Beef Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Plant-Based Beef Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Plant-Based Beef Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Plant-Based Beef Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-Based Beef Business

12.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms)

12.1.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Business Overview

12.1.3 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.1.5 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Recent Development

12.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Business Overview

12.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

12.3 Symrise

12.3.1 Symrise Corporation Information

12.3.2 Symrise Business Overview

12.3.3 Symrise Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Symrise Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.3.5 Symrise Recent Development

12.4 Roquette

12.4.1 Roquette Corporation Information

12.4.2 Roquette Business Overview

12.4.3 Roquette Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Roquette Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.4.5 Roquette Recent Development

12.5 Tyson Foods

12.5.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tyson Foods Business Overview

12.5.3 Tyson Foods Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tyson Foods Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.5.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

12.6 Sotexpro SA

12.6.1 Sotexpro SA Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sotexpro SA Business Overview

12.6.3 Sotexpro SA Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sotexpro SA Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.6.5 Sotexpro SA Recent Development

12.7 Crown Soya Protein Group

12.7.1 Crown Soya Protein Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Crown Soya Protein Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Crown Soya Protein Group Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Crown Soya Protein Group Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.7.5 Crown Soya Protein Group Recent Development

12.8 Puris Proteins

12.8.1 Puris Proteins Corporation Information

12.8.2 Puris Proteins Business Overview

12.8.3 Puris Proteins Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Puris Proteins Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.8.5 Puris Proteins Recent Development

12.9 Ingredion

12.9.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ingredion Business Overview

12.9.3 Ingredion Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ingredion Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development

12.10 Beneo GmbH

12.10.1 Beneo GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Beneo GmbH Business Overview

12.10.3 Beneo GmbH Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Beneo GmbH Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.10.5 Beneo GmbH Recent Development

12.11 Glanbia

12.11.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Glanbia Business Overview

12.11.3 Glanbia Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Glanbia Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.11.5 Glanbia Recent Development

12.12 Fuji Oil

12.12.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fuji Oil Business Overview

12.12.3 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Beef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Beef Products Offered

12.12.5 Fuji Oil Recent Development 13 Plant-Based Beef Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Plant-Based Beef Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant-Based Beef

13.4 Plant-Based Beef Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Plant-Based Beef Distributors List

14.3 Plant-Based Beef Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Plant-Based Beef Market Trends

15.2 Plant-Based Beef Drivers

15.3 Plant-Based Beef Market Challenges

15.4 Plant-Based Beef Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

