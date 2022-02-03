Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | Kellogg, Hormel, Smithfield Foods (WH Group)

“

A newly published report titled “Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plant-based and Cultured Meat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kellogg, Hormel, Smithfield Foods (WH Group), Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Cargill, Maple Leaf Foods, The Very Good Food, Right Treat, JUST, Turtle Island Foods, Plantible Foods, Rebellyous Foods, Livekindly, InnovoPro, Tyson, Shuang Ta Food, Hai Xin Food

Market Segmentation by Product:

Soy Protein Type

Peanut Protein Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Human Food

Feed Addictive

Others



The Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plant-based and Cultured Meat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Soy Protein Type

2.1.2 Peanut Protein Type

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Human Food

3.1.2 Feed Addictive

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plant-based and Cultured Meat in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plant-based and Cultured Meat Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plant-based and Cultured Meat Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based and Cultured Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kellogg

7.1.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kellogg Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kellogg Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kellogg Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.1.5 Kellogg Recent Development

7.2 Hormel

7.2.1 Hormel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hormel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hormel Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hormel Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.2.5 Hormel Recent Development

7.3 Smithfield Foods (WH Group)

7.3.1 Smithfield Foods (WH Group) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Smithfield Foods (WH Group) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Smithfield Foods (WH Group) Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Smithfield Foods (WH Group) Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.3.5 Smithfield Foods (WH Group) Recent Development

7.4 Beyond Meat

7.4.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

7.4.2 Beyond Meat Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Beyond Meat Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Beyond Meat Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.4.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

7.5 Impossible Foods

7.5.1 Impossible Foods Corporation Information

7.5.2 Impossible Foods Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Impossible Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Impossible Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.5.5 Impossible Foods Recent Development

7.6 Cargill

7.6.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cargill Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cargill Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.6.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.7 Maple Leaf Foods

7.7.1 Maple Leaf Foods Corporation Information

7.7.2 Maple Leaf Foods Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Maple Leaf Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Maple Leaf Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.7.5 Maple Leaf Foods Recent Development

7.8 The Very Good Food

7.8.1 The Very Good Food Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Very Good Food Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 The Very Good Food Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 The Very Good Food Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.8.5 The Very Good Food Recent Development

7.9 Right Treat

7.9.1 Right Treat Corporation Information

7.9.2 Right Treat Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Right Treat Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Right Treat Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.9.5 Right Treat Recent Development

7.10 JUST

7.10.1 JUST Corporation Information

7.10.2 JUST Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JUST Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JUST Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.10.5 JUST Recent Development

7.11 Turtle Island Foods

7.11.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information

7.11.2 Turtle Island Foods Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Products Offered

7.11.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Development

7.12 Plantible Foods

7.12.1 Plantible Foods Corporation Information

7.12.2 Plantible Foods Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Plantible Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Plantible Foods Products Offered

7.12.5 Plantible Foods Recent Development

7.13 Rebellyous Foods

7.13.1 Rebellyous Foods Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rebellyous Foods Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Rebellyous Foods Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Rebellyous Foods Products Offered

7.13.5 Rebellyous Foods Recent Development

7.14 Livekindly

7.14.1 Livekindly Corporation Information

7.14.2 Livekindly Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Livekindly Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Livekindly Products Offered

7.14.5 Livekindly Recent Development

7.15 InnovoPro

7.15.1 InnovoPro Corporation Information

7.15.2 InnovoPro Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 InnovoPro Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 InnovoPro Products Offered

7.15.5 InnovoPro Recent Development

7.16 Tyson

7.16.1 Tyson Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tyson Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Tyson Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Tyson Products Offered

7.16.5 Tyson Recent Development

7.17 Shuang Ta Food

7.17.1 Shuang Ta Food Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shuang Ta Food Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shuang Ta Food Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shuang Ta Food Products Offered

7.17.5 Shuang Ta Food Recent Development

7.18 Hai Xin Food

7.18.1 Hai Xin Food Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hai Xin Food Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hai Xin Food Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hai Xin Food Products Offered

7.18.5 Hai Xin Food Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Distributors

8.3 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Distributors

8.5 Plant-based and Cultured Meat Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

