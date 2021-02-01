Plano-Convex Lenses Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Newport, Thorlabs, Edmund Optics

“
The report titled Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plano-Convex Lenses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2656420/global-plano-convex-lenses-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plano-Convex Lenses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plano-Convex Lenses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Newport, Thorlabs, Edmund Optics, Esco Optics, CVI Laser, Lambda, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics, Ross Optical, Opto4U, Eksma Optics, SIGMAKOKI, Sunex, Tydex, II-VI, CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL, Standa, Eisco Labs, Knight Optical, Adept Optical, REFLEX Analytical, Unice, Doric, Galvoptics, Shanghai-optics, Xuzhou Seiko Optics, Boxin, FuJian Ultra Photonics
Market Segmentation by Product: Germanium (Ge)
Silicon (Si)
Zinc Selenide (ZnSe)
UV Fused Silica
Vacuum-grade Calcium Fluoride
Magnesium Fluoride
Barium Fluoride
PTFE
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Robotics
Defense
Others
The Plano-Convex Lenses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plano-Convex Lenses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plano-Convex Lenses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plano-Convex Lenses market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plano-Convex Lenses industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plano-Convex Lenses market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plano-Convex Lenses market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plano-Convex Lenses market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2656420/global-plano-convex-lenses-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Plano-Convex Lenses Market Overview
1.1 Plano-Convex Lenses Product Scope
1.2 Plano-Convex Lenses Segment by Material
1.2.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Material (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Germanium (Ge)
1.2.3 Silicon (Si)
1.2.4 Zinc Selenide (ZnSe)
1.2.5 UV Fused Silica
1.2.6 Vacuum-grade Calcium Fluoride
1.2.7 Magnesium Fluoride
1.2.8 Barium Fluoride
1.2.9 PTFE
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Plano-Convex Lenses Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Robotics
1.3.5 Defense
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Plano-Convex Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Plano-Convex Lenses Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Plano-Convex Lenses Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Plano-Convex Lenses Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Plano-Convex Lenses Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plano-Convex Lenses Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Plano-Convex Lenses Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plano-Convex Lenses as of 2020)
3.4 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Plano-Convex Lenses Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Size by Material
4.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Historic Market Review by Material (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Price by Material (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Price Forecast by Material (2022-2027)
5 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plano-Convex Lenses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company
6.1.1 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material
6.2.1 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2022-2027)
6.3 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material
7.2.1 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Plano-Convex Lenses Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material
8.2.1 China Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2022-2027)
8.3 China Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material
9.2.1 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Plano-Convex Lenses Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Plano-Convex Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Plano-Convex Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material
11.2.1 India Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Material (2022-2027)
11.3 India Plano-Convex Lenses Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India US$/Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India US$/Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plano-Convex Lenses Business
12.1 Newport
12.1.1 Newport Corporation Information
12.1.2 Newport Business Overview
12.1.3 Newport Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Newport Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.1.5 Newport Recent Development
12.2 Thorlabs
12.2.1 Thorlabs Corporation Information
12.2.2 Thorlabs Business Overview
12.2.3 Thorlabs Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Thorlabs Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.2.5 Thorlabs Recent Development
12.3 Edmund Optics
12.3.1 Edmund Optics Corporation Information
12.3.2 Edmund Optics Business Overview
12.3.3 Edmund Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Edmund Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.3.5 Edmund Optics Recent Development
12.4 Esco Optics
12.4.1 Esco Optics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Esco Optics Business Overview
12.4.3 Esco Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Esco Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.4.5 Esco Optics Recent Development
12.5 CVI Laser
12.5.1 CVI Laser Corporation Information
12.5.2 CVI Laser Business Overview
12.5.3 CVI Laser Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 CVI Laser Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.5.5 CVI Laser Recent Development
12.6 Lambda
12.6.1 Lambda Corporation Information
12.6.2 Lambda Business Overview
12.6.3 Lambda Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Lambda Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.6.5 Lambda Recent Development
12.7 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics
12.7.1 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Business Overview
12.7.3 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.7.5 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Recent Development
12.8 Ross Optical
12.8.1 Ross Optical Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ross Optical Business Overview
12.8.3 Ross Optical Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ross Optical Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.8.5 Ross Optical Recent Development
12.9 Opto4U
12.9.1 Opto4U Corporation Information
12.9.2 Opto4U Business Overview
12.9.3 Opto4U Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Opto4U Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.9.5 Opto4U Recent Development
12.10 Eksma Optics
12.10.1 Eksma Optics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Eksma Optics Business Overview
12.10.3 Eksma Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Eksma Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.10.5 Eksma Optics Recent Development
12.11 SIGMAKOKI
12.11.1 SIGMAKOKI Corporation Information
12.11.2 SIGMAKOKI Business Overview
12.11.3 SIGMAKOKI Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SIGMAKOKI Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.11.5 SIGMAKOKI Recent Development
12.12 Sunex
12.12.1 Sunex Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sunex Business Overview
12.12.3 Sunex Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sunex Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.12.5 Sunex Recent Development
12.13 Tydex
12.13.1 Tydex Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tydex Business Overview
12.13.3 Tydex Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Tydex Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.13.5 Tydex Recent Development
12.14 II-VI
12.14.1 II-VI Corporation Information
12.14.2 II-VI Business Overview
12.14.3 II-VI Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 II-VI Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.14.5 II-VI Recent Development
12.15 CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL
12.15.1 CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL Corporation Information
12.15.2 CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL Business Overview
12.15.3 CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.15.5 CHUO PRECISION INDUSTRIAL Recent Development
12.16 Standa
12.16.1 Standa Corporation Information
12.16.2 Standa Business Overview
12.16.3 Standa Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Standa Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.16.5 Standa Recent Development
12.17 Eisco Labs
12.17.1 Eisco Labs Corporation Information
12.17.2 Eisco Labs Business Overview
12.17.3 Eisco Labs Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Eisco Labs Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.17.5 Eisco Labs Recent Development
12.18 Knight Optical
12.18.1 Knight Optical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Knight Optical Business Overview
12.18.3 Knight Optical Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Knight Optical Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.18.5 Knight Optical Recent Development
12.19 Adept Optical
12.19.1 Adept Optical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Adept Optical Business Overview
12.19.3 Adept Optical Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Adept Optical Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.19.5 Adept Optical Recent Development
12.20 REFLEX Analytical
12.20.1 REFLEX Analytical Corporation Information
12.20.2 REFLEX Analytical Business Overview
12.20.3 REFLEX Analytical Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 REFLEX Analytical Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.20.5 REFLEX Analytical Recent Development
12.21 Unice
12.21.1 Unice Corporation Information
12.21.2 Unice Business Overview
12.21.3 Unice Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Unice Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.21.5 Unice Recent Development
12.22 Doric
12.22.1 Doric Corporation Information
12.22.2 Doric Business Overview
12.22.3 Doric Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Doric Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.22.5 Doric Recent Development
12.23 Galvoptics
12.23.1 Galvoptics Corporation Information
12.23.2 Galvoptics Business Overview
12.23.3 Galvoptics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Galvoptics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.23.5 Galvoptics Recent Development
12.24 Shanghai-optics
12.24.1 Shanghai-optics Corporation Information
12.24.2 Shanghai-optics Business Overview
12.24.3 Shanghai-optics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Shanghai-optics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.24.5 Shanghai-optics Recent Development
12.25 Xuzhou Seiko Optics
12.25.1 Xuzhou Seiko Optics Corporation Information
12.25.2 Xuzhou Seiko Optics Business Overview
12.25.3 Xuzhou Seiko Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Xuzhou Seiko Optics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.25.5 Xuzhou Seiko Optics Recent Development
12.26 Boxin
12.26.1 Boxin Corporation Information
12.26.2 Boxin Business Overview
12.26.3 Boxin Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Boxin Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.26.5 Boxin Recent Development
12.27 FuJian Ultra Photonics
12.27.1 FuJian Ultra Photonics Corporation Information
12.27.2 FuJian Ultra Photonics Business Overview
12.27.3 FuJian Ultra Photonics Plano-Convex Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 FuJian Ultra Photonics Plano-Convex Lenses Products Offered
12.27.5 FuJian Ultra Photonics Recent Development
13 Plano-Convex Lenses Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Plano-Convex Lenses Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plano-Convex Lenses
13.4 Plano-Convex Lenses Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Plano-Convex Lenses Distributors List
14.3 Plano-Convex Lenses Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Plano-Convex Lenses Market Trends
15.2 Plano-Convex Lenses Drivers
15.3 Plano-Convex Lenses Market Challenges
15.4 Plano-Convex Lenses Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2656420/global-plano-convex-lenses-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”