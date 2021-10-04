Planetary Gearmotors Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Eaton, Siemens, ABB

“

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

Key Players Mentioned:

Eaton, Siemens, ABB, Sew-Eurodrive, Winergy, Bonfiglioli Riduttori, Brevini Power Transmission, China High Speed Transmission Equipment, Elecon Engineering, Emerson Electric, Johnson Electric, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Bauer Gear Motor, Watt Drive Antriebstechnik

Market Segmentation by Product:

Up to 7.5 kW

7.5 kW to 75 kW

Above 75 kW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Chemicals

Marine

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Planetary Gearmotors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Planetary Gearmotors

1.2 Planetary Gearmotors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Up to 7.5 kW

1.2.3 7.5 kW to 75 kW

1.2.4 Above 75 kW

1.3 Planetary Gearmotors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Planetary Gearmotors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Planetary Gearmotors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Planetary Gearmotors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Planetary Gearmotors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Planetary Gearmotors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Planetary Gearmotors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Planetary Gearmotors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Planetary Gearmotors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Planetary Gearmotors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Planetary Gearmotors Production

3.4.1 North America Planetary Gearmotors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Production

3.5.1 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Planetary Gearmotors Production

3.6.1 China Planetary Gearmotors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Planetary Gearmotors Production

3.7.1 Japan Planetary Gearmotors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Eaton

7.1.1 Eaton Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eaton Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Eaton Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ABB Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sew-Eurodrive

7.4.1 Sew-Eurodrive Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sew-Eurodrive Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sew-Eurodrive Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sew-Eurodrive Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sew-Eurodrive Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Winergy

7.5.1 Winergy Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.5.2 Winergy Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Winergy Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Winergy Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Winergy Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bonfiglioli Riduttori

7.6.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Brevini Power Transmission

7.7.1 Brevini Power Transmission Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brevini Power Transmission Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Brevini Power Transmission Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Brevini Power Transmission Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Brevini Power Transmission Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 China High Speed Transmission Equipment

7.8.1 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.8.2 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Elecon Engineering

7.9.1 Elecon Engineering Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.9.2 Elecon Engineering Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Elecon Engineering Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Elecon Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Elecon Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Emerson Electric

7.10.1 Emerson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Emerson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Emerson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Emerson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Johnson Electric

7.11.1 Johnson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.11.2 Johnson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Johnson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Johnson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

7.12.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Bauer Gear Motor

7.13.1 Bauer Gear Motor Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bauer Gear Motor Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Bauer Gear Motor Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Bauer Gear Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Bauer Gear Motor Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik

7.14.1 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Planetary Gearmotors Corporation Information

7.14.2 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Planetary Gearmotors Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Planetary Gearmotors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Planetary Gearmotors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Planetary Gearmotors

8.4 Planetary Gearmotors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Planetary Gearmotors Distributors List

9.3 Planetary Gearmotors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Planetary Gearmotors Industry Trends

10.2 Planetary Gearmotors Growth Drivers

10.3 Planetary Gearmotors Market Challenges

10.4 Planetary Gearmotors Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Planetary Gearmotors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Planetary Gearmotors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Planetary Gearmotors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gearmotors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gearmotors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gearmotors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gearmotors by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Planetary Gearmotors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Planetary Gearmotors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Planetary Gearmotors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gearmotors by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”