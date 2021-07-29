Planetary Gearmotors Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | Eaton, Siemens, ABB

“

The report titled Global Planetary Gearmotors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Planetary Gearmotors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Planetary Gearmotors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Planetary Gearmotors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Planetary Gearmotors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Planetary Gearmotors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Planetary Gearmotors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Planetary Gearmotors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Planetary Gearmotors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Planetary Gearmotors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Planetary Gearmotors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Planetary Gearmotors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Eaton, Siemens, ABB, Sew-Eurodrive, Winergy, Bonfiglioli Riduttori, Brevini Power Transmission, China High Speed Transmission Equipment, Elecon Engineering, Emerson Electric, Johnson Electric, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Bauer Gear Motor, Watt Drive Antriebstechnik

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 7.5 kW

7.5 kW to 75 kW

Above 75 kW



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Construction

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Chemicals

Marine

Others



The Planetary Gearmotors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Planetary Gearmotors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Planetary Gearmotors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Planetary Gearmotors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Planetary Gearmotors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Planetary Gearmotors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Planetary Gearmotors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Planetary Gearmotors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Planetary Gearmotors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Up to 7.5 kW

1.2.3 7.5 kW to 75 kW

1.2.4 Above 75 kW

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production

2.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Planetary Gearmotors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Planetary Gearmotors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Planetary Gearmotors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Planetary Gearmotors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearmotors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Eaton

12.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eaton Overview

12.1.3 Eaton Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Eaton Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.1.5 Eaton Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Overview

12.3.3 ABB Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ABB Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.3.5 ABB Recent Developments

12.4 Sew-Eurodrive

12.4.1 Sew-Eurodrive Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sew-Eurodrive Overview

12.4.3 Sew-Eurodrive Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sew-Eurodrive Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.4.5 Sew-Eurodrive Recent Developments

12.5 Winergy

12.5.1 Winergy Corporation Information

12.5.2 Winergy Overview

12.5.3 Winergy Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Winergy Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.5.5 Winergy Recent Developments

12.6 Bonfiglioli Riduttori

12.6.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Overview

12.6.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.6.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Recent Developments

12.7 Brevini Power Transmission

12.7.1 Brevini Power Transmission Corporation Information

12.7.2 Brevini Power Transmission Overview

12.7.3 Brevini Power Transmission Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Brevini Power Transmission Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.7.5 Brevini Power Transmission Recent Developments

12.8 China High Speed Transmission Equipment

12.8.1 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

12.8.2 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Overview

12.8.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.8.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Recent Developments

12.9 Elecon Engineering

12.9.1 Elecon Engineering Corporation Information

12.9.2 Elecon Engineering Overview

12.9.3 Elecon Engineering Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Elecon Engineering Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.9.5 Elecon Engineering Recent Developments

12.10 Emerson Electric

12.10.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Emerson Electric Overview

12.10.3 Emerson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Emerson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.10.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments

12.11 Johnson Electric

12.11.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Johnson Electric Overview

12.11.3 Johnson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Johnson Electric Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.11.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments

12.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.12.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Overview

12.12.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.12.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.13 Bauer Gear Motor

12.13.1 Bauer Gear Motor Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bauer Gear Motor Overview

12.13.3 Bauer Gear Motor Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bauer Gear Motor Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.13.5 Bauer Gear Motor Recent Developments

12.14 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik

12.14.1 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Corporation Information

12.14.2 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Overview

12.14.3 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Planetary Gearmotors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Planetary Gearmotors Product Description

12.14.5 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Planetary Gearmotors Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Planetary Gearmotors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Planetary Gearmotors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Planetary Gearmotors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Planetary Gearmotors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Planetary Gearmotors Distributors

13.5 Planetary Gearmotors Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Planetary Gearmotors Industry Trends

14.2 Planetary Gearmotors Market Drivers

14.3 Planetary Gearmotors Market Challenges

14.4 Planetary Gearmotors Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Planetary Gearmotors Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”